Used 2009 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me

- 169,008 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,500$1,228 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2009 Mazda Mazda3 4dr 4dr Sedan Automatic i Touring Value features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK32F591207061
Stock: AAW-207061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-06-2020
- 98,837 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,988
North Freeway Hyundai - Spring / Texas
We have changed the oil and performed a Texas state safety/emissions inspection (our emissions laws are as strict as California's). About North Freeway Hyundai; They are one of only a very few members of the Better Business Bureau Online Reliability Program, they have an A+ rating with the BBB, www.bbb.org/houston, they are a winner of the BBB Gold Star Award and they are the only winner in Houston of Hyundai's Board of Excellence Award 4 yrs straight. See our inventory at www.NorthFreewayHyundai.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK32F891196461
Stock: U196461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 67,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,488$1,077 Below Market
Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida
ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! LOW MILEAGE! AUTO! WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADES! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK32F391226059
Stock: C8103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,409 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$3,495$517 Below Market
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 3 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK32F391239233
Stock: 239233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,098 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,218$275 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
Black; Cloth Seat Trim Metropolitan Gray Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK32G491235880
Stock: 91235880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 137,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,500$391 Below Market
Beau's Auto Sales - Windsor / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK32G391219119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,455 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,495
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2009 Mazda Mazda3? This is it. The Mazda Mazda3 i Sport speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Mazda Mazda3 i Sport is a perfect addition to any home. More information about the 2009 Mazda Mazda3: Both of the i and s trims are among the most enjoyable small cars to drive, with gutsy engines, precise manual transmissions and the tight handling feel of more expensive sport sedans. The Mazda3 features taut handling with an interior that's a step above most other small cars with top-notch materials and build quality. And the MazdaSpeed3 model is in a higher performance category altogether. Strengths of this model include nimble handling, Stylish design, interior quality, and performance Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 3 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK32F691206484
Stock: 91206484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 119,218 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,999$447 Below Market
Arrow Motors - Linden / New Jersey
A SUPER NICE SPORTY SEDAN!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK32F491232095
Stock: 91232095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,988
Marin Mazda - San Rafael / California
SUPER LOW MILES!! 1 OWNER VEHICLE!! REAR SPOILER!! CD WITH MP3 PLAYER!! This Mazda 3 comes equipped with ABS, Air Conditioning, Power Windows and Door Locks, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Fog Lights and much more! GET PRE-QUALIFIED Fast - Free - EZ * Free Credit Score via MAZDA CREDIT EXPRESS* No SSN Required* Get Rates, Terms & Payments* Does Not Affect Current Credit Cars You Can Depend On - From People You Can Trust .... MARIN MAZDA.Every vehicle is subject to our extensive pre-sale inspection and service. ** This Car is Priced to sell quickly** Payments as low as $152/month with ZERO down for 72 months on approved credit**APR 3.19% on Approved Credit, Not All Applicants Will Qualify** Make a REASONABLE offer - We Want and Will Work with You** We Finance Most Types of Credit and will help you get the Best Available Rates** We Take Any and All Trades ** CALL Emil, Mike, Mark or Dylan @ 415.454.7000 x-2 for THE NO HASSLE Car Buying Experience** Or TEXT us at 415.965.7146 for a quick response ** NON-Smoker** CLEAN TITLE Guaranteed** FREE CARFAX AVAILABLE** Qualifies for EXTENDED WARRANTY ** BAD CREDIT! NO CREDIT! BANKRUPTCY = WE CAN HELP!!Challenged Credit Assistance Is Our Specialty ~~~~~ FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED FOR OVER 33 YEARS ~~~~~ MARIN MAZDA - Right Off the 101 In San RafaelGreat People -- Great Service415.454.7000 New MAZDA Showroom - 807 Francisco Blvd EASTPre-Owned Center - 10 Bellam Blvd. in San Rafael, CA DISCLAIMERS: All offers on approved credit, not all applicants will qualify, contact us for details.All process are plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation preparation charge and any emissions testing charge.All Inventory listed is subject to prior sale. While every effort has been made to ensure accurate data, the vehicle listings within this web site may not reflect all vehicle items. Web site pricing does not include any options that have been installed at the dealership. Vehicles shown may be in transit or currently in production. Some vehicle images shown are stock photos and may not reflect exact specification.Please contact us regarding actual vehicle features, options & pricing.Not responsible for pricing or typographical errors. Please Email us for more info: mike@marinmazda.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 3 s Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK344291248114
Stock: 7018A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 56,031 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,998
CarMax Phoenix-West Valley - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tolleson / Arizona
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AZ, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 3 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK32F891194290
Stock: 19060816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,731
Lou Fusz Subaru St Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2009 Galaxy Gray Mica Mazda Mazda3 Touring Value FWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.0L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHCRecent Arrival! Odometer is 16427 miles below market average!To learn more about Lou Fusz Subaru - Creve Coeur, our impressive lineup of new Outback, Legacy, Impreza, BRZ, and used models, or rave-worthy service, contact us today. Or visit us in person. We're conveniently located at 900 North Lindbergh Blvd Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141 near St Louis, St Charles, O'Fallon and Florissant.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK32F791203285
