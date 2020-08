Used 2004 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me

I've owned this car since day one. It is 9-1/2 years old and 103,000 miles on it. I've done all scheduled maintenance at the dealer. I've had a problem for a few years where this car has been chewing through oil but no one could out where it was going (no leaks, no visible burning, no blown head gasket). I'm adding about a quart every 750 miles. Insane. I finally took it to another dealer with a better service department when the first failed to identify the problem. The piston rings have failed. The only solution... a new engine for $7,200. The more research I do, the more I see this is a common problem but Mazda is refusing to acknowledge it.

