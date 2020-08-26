Used 2008 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me
2,438 listings
- 123,184 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,999$1,969 Below Market
- 142,562 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 158,716 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,919$861 Below Market
- 185,273 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,994$813 Below Market
- 159,102 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,997$486 Below Market
- 154,449 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,300$242 Below Market
- 75,678 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,295
- 54,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
- 170,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 74,753 miles
$7,800
- 89,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,994
- 120,317 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 148,496 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,994
- 144,479 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
- 111,056 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,798
- 134,435 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,350
- 40,684 miles
this car is fun to drive, while it may not have the same power as the new 3 or many new small cars now (2015) it still gets up and goes with the 2.3L motor 7.2 seconds to 60 in my test with a stopwatch and a friend with the 5 speed manual. the passenger motor mount is fluid filled and breaks frequently spilling the fluid and causing vibrations that feel like a bent rim but the mount is cheap to buy and easy to replace with a jack and simple tools. gas mileage is simply ok. its not great but not horrible i get about 25.5-28mpg average depending on how much highway i drive and how much fun i decide to have that gas tank, but i did not get it for the mpg but for the fun i have driving it. the seats are comfortable and me being just at 6' tall i have plenty of room to move around. the interior plastics are well made and feel solid and at 7 years old still look new. the a/c is ice cold. the regular non hid lights are still decently bright and when upgraded with brighter bulbs give great beam pattern. I have owned mine for almost a year and put 8500 miles on it and the only issue was the motor mount and a thermostat (but thermostats go out on 99% of all cars) the sunroof motor was also loose and quit functioning but 3 screws fixed that and its worked just fine since then. the car handles great and feels rock solid driving down the road. it does have a minor amount of wind noise but nothing that makes it unbearable, just noticeable (and may just be because its 7 years old) simply put this car is fun and handles great it seems to be built well and has not given me any major issues. just like all small mazda cars its zippy and fun. test drive one thats been well maintained (as thats what all cars need) and you will be pleasantly surprised at how it handles and the amount of power it has. Well I must say the car held up well, through a wreck in the rear that was not my fault a 11,000 pound f350 hit me and it was still drivable, got that fixed. then it got totaled by a wreck that was my fault, but it did its job and protected me. so I bought a 2011 to replace this one. they are great cars
