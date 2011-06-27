Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ Consumer Reviews

Road Trip In a 2013 Lincoln MKZ ron6 , 03/27/2013 27 of 27 people found this review helpful My wife and I traded our 2005 Toyota Avalon XLS for a 2013 Lincoln MKZ 2.0 at the end of February 2013. We looked at a number of mid-sized luxury cars and decided on the MKZ based on its styling, features, and a test drive. On March 8 we left on a 4000 mile round trip from Minnesota to Arizona. When we returned home eleven days later, we had driven on icy Midwest roads, 11,000' mountain passes, desert roads and interstate highways in seven states. We averaged 30.5 mpg over the 4000 miles and never experienced a problem of any type with the car. The 2.0 Eco-Boost engine is a marvel and has plenty of power at all speeds. Disclaimer: our son-in-law works for Ford but not for Lincoln. Report Abuse

4 months with the car and it exceeds expectations dano_pa , 12/04/2013 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I purchased the car with the panoramic sunroof in late July. On the road I get about 38-40 mpg depending on how fast I am going. Around town, I have gotten 47 mpg on certain trips, it all depends on my speed and the amount of hills. I love almost everything about the car, it does get a lot of comments and lookers. It is my first new American car ever and I am 55. I have owned a BMW, Saab, 2 Volvo's, a Cadillac, two Nissan's a Toyota, a 2 VW's and a Renault. Report Abuse

Good, Bad, And Ugly Phil , 03/22/2016 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful The saving grace of my car was i got it "" second handed from the dealer with 495 miles on it thus extending my warranty to 100K miles. Lets start with the good: Everyone that got in the car would go gaga over the interior, the lighting, and other various features. My car has every option. It parks itself but only on the right side, has a ridiculous backup camera, and a panoramic roof that is to die for. I'm not dying but it's very nice. The gas mileage is great and i average over 40MPG during the spring and fall and 38ish in the summer and winter when running A/C or heat. The comfort level is unmatched. The bad: Never buy new or else the depreciation will make you cry unless it's an SUV or a Lexus. 3 years ago i paid 38 before taxes and such and now dealers will barely give me 20,000. Interior moldings came detached on a couple of occasions and my bumper to bumper warranty came in handy every time. My regular battery died within weeks of buying the car and was replaced, there is an under car cover that ripped on two separate occasions and dragged on the road. I had it removed. I'm on my third set of tires but i can't figure whose fault it is. The hybrid is very light so tire spin happens with ease as the weight over the wheels is drastically reduced. My navigation system reboots randomly and sometimes it takes ten minutes of driving before my route will set. The Ugly: Recalls, I've had at least four. If I wasn't under the used car extended warranty my cost of ownership would be way higher than how low it is now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice, so far lanez , 03/24/2013 27 of 28 people found this review helpful First luxury car I have bought new and I test drove a lot before buying, being a hybrid was my selling point to my wife. Very quiet and comfortable car, could not think about not getting the big sunroof in the MKZ. My son describes the lighting on the car as "sick", led headlights better than xenon. Ambient interior lighting puts a soft glow in your choice of eight colors, the entire cabin is lighted. Could not get the 45mph in western Pennsylvania but did get 40 mpg, thinking about traveling to Ohio just to test it. Compare to the CTS and you will not believe what Ford has done. 42k for the Caddy and you can't plug in your iPhone???? MKZ is a champ, so far. Report Abuse