2016 Mazda 3 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Precise handling when going around turns
  • very good fuel economy
  • quick acceleration
  • top crash test scores
  • refined interior with intuitive controls
  • available hatchback body style
  • many advanced features are available.
  • Above-average wind noise
  • ride quality can be choppy with the optional 18-inch wheels.
$13,183 - $17,998
Edmunds' Expert Review

Are you looking for a small sedan or hatchback that does more than just serve as basic transportation? The versatile 2016 Mazda 3 offers powerful yet fuel-efficient engines, sporty driving dynamics and a comfortable ride. Read more to learn what else makes the 3 one of our top choices.

Notably, we picked the 2016 Mazda 3 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

Vehicle overview

If you're shopping for a compact sedan or hatchback these days, you're likely expecting it to be fuel-efficient, reliable, safe, roomy and packed with the latest features and technology. At this price point, a lot of cars can meet these requirements, but only a few can do it and offer an engaging driving experience. The 2016 Mazda 3 happens to be one of the few.

The 2016 Mazda 3 brings a sporty touch to the compact car segment.

It starts with what's under the hood. Both the standard 2.0-liter and upgrade 2.5-liter engines deliver high fuel economy, yet they're also powerful enough to make the Mazda 3 one of the quicker cars in its class. Once you're on the move, you'll find most versions of the 3 ride comfortably, but when the road gets twisty, the 3's carefully tuned, borderline-telepathic steering works in unity with the well-sorted suspension to deliver unrivaled driving dynamics. The Mazda 3 also stands out from the crowd with its extensive list of standard and available features and upscale interior design.

Of course, there are a lot of great choices in the compact car class this year. The similarly sporty 2016 Ford Focus is a solid alternative to the 3, with sedan and hatchback body styles also available in addition to a high-performance ST version. The updated 2016 Honda Civic is roomy and comfortable, while the 2016 Kia Forte offers a wide range of features at an attractive price. But for a car that can do everything well and liven up your day with an entertaining drive, the Mazda 3 stands as the best.

2016 Mazda 3 models

The 2016 Mazda 3 is available in four-door sedan and hatchback body styles. Both are available in 3i (2.0-liter four-cylinder) and 3s (2.5-liter four-cylinder) models that are broken into different trims.

The versatile 2016 Mazda 3 is available as a hatchback or sedan with two engine and transmission choices.

The base 3i Sport comes with 16-inch steel wheels, power-folding mirrors, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, a 7-inch touchscreen display with knob-based controller, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and voice controls. On the entertainment front, there is a six-speaker audio system with a USB port, an auxiliary input, HD radio and smartphone-enabled internet radio. The available Preferred Equipment package adds 16-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, premium cloth upholstery, a rear-seat armrest, automatic headlights, automatic windshield wipers and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alerts.

The 3i Touring includes all features from the 3i Sport's Preferred Equipment package and adds foglights, a sunroof, a rear lip spoiler (on the sedan), keyless ignition and entry and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The optional Popular Equipment package adds dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a CD player, satellite radio and a premium nine-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

The 3i Grand Touring expands upon the Popular Equipment package, adding a six-way power driver seat (with manual lumbar adjustment), heated front seats, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery and a navigation system.

The 3s Touring takes those features and adds a more powerful engine, 18-inch wheels, a gloss-black grille insert, a digital speedometer, a head-up display and steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

The 3s Grand Touring completes the lineup with adaptive xenon headlights, LED taillights and daytime running lights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and full leather upholstery. The Technology package includes the i-Eloop regenerative braking system, active grille shutters, a forward collision warning and mitigation system, a lane-departure warning system, automatic high-beam headlight control and adaptive cruise control.

2016 Highlights

For the 2016 Mazda 3, the SV trim level has been dropped, so the 3i Sport trim is now the base model. Mazda has also added more standard features this year. A rearview camera is on every Mazda 3, while automatic headlights, automatic wipers and a sunroof are standard on trim levels higher than Sport. A manual transmission is no longer offered on the 3s Touring.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Mazda 3i models are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 155 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque. It drives the front wheels through either a six-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed automatic. In Edmunds testing of a Mazda 3i sedan with the automatic transmission, we recorded an 8.3-second 0-60-mph time, which is quicker than average for this class of car.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy is also excellent. The sedan checks in at 34 mpg combined (30 city/41 highway) with the automatic transmission. The sedan with the manual earns just slightly less at 33 mpg combined (29/41), and you can expect similar numbers for the 3i hatchback. On the 116-mile Edmunds.com evaluation route, the 3i hatchback with the manual transmission returned 39.4 mpg.

