Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 for Sale Near Me

University Volkswagen - Albuquerque / New Mexico

2016 Mazda CX-3 Touring SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V FWD 6-Speed Automatic Clean CARFAX. Certified.Mazda Certified, Rear Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Heated Seats, Navigation/Nav/GPS, 4 New Tires, ****Carfax One Owner****.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 28102 miles below market average! 29/35 City/Highway MPGMazda Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection* 160 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside AssistanceLocated in Albuquerque, but serving Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, Farmington, Las Cruces, El Paso, and Durango. If you have questions about this vehicle please call our Sales Manager Chris Nathe at 505-343-4283 he will be happy to answers any additional questions you may have. Thanks Again! *The advertised price does not include sales tax, vehicle registration fees, finance charges, Dealer service transfer fee, dealer installed options, and any other fees required by law. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory. *Note that CPO/Used vehicles may be subject to un repaired manufacturer recalls. Please contact the manufacturer for recall assistance/questions before purchasing or check the NHTSA website for current recall information: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/. *Please contact dealer to verify price, options, and availability other vehicle details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1DKBC78G0124723

Stock: MC20192A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020