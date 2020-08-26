Used 2008 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me

2,438 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
3 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,438 listings
  • 2008 Mazda 3 i Sport in Silver
    used

    2008 Mazda 3 i Sport

    123,184 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $4,999

    $1,969 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 3 i Sport in Gray
    used

    2008 Mazda 3 i Sport

    142,562 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 3 i Touring Value in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Mazda 3 i Touring Value

    158,716 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,919

    $861 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 3 i Sport in Silver
    used

    2008 Mazda 3 i Sport

    185,273 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,994

    $813 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 3 i Touring in Black
    used

    2008 Mazda 3 i Touring

    159,102 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,997

    $486 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 3 i Sport in Black
    used

    2008 Mazda 3 i Sport

    154,449 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,300

    $242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 3 i Sport in White
    used

    2008 Mazda 3 i Sport

    75,678 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,295

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 3 s Touring
    used

    2008 Mazda 3 s Touring

    54,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 3 s Touring in Gray
    used

    2008 Mazda 3 s Touring

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 3 i Touring in Silver
    used

    2008 Mazda 3 i Touring

    170,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 3 i Touring in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Mazda 3 i Touring

    74,753 miles

    $7,800

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring

    89,365 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,994

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 3 s Touring in Gray
    used

    2008 Mazda 3 s Touring

    120,317 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring in White
    used

    2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring

    148,496 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,994

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 3 i Touring in Gray
    used

    2008 Mazda 3 i Touring

    144,479 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 3 i Sport
    used

    2008 Mazda 3 i Sport

    111,056 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,798

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 3 i Touring in Silver
    used

    2008 Mazda 3 i Touring

    134,435 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,350

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 3 i Touring in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Mazda 3 i Touring

    40,684 miles

    $5,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda 3 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,438 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 3
  4. Used 2008 Mazda 3

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 3

Read recent reviews for the Mazda 3
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7218 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 218 reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (1%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (0%)
Getting a good, fun car can be simple!
kevin,12/16/2015
s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
this car is fun to drive, while it may not have the same power as the new 3 or many new small cars now (2015) it still gets up and goes with the 2.3L motor 7.2 seconds to 60 in my test with a stopwatch and a friend with the 5 speed manual. the passenger motor mount is fluid filled and breaks frequently spilling the fluid and causing vibrations that feel like a bent rim but the mount is cheap to buy and easy to replace with a jack and simple tools. gas mileage is simply ok. its not great but not horrible i get about 25.5-28mpg average depending on how much highway i drive and how much fun i decide to have that gas tank, but i did not get it for the mpg but for the fun i have driving it. the seats are comfortable and me being just at 6' tall i have plenty of room to move around. the interior plastics are well made and feel solid and at 7 years old still look new. the a/c is ice cold. the regular non hid lights are still decently bright and when upgraded with brighter bulbs give great beam pattern. I have owned mine for almost a year and put 8500 miles on it and the only issue was the motor mount and a thermostat (but thermostats go out on 99% of all cars) the sunroof motor was also loose and quit functioning but 3 screws fixed that and its worked just fine since then. the car handles great and feels rock solid driving down the road. it does have a minor amount of wind noise but nothing that makes it unbearable, just noticeable (and may just be because its 7 years old) simply put this car is fun and handles great it seems to be built well and has not given me any major issues. just like all small mazda cars its zippy and fun. test drive one thats been well maintained (as thats what all cars need) and you will be pleasantly surprised at how it handles and the amount of power it has. Well I must say the car held up well, through a wreck in the rear that was not my fault a 11,000 pound f350 hit me and it was still drivable, got that fixed. then it got totaled by a wreck that was my fault, but it did its job and protected me. so I bought a 2011 to replace this one. they are great cars
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
3
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mazda 3 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings