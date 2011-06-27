Due to difficult family urgency issues, my wife logged over 2000 miles the first month. If it hadn't been such a sweet, effortless driving experience, she couldn;t have managed it. It made the impossible possible. Most of the traveling involved mountain driving, the shortest distance to and from the destination. She felt secure making it in the Mazda. She would have gone the long way with any of our previous cars. That is saying a lot for her to feel comfortable choosing the 2 lane mountain road. She loves her I phone and frequently talks while driving. She has given up her ear buds and now loves to talk through the car using Blue Tooth. Works well for her. Given that most of our traveling has been on grades or around town, we have yet to see anything close to 40mpg. It has all been between 30-35. Still much better than our previous vehicles. We challenged the back storage behind the back seat today with a large grocery shopping trip. Even I was amazed at all we got in there (stacking it of course), with room to spare. Overall it has been a joy, a lifesaver, and is turning into a trusted friend. UPDATE 07/12/17. We now have about 42,000 miles on our car. It is still a sweet ride for us, and have had no significant problems. Average gasoline mileage has been about 30.4 mpg overall the past 4 months. For some reason that even the Mazda dealer mechanic could not explain, our average mileage was only 26.25, last October through March with one tank only yielding 23.88 mpg (all actual, not computerized estimate, same driver, same travel routes, combination in small town and highway driving, same gasoline sources ) Have yet to see anything over 35.6, even with pure highway driving. Not sure how others are obtaining 32.5 combined. The Grand Touring was a big step up in amenities for us. Our previous latest model car was a 2000 Dodge Caravan. However, if we had to do it over again, we might have held out for a car with rear camera. This car feels really blind backing up, especially in the dark, after experiencing autos with that nicety. However, WE STILL LOVE OUR MAZDA.