Mazda 3s models get a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine generating 184 hp and 185 lb-ft of torque. The 3s Touring comes standard with the six-speed automatic transmission, while the 3s GT comes with the manual standard and has the automatic as an option. A Mazda 3s hatchback achieved a 0-60-mph time of 7.5 seconds, which puts it near the top of its class. With the 2.5-liter engine and the manual transmission, in both the sedan and hatchback, the EPA estimates 29 mpg combined (25/37 for the sedan and 26/35 for the hatch). Paired with the six-speed automatic, the 3s achieves an estimated 32 mpg combined (28/39) in four-door configuration and 31 mpg combined (27/37) as a hatchback.

The available 2.5-liter engine gives the 2016 Mazda 3 a 0-60-mph time of 7.5 seconds, making it one of the quickest compact cars.

Optional for the 3s is the "i-Eloop" system that captures and redistributes braking energy. So equipped, fuel economy rises to 33 mpg combined (29/40) on the sedan and 32 mpg combined (28/39) with the automatic.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2016 Mazda 3 includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, a rearview camera, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. A blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alerts comes standard on Touring and Grand Touring models. The available Technology package for the 3s Grand Touring includes a lane departure warning system, forward collision warning and Mazda's Smart City Brake Support, which is a forward collision mitigation system that can automatically brake the car to a stop at low speeds if the driver doesn't react to an imminent collision.

In Edmunds testing, a Mazda 3i Grand Touring hatchback came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet, while a 3s GT did it in 121 feet. Both are average numbers for the segment.

In government crash testing, the 2016 Mazda 3 received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with five stars for total frontal crash protection and five stars for total side crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gave the 3 the highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset crash tests. The 3 also earned a "Good" rating for the side-impact, roof-strength and seats and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

Driving

While it sounds a little raspy under hard acceleration, the Mazda 3's base engine is powerful enough to make the 3 one of the quickest cars in its class. But if you're at all passionate about driving, it's going to be tempting to pay a little extra for the 2.5-liter engine. There is a negligible impact to fuel economy, and the bigger engine is even stronger and smoother than the 2.0-liter. No matter which one you pick, the automatic transmission is superb, with quick shifts and rev-matched downshifts.

The 3 has more character than the average economy car and is the driver's choice in this segment. The exceptionally well-tuned steering and suspension encourage the driver to tackle even the tightest corners, and the car's refined and substantial ride quality make it enjoyable for highway travel as well. Equipped with 18-inch wheels and tires, the Mazda 3s models trade some road comfort for handling performance, as the ride can be bumpy and stiff over rough pavement.

Interior

The interior of the 2016 Mazda 3 is one of the best in its class. During our long-term test of a 2014 Mazda 3, the cabin was frequently praised for its intuitive layout and high-quality panels, materials and switches. Certain features, like a head-up display, adaptive headlights and adaptive cruise control are simply not offered in many of the Mazda 3's competitors.

Quality materials in the 2016 Mazda 3 eclipse those of its competitors.

All Mazda 3 trim levels come with a color display mounted atop the dash and a knob-type controller on the center console, much like those found in pricier cars like Audis. Mazda actually goes a step further by making that display a touchscreen. This added level of redundancy helps make this electronics interface easy to figure out and use on a daily basis, although the touchscreen capability is disabled while the vehicle is in motion. Overall, it's one of the better systems out there.

An available hatchback body style increases the 2016 Mazda 3's comparatively small cargo space.

The front seats are comfortable and supportive, and the sporty bolstering nicely complements the car's nimble handling abilities. The rear seats also have some contouring to them, but all-around space is pretty average. Competing sedans like the Toyota Corolla or Volkswagen Jetta offer more room for adults to get comfortable or to install bulky child car seats. The sedan's 12.4-cubic-foot trunk is a bit small for the class. The hatchback, meanwhile, offers 20.2 cubic feet behind its rear seat, while folding the seats yields 47.1 cubic feet. Both are average figures.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Mazda 3.

