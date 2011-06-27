Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Consumer Reviews

Great ride Lincoln convert , 09/09/2016 Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 62 of 63 people found this review helpful My Lincoln dealer got his first 2017 with the driver's package option. Not cheap at $3300 but oh so worth it. With the 400hp engine and AWD this thing is an Audi/BMW clone for tens of thousands less. Spent over an hour test driving it. Came back to the dealership and ordered my own. Left out the luxury package ($4400) and some other stuff. MSRP came in at just under $50K. Not an Audi or a BMW but certainly close enough especially when factoring in the MSRP differential. Service costs will be dramatically less than with the Germans cars (I had 4 Audis over the course of 30 years). For 2017 Lincoln is offering to pick up your car at your home or place of business for service and return it to you. A nice touch. Nothing I will take advantage of as my local dealer is less than 4 miles from my house. My local Audi dealer was 30 miles away. The car is fast, quiet, comfortable, well put together, no wind noise, etc. Seems to be a great alternative to its German and Japanese counterparts. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Good value from a traditional American car company Jonathan Quick , 10/29/2016 Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 46 of 47 people found this review helpful UPDATE 12-27-17 Updating my review on this vehicle based on 14 months of ownership. Overall, I remain satisfied with my Lincoln MKZ Hybrid. In spite of some minor fit and finish issues, the styling of this sedan really stands out against a tired landscape of look-alike sedans from other car manufacturers. Fuel economy remains rock solid between 40 and 41 mpg in mixed city/highway driving. ADAS features for accident avoidance, parking, and maintaining driver awareness have been great. Quiet comfort sticks out as a real differentiator compared to other vehicles in the entry level luxury sedan segment. The biggest issue with maintaining the vehicle has been the synchronization of firmware updates across the numerous vehicle subsystems within the car. Sync 3 had a lot of bugs at first, but three firmware updates later, all of the infotainment and navigation features appear to be working normally. Unfortunately, I had to make repeat visits to the dealership to stabilize other subsystems. The worst problem I have encountered was a drained battery that stranded my car in my own garage. Lincoln corrected the battery drain issue with a firmware update to the door control module. Although I have experienced a few warranty issues, my local Lincoln dealer and the Lincoln concierge service have done a great job of addressing my concerns. I would still recommend the MKZ Hybrid as a solid value compared to other vehicles in its class. However, prospective buyers should strongly consider purchasing Lincoln's extended warranty for this vehicle. ORIGINAL REVIEW I purchased a 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve w/ Technology package in September 2016. Purchase price was $8k - $20k below comparable European and Japanese alternatives. I have thus far driven the car about 2200 miles, about 80% highway driving and 20% city driving. Average MPG is around 40 - 42 mpg. Acceleration is adequate in most situations. The smoothness of the powertrain, well-tuned suspension, and the quiet cabin at highway cruising speeds really attracted me to this vehicle. Exterior appearance is impressive and fairly unique, but some of the exterior trim pieces are made of low quality plastic. Quality of interior materials is very good - particularly the wood trim and leather upholstery. ADAS features including adaptive cruise, accident avoidance, blindspot monitoring, backup-assist and lane-keep assist are very useful in day-to-day driving. Lincoln's driver assistance features are unobtrusive until really needed. The on-board infotainment system is light years ahead of Toyota and BMW in terms of usability, but the Sync 3 system has bugs around IPod indexing, accuracy of on-board clock, Android Auto compatibility, and stability of mobile apps. One bright spot in Sync 3 is Lincoln's NAV system coupled with Sirius traffic information, which is a real godsend for avoiding heavy traffic at rush hour. Unfortunately, the stability issues I've encountered in Sync 3 appear to extend to other vehicle subsystems. I presently suspect electrical gremlins are lurking in the interior lighting system and the sound system, although all installed equipment is performing normally for the moment. As long as reliability holds up, backed in part by Lincoln's long base warranty, I expect I will remain satisfied with this vehicle. I would recommend this vehicle to a friend or a family member, with reservations noted above regarding reliability. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

400 HP AWD 2017 MKZ Mr Frank , 08/30/2016 Premiere 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Great little muscle car . Throaty sound and impressive acceleration . Gas mileage not that bad for 400 horses . Surprisingly comfortable driving position and a pretty nice ride . Maybe could be a little softer . Electronics work well and are intuitive . Easy car to learn to use . Fun to drive . Lots of nice features , including lights up on approach with the key in your pocket . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Hot Rod Lincoln indeed Greg , 02/28/2018 Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I have an MKZ Reserve with the 400 hp engine, AWD, Driver Sport Package, Technology Package, Luxury Package, Climate Package and Power Moonroof. In Midnight Sapphire Blue Metallic, it is absolutely stunning with the two-tone interior that comes with the Driver Sport Package. I really didn't see me driving a domestic car let alone a Lincoln as my most recent cars were all imports: Audi S4, Volvo S60 R-Design, Infiniti M37 Sport and Infiniti M35 Sport. Nearly went for an Audi S5 Sportback as a replacement but the change from a supercharger to turbo was a little disappointing. The MKZ intrigued me especially the shape; much like an Audi S7 but thousands of $$$ less. A test drive absolutely sold me. I wanted something a little bigger than the Audi but would still go like stink and handle well. Lincoln absolutely has this car dialed in. There have been gripes about the quality of the interior materials and coming from an Audi which I think has one of the best interiors, I really can't complain. The comfort, technology, performance and overall satisfaction with the vehicle are all there for me. The upgraded Revel sound system is a ridiculous amount of money but worth every penny if you love your music as I do. The MKZ could use a 7 or 8 speed transmission to help with the fuel economy but if I was looking for great fuel economy I'd be driving a Prius. The best sleeper luxury performance sedan on the road. Fantastic car!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse