Used 2009 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Pwr Sliding Moonroof & In-Dash 6-Disc CD/MP3 Changer Pkg Sun/Moonroof Extra Cost Pearl Paint Black; Cloth Seat Trim Crystal White Pearl Mica AutoNation Ford Arlington is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2009 Mazda Mazda3 s Sport only has 183,012mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this MazdaMazda3 s Sport cannot be beat. This Mazda Mazda3's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. More information about the 2009 Mazda Mazda3: Both of the i and s trims are among the most enjoyable small cars to drive, with gutsy engines, precise manual transmissions and the tight handling feel of more expensive sport sedans. The Mazda3 features taut handling with an interior that's a step above most other small cars with top-notch materials and build quality. And the MazdaSpeed3 model is in a higher performance category altogether. This model sets itself apart with nimble handling, Stylish design, interior quality, and performance

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Mazda 3 s Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1BK323991242918

Stock: 91242918

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020