106 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

An excellent compact car with a few annoyances
DG,03/28/2016
s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
REVIEW UPDATED OCTOBER 2016 AT 14540MI Pros: After clocking almost 14540 miles in this car, I can say without reservation that the 2.5 liter engine is excellent. It’s very smooth with linear power delivery and never leaves me needing more, as long as I select the right gear. Also, doing my own oil changes is very easy. The 6-spd manual transmission in this car is one of the best I’ve had in a compact car, but it can feel a bit notchy when going from 1st to 2nd and 2nd to 3rd, but I realized this was because I was trying to 'guide' the shifter, which isn't necessary. It has nice short throws and slides into the next gear almost on its own, if you let it! Ride/handling is firm, but not at all harsh. The 3 sGT is a very controlled and fun car to drive! Build quality and fit/finish are excellent throughout the car, on par with the very best. Although, road noise at speed can be intrusive, due to limited use of sound insulation. Styling is fantastic inside and out. It’s a very simplistic but upscale look and feel, reminiscent of a much more expensive car, although the upper trim on all 4 doors could be softer, especially the rear. Supportive and attractive seats, I love the contrast stitching The Bose Centerpoint sound system is the best sounding audio system I’ve ever had in a car, hands down. It offers excellent imaging and superior full range sound reproduction, particularly when playing lossless music files. It won't provide the kind of bass you get from a separate subwoofer, but it's a clean sounding system. The adjustable head-up display and the blind spot monitoring are great safety features that work very well, although I'd prefer a head up display that projects onto the windshield, instead of a popup of clear plastic, which looks a bit cheap. The BSM allows you to adjust the warning chime level or turn it off, which is nice. Fuel efficiency was not quite as good as I expected at the beginning but, as I suspected, it has improved markedly since break-in. I am now averaging 36 MPG in mostly highway driving, which is better than it's rated. Cons: The infotainment system is slow to start up, sometimes taking over a minute to display the home screen. It also has unstable smart phone integration, often not recognizing my Android phone when connected via USB, which is annoying because I prefer to play music over wire instead of Bluetooth, as the sound quality is MUCH better. It also sometimes has issues connecting to the internet radio and webcast apps on my phone. Also, too many of the systems core functions cannot be accessed while driving. I realize this is for safety, but it’s far more restrictive than most cars I’ve owned. And finally, there is no Android Auto or Apple CarPlay present, while most competitors are offering these features. Mazda could definitely stand to further refine this system. At highway speeds, the level of road noise can become fatiguing and intrusive after a while. Mazda clearly saved some money by eliminating sound insulation materials. The car doesn't retain accessory power when you shut off the engine. I sometimes like to finish listening to a song or a news story before exiting, but in order to do so, I have to turn the acc power back on by pushing the start button again. Every other car I've owned in the last 15+ yrs retains acc power for a few min (or until a door is opened) after engine shutoff. Not a major con, but still annoying. There needs to be a fog light indicator light somewhere on the dash board. The switch on the left stalk is hidden behind the steering wheel, so it is difficult to tell if they’re on or off. Not a major con, but it's a minor detail that never should have been omitted. The clutch has a much higher take up point than I’m use to. It doesn’t begin to engage until the pedal is more than half way out. I prefer a clutch that engages closer to the floor to facilitate quicker shifts. It may be somewhat adjustable, which I will investigate eventually. A non-leather seat option on the top sGT trim would be nice for those who don’t want leather. Something like Alcantara would be a great option. Also, a bit more bottom padding would be nice as well, as the seats can begin to feel hard after a few hours. Summary: I admit to being VERY nitpicky when it comes to my cars. I have high expectations that are rarely met. That said, I would still buy the 3sGT 5-door over any other compact currently currently offered. The only car I might have considered is the upcoming 2017 Honda Civic 5-door, but it won’t be available until late 2016 and I couldn’t wait that long. In any case, I’m very happy with this car and can wholeheartedly recommend it to anyone looking for an excellent compact car that will undoubtedly provide many years of fun and trouble-free driving.
Excellent crash performance
Ash,09/12/2016
i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I was hit in the middle of the passenger side by a driver who ran a stop sign, hard enough that I spun 180 degrees and she continued on to hit a house across the street. I estimate she was doing 35-40 mph on a residential street and she never even touched her brakes. The Mazda3 was amazing. 2 days later I have a bruise where the seatbelt crossed my lap and another on my back where I'm assuming the seat supports pressed into me. That's it. No stiffness or soreness, no other injuries. The wreck honestly felt smoother than a bumpy roller coaster ride, although not nearly as fun. And when the air bags deployed, the car used my phone over the Bluetooth connection and called 911 automatically. I really liked my car. It handled well, was comfortable, fun to drive, attractive, and priced right. If the insurance totals mine out, I will be purchasing another Mazda3.
Mazda for Life
John Sannes,10/24/2015
s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I have previously owned 3 Mazda cars, just sold a 2013 Civic Si. What I really needed was a commuter car, and always liked the previous Mazda3, so I decided to try a new one. It's great. Comfortable on long drives, has a very nice stereo system in the GT (HD radio and XM). The GT has the Active driving display (HUD) which I really like. I'm not a big fan of the basic-basic dash layout, but the dash mounted infotainment screen gives you a lot of info (HD traffic, Nav, Text SMS, etc.,) The HUD also gives you Nav directions. Car does not perform like a Miata, but it is no slouch either. I have changed tires (and that made a good difference in how the car handles in tight corners). I love manual transmissions (and one is available), but I get into heavy traffic, and my wife can't drive stick. The shiftable automatic is great. Fuel mileage is very good for the size car it is and uses regular gas (avg. 32 mpg). If you are looking for a good all around car the 3 is a great choice; however, I would suggest that you don't skimp and get the bargain basement car hoping to upgrade parts later. I love the GT. UPDATE: 10/2018 25,000 miles (I used the O.E. upgrade and added Apple CarPlay - LOVE it. Sounds dumb but makes the car better by allowing Pandora and Waze to be placed on the Nav screen. Result? I don't like XM, I like Pandora instead. The problem with the 6-sp auto is that is that unlike a manual trans, you can't always tell what gear you're in by putting your hand on the shifter and when moving through traffic, I will lose count - and be in the wrong gear. Using the paddle shifter negates this. Problem solved. Trunk has more room than I anticipated and it's just a very easy car to live with. If only I could afford more than one Mazda at a time. I would buy a Mazda again in a minute.
Roomy, Sporty, GREAT fuel economy **and SAFE**
jeff b,08/05/2016
i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
Whats not to like about a sporty hatchback that gets 40+ mpg? No, it`s not a muscle car, and it`s never going to be. Performance is what you`d expect from a 2 liter engine...maybe a tick more but nothing that`s going to push you into the seat. It scoots just fine. The seats are supportive and comfortable. Also, for me, the interior controls are fantastic. There have been some complaints about the ergonomics of the infotainment system and I honestly don`t get it. The screen is well placed and sized well enough. The controls are both on the steering wheel as well as the main control knob which sits comfortably right under your right hand. I read a complaint that the radio kept going up the frequency range after the user stopped clicking. Buddy, there are two settings for the radio. One of them is the "scan" feature. Turn that off and you get one station at a time. The rear view camera is nice and quite useful. I got the six speed manual transmission, and I love it. The clutch is very light and feedback is perfect for the vehicle. One great feature is the hill start assist. If you come to a stop on a hill, the car will automatically hold the brake for you to allow you time to engage the clutch without rolling back. Handling wise, it`s a win as well. Keep in mind you`re not in a ferrari. It has it`s limits but it`s got a sports car`s soul. The automatic windshield wipers are AWESOME. It`s not just on/off, but it also automatically adjusts the wiper speed according to how hard it`s raining. All in all, I am 100% happy with my 3. I took possession of it lock,stock, and barrel (no financing) and I don`t regret it one bit. I had my expectations in the right place and the car exceeded many of them. No, it`s not a race car. Yes, it`s exponentially more cool than a Prius and gets better mileage than a smart car. Plus, I`m a professional musician and my entire rig fits in the hatch. If you want a practical vehicle that`s fun and won`t make you feel you sacrificed your youthful exuberance for space and crappy fuel economy, this is a great car. I was in a terrible accident with this car not too long after my initial review. I was stopped, and rear ended by a car going 70mph. The rear bumper was pushed nearly into the back seat and the car was obviously totaled. I walked away from the crash with little more than aches and pains that you`d expect from such an impact, but I was still able to walk away.
See all 106 reviews of the 2016 Mazda 3
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2016 Mazda 3 Overview

The Used 2016 Mazda 3 is offered in the following submodels: 3 Hatchback, 3 Sedan. Available styles include i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M), i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Mazda 3?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Mazda 3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Mazda 3 i Sport is priced between $9,900 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 9770 and101356 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Mazda 3 i Touring is priced between $13,300 and$15,998 with odometer readings between 37579 and45854 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring is priced between $15,775 and$18,475 with odometer readings between 16330 and59139 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Mazda 3 s Touring is priced between $13,698 and$17,998 with odometer readings between 31401 and78371 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring is priced between $15,486 and$15,486 with odometer readings between 53677 and53677 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Mazda 3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Mazda 3 for sale near. There are currently 26 used and CPO 2016 3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,900 and mileage as low as 9770 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Mazda 3.

