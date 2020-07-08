2021 Mazda 3 Review

What is the Mazda 3?

The Mazda 3 is one of Edmunds' top-rated small sedans. We're particularly fond of its upscale styling and premium interior design. But the current model is typically a little more expensive than rivals, and its performance doesn't quite match the speed promised by the sleek bodywork. The 2021 Mazda 3 aims to solve both deficiencies with a pair of new four-cylinder engine options. A new base engine should lower the Mazda 3's starting price, making it more accessible to a wider range of buyers. At the other end of the spectrum there's a new range-topping turbocharged engine that adds some much-needed performance to the 3's stat sheet.

What's under the Mazda 3's hood?

The base engine for the 2021 model is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 155 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque on tap. Though we expect a Mazda 3 with this engine will be slower than one powered by the carryover 2.5-liter (186 hp, 186 lb-ft), we don't think it'll be a slowpoke. Both these engines were available on the last-generation Mazda 3, and we found the 2.0-liter wasn't significantly slower in an outright sprint. Note that the 2.0-liter engine exclusively powers the front wheels. If you want all-wheel drive, you'll have to select a different engine. We're more intrigued with the new turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder. Borrowed from the Mazda CX-5 and CX-9 SUVs, this engine produces 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque (250 hp and 320 lb-ft on 93 octane gasoline). With standard all-wheel drive, the turbocharged model will undoubtedly be the one to get if you want a speedy Mazda 3. That doesn't mean it's a revival of the Mazdaspeed 3, however. That model, last seen in 2013, upgraded the standard 3 with a limited-slip differential and a sport-tuned suspension. It had a six-speed manual transmission too. The new Mazda 3's turbocharged engine won't come with any other performance upgrades, so while it's more powerful than most other small cars, it won't come with the enhancements enjoyed by hot hatchbacks such as the Honda Civic Type R or Hyundai Veloster N. Unlike its track-attacking rivals, the Mazda 3 is also exclusively paired with an automatic transmission.

How's the Mazda 3's interior?

As alluded to above, the Mazda 3 has a decidedly more upmarket interior than other small sedans and hatchbacks. The mix and quality of materials, plus a clean and thoughtful design, can make it seem like you bought a European luxury car. On the downside, the 3's cabin space is definitely on the compact side. Rear legroom is tight, and the narrow door openings make it a little tough to enter and exit. But if you're nimble and don't frequently travel with multiple tall adults, you might not notice. In terms of features, the new 2.0-liter engine will hew closely to the current base sedan's feature mix. The next step up the trim ladder will essentially be the more powerful engine, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. 2021 Mazda 3 trims mimic those currently available until you get to the turbocharged engine, which will contain elements of today's top two trim packages, plus a heated steering wheel and black exterior accents. The new Premium Plus package adds a black rear spoiler, leather seats and a few new driving aids.

How's the Mazda 3's tech?

Unlike other small cars, the Mazda 3 comes with a central display screen without touchscreen capability. To operate the infotainment system you instead need to use a control knob mounted just aft of the gear shifter. On the upside, it's quite easy to navigate through the infotainment system's menus. The widescreen display's graphics look great too. The downside is that the lack of touchscreen capability makes operating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto more of a chore since those systems were designed with touchscreens in mind. A wide variety of safety systems are available for the Mazda 3. Every model comes with features such as lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation and adaptive cruise control. In practice, most of these systems work well, though alerts can sometimes trigger unexpectedly. For 2021, the new Premium Plus package includes a few driving aids not previously offered on the Mazda 3. There's a 360-degree parking camera, plus automatic rear braking if the system detects an object behind the car or crossing traffic while you're in reverse. You also get a system dubbed Traffic Jam Assist, an adaptive cruise control feature that offers automated steering support at low speeds.

How's the Mazda 3's storage?

The Mazda's small dimensions impact cargo capacity in addition to passenger space. The sedan's trunk is a little smaller than those of competitors, though the trunk opening itself is fairly wide. If you need more room for junk in the trunk, the hatchback is the way to go. Though it's still small by compact hatch standards, it offers about 50% more cargo space than the sedan. There are a few storage spaces inside the cabin to stash your personal belongings, but it's not quite as useful as some more utilitarian rivals.

Edmunds says