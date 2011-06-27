Used 2007 Lincoln MKZ Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/437.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque249 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower263 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Length190.5 in.
Curb weight3533 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height55.4 in.
EPA interior volume115.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Amethyst Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Sage Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dune Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Alloy Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vivid Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, premium leather
  • Sand, premium leather
  • Light Stone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/50R17 93V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
