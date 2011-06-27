2004 Mazda 3 Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Fun-to-drive character, stylish interior design, strong engines, hatchback utility.
- Ride might be too stiff for some, a few ergonomic quirks, tight rear legroom.
Other years
List Price
$4,900
Used 3 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Good looks, strong engines and sharp handling add up to an economy car that feels anything but cheap.
2004 Highlights
The Mazda 3 is an all-new economy sedan and hatchback that replaces the Protege in Mazda's lineup.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mazda 3.
Most helpful consumer reviews
mazdaharp,09/07/2013
I've owned this car since day one. It is 9-1/2 years old and 103,000 miles on it. I've done all scheduled maintenance at the dealer. I've had a problem for a few years where this car has been chewing through oil but no one could out where it was going (no leaks, no visible burning, no blown head gasket). I'm adding about a quart every 750 miles. Insane. I finally took it to another dealer with a better service department when the first failed to identify the problem. The piston rings have failed. The only solution... a new engine for $7,200. The more research I do, the more I see this is a common problem but Mazda is refusing to acknowledge it.
djshame,04/23/2013
I have had this car since it had 6 miles on it. The only issues i had in the begining was a belt that broke and ignition coils. This car is very fun to drive. However be aware that after 100k the engine starts to burn oil. I wasn't aware of this and didn't feel the need to check my oil on the regular. Hence i now need a new motor. Just a word of advice check your oil levels regularly at least once a week when you go over 100k in miles. Enjoy zoomzoom. Hence i bought a 2013 MSP3. love my Mazda's....
gwen,07/12/2015
s 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
Bought my 2004 in 2006 while still under warranty, and 9 years and 138000 miles later am only now thinking of upgrading. Longest I've ever driven one particular vehicle. The most cost comes with replacing the low profile tires so frequently but otherwise has been essentially maintenance free with giving it regular oil changes and routine checkups. I absolutely love this solid little car. I even discovered I could camp in it. As I age I need slightly better front seats for comfort and therefore am also looking to upgrade to maybe a Mazda CX-5. I love hatchbacks, I don't like SUVs, vans and sedans and this car is perfect.
pagzzz,12/23/2011
Bought this car new in 2004 and approaching 90k miles. Every mile has been enjoyable. Thought about getting a newer car with better performance and luxury, but decided that this car so perfectly meets my needs, I'm going to drive it into the ground. No major problems (aside from nasty pothole related suspension stuff) and has maintained high 20's combined mileage while remaining fun to drive. Won't win a drag race, but can slalom with many "performance" cars. Definitely recommend upgrading stock rubber to slightly wider, stickier set. On my third set of BFG's 215/45R17 rubber. Great tires for this car.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Mazda 3 features & specs
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the 3
Related Used 2004 Mazda 3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6