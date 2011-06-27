  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 3
  4. Used 2013 Mazda 3
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(38)
Appraise this car

2013 Mazda 3 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Precise handling
  • Skyactiv 2.0-liter engine's exceptional fuel economy
  • well-equipped interior
  • four-door hatchback utility.
  • Ride is firmer than some competitors
  • unremarkable base and upgraded 2.5 engines
  • small cabin and trunk.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Mazda 3 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Range
$5,499 - $13,598
Used 3 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With crisp handling, distinct style and a quick, very fuel-efficient engine, the 2013 Mazda 3 is a favorite among the compact car class.

Vehicle overview

The horsepower wars that besiege luxury and sports cars, and even full-size family sedans, largely bypass the compact-car class. Whether due to cost or design, power yields to efficiency in this class. Yet the 2013 Mazda 3 is among the few that deftly combines both.

Introduced last year, Mazda's new direct-injected 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (dubbed Skyactiv-G) returns as the star of the Mazda 3's power trio. Joined to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission, this engine helps the Mazda 3 achieve 40 mpg on the highway without resorting to tricks like special aerodynamics or automatic transmission shift programming that settles into the highest gear before you've left the driveway.

Nor has the increased efficiency compromised horsepower. The Skyactiv engine slots between the 3's base 2.0-liter and top-end 2.5-liter engines, and its acceleration times are quite competitive for the class. Only the 2013 Ford Focus offers a better combination of power and fuel economy, but it only achieves 40 mpg highway with its add-on Super Fuel Economy package.

The Skyactiv engine complements the 3's other strengths, including sharp handling, a stylish interior and the available hatchback body style. But with increased competition, the 3 isn't the automatic pick it once was. The Chevrolet Cruze, Ford Focus and 2013 Hyundai Elantra are all excellent choices for a small sedan or hatch. But for competitive fuel economy integrated with energetic driving character, the 2013 Mazda 3 is still hard to beat.

2013 Mazda 3 models

The 2013 Mazda 3 is available in four-door sedan and hatchback body styles. Both are available in 3i and 3s trims that are broken into sub-trims. The high-performance Mazdaspeed 3 is reviewed separately.

The 3i SV and Sport trims are available only on the sedan. The SV comes sparsely equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, power mirrors, power windows, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and steering wheel controls. The Sport adds the Skyactiv-G engine, automatic power locks, keyless entry, cruise control, a trip computer and a USB audio input.

The rest of the Mazda 3 trims are available on both the sedan and hatchback. The 3i Touring adds to the Sport equipment 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic air-conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, a rear seat center armrest, Bluetooth (phone and audio streaming) and a six-speaker sound system.

An optional package for the Touring includes a sunroof, blind-spot monitoring and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

Those items come standard on the 3i Grand Touring, along with heated mirrors, an eight-way power driver seat, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a sliding front center armrest, HD radio, Pandora audio streaming, audio text messaging receive/reply and a navigation system with 5.8-inch color touchscreen and voice controls.

The 3s Grand Touring adds a more powerful four-cylinder engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, upgraded brakes, adaptive automatic bi-xenon headlights, foglamps, LED taillights, rain-sensing wipers, a deck lid spoiler (sedan), sport seats and satellite radio. Most of these features are also available for the 3i Grand Touring as part of the Technology package.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Mazda 3 gains some new electronic features, including a larger screen for the navigation system and a USB audio input for most trim levels. Standard and optional feature content has also changed slightly.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Mazda 3i SV is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 148 horsepower and 135 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual is standard, while a five-speed automatic is optional.

In Edmunds performance testing, an automatic-equipped 3i with this engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.9 seconds -- slightly slow among similarly powerful sedans. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 25 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 28 mpg combined with the manual and 24/33/27 with the automatic.

The 3i Sport, Touring and Grand Touring trims get a more advanced 2.0-liter four-cylinder (Skyactiv-G) that produces 155 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, while a six-speed automatic is optional. In Edmunds performance testing of an automatic-equipped sedan, a Skyactiv Mazda 3 reached 60 mph in 8.5 seconds, which is quick for the class.

EPA fuel economy estimates for this engine put it among the class leaders: 28 city/40 highway/33 combined for a sedan with automatic transmission and 27/39/31 with the manual. The hatchback is estimated to return 28/39/32 and 27/38/31, respectively. In extensive fuel economy testing, we confirmed that this engine does achieve these impressive figures.

