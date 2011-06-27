  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(309)
Appraise this car

2005 Mazda 3 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Fun-to-drive character, stylish interior design, strong engines, hatchback utility.
  • Ride might be too stiff for some, a few ergonomic quirks, tight rear legroom.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Good looks, strong engines and sharp handling add up to an economy car that feels anything but cheap.

2005 Highlights

All new for 2004, the Mazda 3 receives only minor changes for 2005. The four-door "i" model gets a new 15-inch wheel cover design, and Sirius Satellite Radio is now available on all models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mazda 3.

5(83%)
4(14%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
309 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 309 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Over 320,000 miles still going
Lori,10/21/2015
s 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
I love my Mazda 3, I have over 320,000 miles on the engine still going strong. I wouldn't own another car! 2005 model 2.3
Find a better car for the money buy it!!
Sam,07/14/2008
Odometer just turned 61k. Has not been to the garage for anything. Stay below 70 MPH in the highway and you'll get 30+ MPG. Aside from the "cheapy" wiper blade used and easily worn seat upholstery, the car is still in perfect shape or showroom quality. It is fun to drive an a windy and twisty roads. It also goes 110 MPH+, just do it safely. I do my own maintenance and been using hi-grade synthetic oil and K&N air filter. If you can find a better car value than Mazda 3, buy it.. it will be hard to find one. PS, check your battery water periodically. Enjoy!
Not Bad!
flow_motion,01/17/2011
I bought a used automatic Mazda 3 Sedan January of last year. It had about 103,000 KM. One year later, it's now at 123,000 KMS +... This car rocks! It's been very reliable, has caused me no trouble. The dealership have been extremely curtious, and polite. I'll definitely buy another Mazda! I agree with one person though, the accessories at the dealership are way over priced. Nonetheless, this car definitely packs in the "zoom zoom". The auto transmission should've been 5 speed rather then 4. Gas mileage in the city isn't good for a 4 cyl engine. Those are the negs... The pos outweigh the negs 10 fold! Love the red interior lights!
A Sad Day
Mike C,11/28/2009
This is my 3rd review here for this car and my last. I just traded it in last week with 184,000 miles. I couldn't have asked any more of this gem. Here is my list of maintenance and repairs over the last 4 years: 47 oil changes, 2 sets of spark plugs, 4 air filters, 2 sets of rubber, 1 radiator flush, 1 transmission flush, 1 set of brake pads, 2 head lights bulbs and 1 battery. All but the transmission flush was done myself. Unexpected repairs: Zero
See all 309 reviews of the 2005 Mazda 3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2005 Mazda 3 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Mazda 3

Used 2005 Mazda 3 Overview

The Used 2005 Mazda 3 is offered in the following submodels: 3 Hatchback, 3 Sedan. Available styles include s 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), s 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M), i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SP23 Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), and SP23 Special Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M).

Research Similar Vehicles