Stock: S20884A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 77,144 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,595
AutoNation Toyota Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
Pwr Sliding Moonroof & In-Dash 6-Disc CD/MP3 Changer Pkg Sun/Moonroof Rear Spoiler Copper Red Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Our quality Pre-Owned vehicles are priced just right. That means there's no haggling, no pressure . We've eliminated the back and forth, so our Associates can focus on finding the vehicle that's just right for you. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 3 s Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK343291230316
Stock: 91230316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 183,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,919
AutoNation Ford Arlington - Arlington / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Pwr Sliding Moonroof & In-Dash 6-Disc CD/MP3 Changer Pkg Sun/Moonroof Extra Cost Pearl Paint Black; Cloth Seat Trim Crystal White Pearl Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Arlington is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2009 Mazda Mazda3 s Sport only has 183,012mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this MazdaMazda3 s Sport cannot be beat. This Mazda Mazda3's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal.Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for.More information about the 2009 Mazda Mazda3:Both of the i and s trims are among the most enjoyable small cars to drive, with gutsy engines, precise manual transmissions and the tight handling feel of more expensive sport sedans. The Mazda3 features taut handling with an interior that's a step above most other small cars with top-notch materials and build quality. And the MazdaSpeed3 model is in a higher performance category altogether.This model sets itself apart with nimble handling, Stylish design, interior quality, and performance All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 3 s Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK323991242918
Stock: 91242918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 229,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,991
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
Come test drive this 2009 Mazda Mazda3! Very clean and very well priced! With less than 10,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sedan prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Mazda prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: variably intermittent wipers, tilt steering wheel, and air conditioning. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 3 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK32F391225784
Stock: C4333C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 75,940 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
Lou Fusz Buick GMC - Saint Louis / Missouri
Clean CARFAX. Black Mica 2009 Mazda Mazda3 i FWD 2.0L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic SportLou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat of Metro East is 10 minutes from Downtown St Louis. Located at 501 Salem Place, Fairview Heights, Il 62208. We feature all hand picked Pre-Owned inventory to allow top satisfaction to our customers. We offer 100% financing guaranteed for everyone. Come and see us before you make your final decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK32F291234928
Stock: DBH185P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-23-2020
- 167,167 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
Berglund Chevrolet Buick - Roanoke / Virginia
Berglund Chevrolet is proud to serve Roanoke and all of the surrounding areas. Take command of the road in this 2009 Mazda Mazda3! This vehicle is equipped with many options. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. Good looking Alloy Wheels always make a vehicle look sharp. And this one does! It also has a rear spoiler! Stay cool on those long summer road trips. Just switch the A/C on and escape the heat! With Tilt Steering you can adjust the Wheel to a position you like! It also has Cruise Control great for any long distance travels. This one also has Rear Defrost! Safely change the Volume and Channel on the radio on this ride....its got Steering Wheel Audio Controls!!! It makes driving this one that much more enjoyable!! Stay protected by driving a vehicle that has a Drivers Airbag Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. This vehicle has nice looking Cloth Interior. When having to slow down in inclimate weather don't worry you have ABS to stop you safely. Visit Berglund Chevrolet in Roanoke today and drive this one for yourself!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK32F891191602
Stock: BCP46191C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,161 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,290
FIAT of Metro East - Fairview Heights / Illinois
Public Wholesale Cars are sold "As Is" and do not have any implied warranty at all. You are purchasing these vehicles just like another used car dealer would purchase it. This means Lou fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat in no way warranties any type of mechanical failure after the sale transaction is complete. These vehicles have not had any type of mechanical inspection done by Lou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat. For customers wanting some type of warranty available on a user car Lou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat offers a complete selection of late model inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK32G091230787
Stock: G18744XP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 104,565 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,991
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The Mazda 3 is space-efficient and exciting to drive, practical and economical, and it’s available with a surprising list of comfort and luxury features. This is a premium automobile, exciting to drive, styled adventurously, and fully equipped with luxury features. There’s nothing austere, basic or cheap about it. The seats are supportive and comfortable, good for long drives. The base-level Mazda3i Sport comes with manual windows and door locks. It has a tachometer, a 60/40 split fold-down rear seat, a tilt-and-telescope steering wheel, and a four-speaker AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio system with automatic level control and an iPod-friendly input jack. New for 2009 is a remote trunk release. All-season 195/65HR15 tires mount on steel wheels. Air conditioning is optional and includes an outside temperature display. Automatic Transmission, A/C, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Player and more… CALL 480-983-3456 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 837 W MAIN ST MESA AZ 85201 Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda 3 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BK32F391231889
Stock: C1889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