The 3s Grand Touring gets a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 167 hp and 168 lb-ft of torque. These numbers are downgraded slightly in California-emissions states. A six-speed manual transmission is standard and a five-speed automatic is optional.

In Edmunds testing, the 3s accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds with either transmission. That's a strong performance, but not much of an improvement over the Skyactiv engine and with far less fuel efficiency. EPA estimates for the 2.5-liter are 20/28/23 with the manual and 22/29/25 with the automatic -- quite low returns for the small car segment.

Safety

Every Mazda 3 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, brake assist, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. A blind spot warning system is standard on the Grand Touring trims and available on the Touring. In Edmunds brake testing, a 3i Sport stopped from 60 mph in a rather long 135 feet. The 3i Touring was no better, but the sportier 3s stopped in a solid 123 feet.

In government crash testing, the 2013 Mazda 3 received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, five stars for overall frontal protection and three stars for overall side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 3 the highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2013 Mazda 3 will surprise most compact car shoppers with its refined road manners, responsive steering and performance-oriented suspension tuning. It's simply one of the most enjoyable small cars to drive, especially when the road opens up and starts to curve. This holds just as true for the daily commute, although those more accustomed to the softer ride of a Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla may find the 3's ride quality a bit too firm.

Unless your heart is set on the 3s Grand Touring, we think the Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter is the engine to get. Its 155-hp output slots in between the other two engines, but blows them both away in fuel economy and accelerates nearly as quickly as the 2.5-liter -- only about a half-second separates the two. The engine's accompanying automatic transmission is also a bright spot, offering shifts that are remarkably quick, responsive and smooth.

Interior

With several new competitors in the mix, the Mazda 3's interior design and materials quality no longer leads the class. But the 3's cabin is still a testament to Mazda's driver-centric philosophy, with clear gauges and controls and -- at night -- a modern vibe enhanced by red and blue instrument and ambient lighting.

Even the lowest trim levels feature soft-touch surfaces on armrests and panels, while Grand Touring models offer a generous list of premium features among compacts. In particular, this year's Mazda 3 benefits from some new electronic features, including a new navigation system that has a larger, more traditionally mounted touchscreen display.

The front seats are well-shaped, enhanced by leather upholstery at the higher trim levels, which complements the car's ability to grab and hold a turn. But what the 3 offers in driving enjoyment, it sacrifices in interior room. Longer-limbed folks may find the rear seat cramped, while the sedan gives up total cargo space to its rivals. We recommend the hatchback model, since it adds nearly 5 cubic feet of luggage space over the sedan. With the rear seats raised, the hatch offers 17 cubic feet of space, while the sedan gives up just 11.8 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Mazda 3.

5(55%)
4(26%)
3(8%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.3
38 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

