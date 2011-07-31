Used 2009 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me

2,438 listings
3 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,438 listings
  • 2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value in Gray
    used

    2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value

    169,008 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,500

    $1,228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value

    98,837 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value

    67,785 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,488

    $1,077 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 3 i Sport in Light Brown
    used

    2009 Mazda 3 i Sport

    147,409 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $3,495

    $517 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value in Gray
    used

    2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value

    71,098 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,218

    $275 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value
    used

    2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value

    137,830 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,500

    $391 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 3 i Sport
    used

    2009 Mazda 3 i Sport

    150,455 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value in Gray
    used

    2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value

    119,218 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,999

    $447 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 3 s Sport in Gray
    used

    2009 Mazda 3 s Sport

    59,525 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,988

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 3 i Sport
    used

    2009 Mazda 3 i Sport

    56,031 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value in Gray
    used

    2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value

    113,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,731

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 3 s Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Mazda 3 s Touring

    77,144 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,595

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 3 s Sport in White
    used

    2009 Mazda 3 s Sport

    183,038 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,919

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 3 i Sport in Black
    used

    2009 Mazda 3 i Sport

    229,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,991

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value in Black
    used

    2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value

    75,940 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value

    167,167 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value in Silver
    used

    2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value

    133,161 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,290

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 3 i Sport
    used

    2009 Mazda 3 i Sport

    104,565 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,991

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,438 listings
Pretty Average
scottksu,07/31/2011
Car looks great and handles well, but... The 2.0, 4 cylinder is low on power. I expected a bit more zip for a small car with almost 150 HP. Gas mileage below avg. for a car this size. Only get a few mpg more than my Toyota Camry V-6. Handles great, but ride suffers. If you like to feel every bump in the road, you will love this car. Replacing the OEM tires helps, especially with road noise. Interior design is nice, but materials are of average quality, which I expect for a car in this category. Developed a few noises & small intermittent rattles not long after purchase. Some I remedied, the dealer fixed one, some remain. A/C is weak & must keep on high during days over 90'
