Estimated values
2017 Lincoln MKZ Premiere 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,409
|$18,531
|$20,762
|Clean
|$15,892
|$17,939
|$20,084
|Average
|$14,858
|$16,754
|$18,729
|Rough
|$13,824
|$15,569
|$17,373
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln MKZ Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,352
|$25,898
|$28,577
|Clean
|$22,616
|$25,071
|$27,644
|Average
|$21,144
|$23,415
|$25,779
|Rough
|$19,672
|$21,759
|$23,913
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln MKZ Select 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,171
|$20,485
|$22,918
|Clean
|$17,598
|$19,830
|$22,170
|Average
|$16,453
|$18,521
|$20,674
|Rough
|$15,308
|$17,211
|$19,178
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Select 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,344
|$19,576
|$21,922
|Clean
|$16,798
|$18,950
|$21,207
|Average
|$15,705
|$17,699
|$19,776
|Rough
|$14,611
|$16,447
|$18,344
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln MKZ Premiere 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,271
|$19,449
|$21,738
|Clean
|$16,727
|$18,827
|$21,029
|Average
|$15,638
|$17,584
|$19,610
|Rough
|$14,550
|$16,341
|$18,190
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,527
|$21,891
|$24,378
|Clean
|$18,912
|$21,192
|$23,582
|Average
|$17,681
|$19,792
|$21,991
|Rough
|$16,450
|$18,393
|$20,399
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,623
|$20,931
|$23,357
|Clean
|$18,036
|$20,262
|$22,595
|Average
|$16,863
|$18,924
|$21,070
|Rough
|$15,689
|$17,586
|$19,545
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,461
|$24,967
|$27,602
|Clean
|$21,753
|$24,168
|$26,701
|Average
|$20,338
|$22,572
|$24,899
|Rough
|$18,922
|$20,976
|$23,097
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln MKZ Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,461
|$24,967
|$27,602
|Clean
|$21,753
|$24,168
|$26,701
|Average
|$20,338
|$22,572
|$24,899
|Rough
|$18,922
|$20,976
|$23,097
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,623
|$20,931
|$23,357
|Clean
|$18,036
|$20,262
|$22,595
|Average
|$16,863
|$18,924
|$21,070
|Rough
|$15,689
|$17,586
|$19,545
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln MKZ Select 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,344
|$19,576
|$21,922
|Clean
|$16,798
|$18,950
|$21,207
|Average
|$15,705
|$17,699
|$19,776
|Rough
|$14,611
|$16,447
|$18,344
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Premiere 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,524
|$18,704
|$20,995
|Clean
|$16,003
|$18,106
|$20,310
|Average
|$14,962
|$16,910
|$18,939
|Rough
|$13,921
|$15,715
|$17,569