If you like driving, you'll love this car
Griffin,09/12/2016
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
My wife bought a 2013 Mazda3 i Touring manual sedan used with about 6k miles. We liked it so much I bought a 2012 Mazdaspeed3 (manual hatchback) with about 40k miles. We've put about 45k miles on each of them since, and love these cars. High-level pros: fun to drive, cheap to run/maintain. High-level cons: cabin noise a little high. Performance For its class, the i Touring's 155 hp keeps the small car zippy. You're not blown away, but stepping on the gas puts a smile on your face and lets you merge with ease. The clutch and shifter are light and excellent. My gripe about the manual is that 5th and 6th gear ratios are too close together, making 5th almost worthless. Handling If you enjoy the act of driving, at least test drive this car. It'll make you wonder why anyone buys a Civic/Corolla/Elantra. The responsiveness is great and the brakes induce confidence. The agile handling comes at the cost of a stiffer ride, but if you enjoy driving, you prefer feeling the road instead of floating over it anyway. The seats are comfortable enough for none of that to be jarring, and they have enough bolstering for you to really enjoy taking curves at speed. Interior This is mostly personal preference, but I find the interior a nice place to be. Controls are easy to access and intuitive, and the bluetooth works reliably. The seats were comfortable even when driving 15 hrs a day on a cross-country trip, but I'm a skinny 5'8", so I can't speak to fitting larger people. The road noise is more pronounced than I'd like, so rough roads are tiring on the ears. Note that a new set of quieter tires has significantly improved road noise compared to the OEM tires, but it's still no Lexus. The engine is fairly quiet during normal driving, but has a nice sound when you rev it up. A few minor rattles have sprung up already, but they're only noticeable on certain roads and when paying attention for them. Trunk space has been adequate, but I don't often need to haul much. Cost to run/maintain The manual Mazda3 i Touring got about 38-39 mpg highway on a cross-country trip, with LA city rush hour mileage (averaging about 20 mph) closer to 26 mpg. With only 57k miles, unsurprisingly not a thing has needed repair. I've done full synthetic oil changes every 5k miles and replaced the tires once the originals were getting too old.
We Love Our Mazda
Marvin Colvin,06/06/2016
i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Due to difficult family urgency issues, my wife logged over 2000 miles the first month. If it hadn't been such a sweet, effortless driving experience, she couldn;t have managed it. It made the impossible possible. Most of the traveling involved mountain driving, the shortest distance to and from the destination. She felt secure making it in the Mazda. She would have gone the long way with any of our previous cars. That is saying a lot for her to feel comfortable choosing the 2 lane mountain road. She loves her I phone and frequently talks while driving. She has given up her ear buds and now loves to talk through the car using Blue Tooth. Works well for her. Given that most of our traveling has been on grades or around town, we have yet to see anything close to 40mpg. It has all been between 30-35. Still much better than our previous vehicles. We challenged the back storage behind the back seat today with a large grocery shopping trip. Even I was amazed at all we got in there (stacking it of course), with room to spare. Overall it has been a joy, a lifesaver, and is turning into a trusted friend. UPDATE 07/12/17. We now have about 42,000 miles on our car. It is still a sweet ride for us, and have had no significant problems. Average gasoline mileage has been about 30.4 mpg overall the past 4 months. For some reason that even the Mazda dealer mechanic could not explain, our average mileage was only 26.25, last October through March with one tank only yielding 23.88 mpg (all actual, not computerized estimate, same driver, same travel routes, combination in small town and highway driving, same gasoline sources ) Have yet to see anything over 35.6, even with pure highway driving. Not sure how others are obtaining 32.5 combined. The Grand Touring was a big step up in amenities for us. Our previous latest model car was a 2000 Dodge Caravan. However, if we had to do it over again, we might have held out for a car with rear camera. This car feels really blind backing up, especially in the dark, after experiencing autos with that nicety. However, WE STILL LOVE OUR MAZDA.
Bye '13 Focus, Hello Skyactiv!!
mazda3_2013,10/14/2013
I traded my '13 Ford Focus (that I bought brand new), for my brand new Mazda3. Let me tell you this car is better in all aspects. The Focus was very nice, but could not get used to the Dual Clutch transmission. I was in heaven when I test drove my Mazda, it drives better then the Focus, it shifts better, handles better. Everyone says how the Mazda3 has hard plastic all over the place on the inside, I don't know about you but I don't drive and tap my fingers on the dashboard at the sometime. Yes, somethings could of been made and/or placed different, but I've never seen a car where everything is perfect, but the Mazda3 comes pretty darn close.
Fun car to drive
vwgolf_1999,09/21/2013
Bought a 2013 Mazda 3 iTouring Hatchback after the 2014's were released, so got a good deal on the car. I really like the way this car drives - it handles so nicely. The iTouring (which is the base hatchback model) has good features - automatic dual-zone climate control and advanced keyless entry (which I've gotten to really like). Road noise is higher than I'd ideally like, but similar to other cars in the class. Gas mileage (after ~600 miles, so still running in) has averaged ~32mpg (mostly city and hilly driving). Overall - I'm very happy with this car.
See all 38 reviews of the 2013 Mazda 3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
28 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Mazda 3 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat2 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Mazda 3

Used 2013 Mazda 3 Overview

The Used 2013 Mazda 3 is offered in the following submodels: 3 Hatchback, 3 Sedan. Available styles include i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A), i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M), i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), and i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Mazda 3?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Mazda 3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Mazda 3 i SV is priced between $6,350 and$9,557 with odometer readings between 55378 and98450 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Mazda 3 i Touring is priced between $7,470 and$10,990 with odometer readings between 75350 and140852 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Mazda 3 i Sport is priced between $5,499 and$13,598 with odometer readings between 57580 and155706 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring is priced between $10,995 and$11,195 with odometer readings between 60803 and73878 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Mazda 3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Mazda 3 for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2013 3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,499 and mileage as low as 55378 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Mazda 3.

Can't find a used 2013 Mazda 3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 3 for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,162.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,172.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 3 for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,195.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,071.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Mazda 3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda 3 lease specials

Related Used 2013 Mazda 3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles