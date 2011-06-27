Used 2015 Mazda 3 Consumer Reviews

First 3 months have been great. Update mortar1 , 06/13/2015 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 35 of 35 people found this review helpful I'm a two car guy and passed on one of my cars to my sister and decided I needed a second to go along with my BMW z4. For the past 20 years I've used Subarus as my second car and have loved both of them--a Legacy and then an Impreza. It took me a year or so to decide on the Mazda 3 though it was a front runner all along. I wanted to get another Impreza but it had less horsepower than my 2009 model, and I didn't want the CRT transmission. BMW 3 series was high on my list--but I just couldn't justify the cost against the 3. The driving dynamics are almost as good and there are just so many more features, particularly safety, on the Mazda. It's a lot of fun to drive. Update: I've had the car now for over two years, and have some things to add. It's hot in Texas and I'm amazed at how good the air conditioning functions. The car still handles superbly and is a pleasure to drive. The surround sound music system works very well. People note that it still has that new car smell. Pickup is excellent! The seats are very comfortable on long trips. One oddity is that if the door windows are wet, as from morning dew or rain, and you lower and raise them, the water is not wiped off. Brakes are excellent. I remain amazed at how good this car drives--the handling is lots of fun and I never tire of getting it. Of the features, the ones I especially appreciate are the backup camera, blind-side monitoring, and keyless entry. I will have these features in all future cars. My gas mileage is not great--26 or 27 mpg--but most of my driving is in the city and I tend to have a heavy foot when the light turns green. If I drove like a normal person I'm sure it would be much higher, cause I actually tried it. Also, driving on the highway provides great mileage. One last thing--transmission is first rate--it's so much better than driving a cvt transmission. My other car is a manual--and I probably won't return to a manual if I've got an automatic as good as this one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

UPDATE: April, 2017: to old review..... ajax13 , 10/07/2014 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 58 of 61 people found this review helpful We traded a 2012(27k miles on it) for a new stunning 'red' 2015. Wife loved her old 2012 & had no intention to trade it in, until she drove the new one! Here are the reasons why she did: stunning body design & 'red'(gorgeous!!)color; ride is even smoother & still tight/no body lean in corners; interior is like a BMW=simple & elegant; great Nav system & placement on dash is excellent for driving & easy eye check off; loves the 'HD' Bose stereo system=is killer sound!; more room inside/drivers seat wider & more ergonomic=verrrrry comfy on long trips!!; in 2012, got 41-42mpg on highway, & 32mpg in city...this one on first 350 mile trip up WA mountains & back, got 44mpg!! & gets 34mpg in city. ....UPDATE- 2.5 years later, with 23,000 miles on it now........ Well, the car still is as great as the first review!!! Still getting same gas mileage, with city combo & highway trips! We did a CA trip, 700 miles each way, & got 44mpg on one leg & cruise control set at 65 mph (flat & a third in mountains); then, on way back, tested as set cruise at 75mph, & got 45mpg!!!!! Go figure! What a great highway cruiser!! Wife drives it all week to work, so combo city/highway driving, & loves the ride, & safety feeling! She loves the side radar alert, as it has seen cars when she has not. We both love the back up radar alerts, and the back up camera, that the 2012 model did not have. Now, can't live without it....lol. The ride is great, as smooth, but firm ride....like a BMW. Is a better suspension than the 2012 model, as can feel the changes...& a prime reason too for trading in old one for this new model, after test ride, & no plans of trade in, as wife still loved her 2012 Mazda3. But the test ride & all the new features, made it no choice for her...lol. Mechanically, been flawless & no problems at all...just normal services. Also, the new "Soul Red" color, is just stunning!! She still gets complements on the color, 2.5 years later!! And I never liked red cars too, until this color...changed my opinion....lol. So....a reco....if ya thinking of this car....do not hesitate! Go test drive it against all others in the class....hands down the best!! And, 2.5 years later, still the most fun car ever owned/driven...& have driven/had some hot cars in the past too...like BMW, Nissan 300ZX, Volvo sports sedan, etc......this one still best over all ranking, imo! Some others had snazzier features, but overall & all in all, this is the best package ever owned. Our older car is near the end of it's 20 year life...& looking at CX5, to replace the old Ford Explorer....as it has most of same features, & ride, as Mazda3. Looking forward to it in a year or so. ..... :))) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2015 Mazda 3 Sedan 2.0 Auto rallen1980 , 05/22/2015 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Overall, I like this car. Excellent gas mileage, and it manages that delicate balance of having good ride and good handling. Alloy wheels, independent rear suspension, 4-wheel disk brakes...lots of features for the price. The 2.0 is a bit underpowered, but I was shopping fuel economy and reliability, not price. There's always the 2.5 if you have to have power. I don't. I love the interior in this car. The big knob and flatscreen are pretty easy to get used to. Exterior styling can be described in 3 words- Drop Dead Gorgeous. Update: After owning this car for a year, I have only one complaint. The stock tires are worn out after 25,000 miles. "Fuel Efficient" tires will end up costing you way more money than you could ever save using less gas when they have to be replaced that often. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Top+ Safety, sporty, versatile, and highly fuel efficient newenglandguy , 05/12/2015 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful The Mazda is a pleasure to drive, with an eager engine and responsive and precise steering. On the highway with adaptive cruise activated, the car is on its way to driving itself; all we have to do is steer. Or, if we take more assertive control, the car lives up to its Grand Touring name. And, were very comfortable either way. Mazda undersells their engine technology. They have boosted thermodynamic efficiency by increasing the compression ratio to near-diesel levels, achieving near-diesel fuel efficiency on regular gas. Oh, but without the particulates, and while retaining the zoom, zoom. Our Mazdas blind-spot warning beeps for mall shopping carts, and for dicey lane changes.