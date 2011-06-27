Used 2007 Lincoln MKZ Consumer Reviews

puts the Japanese in the dirt. stuart adams , 11/13/2006 25 of 25 people found this review helpful This is a beautiful car. It has a great ride, classy styling and will get up and go. The navigation and stereo system are easy to use. It is the most comfortable car, I have driven. I looked at Japanese and German cars, and this was by far the best value. This car is worth a look, and to all you German, Japanese yuppies this is a high performance luxury car at 2/3 the price. I think it has a better ride and is better engineered than most cars in its class. Ford/Lincoln did well on this one. I traded in my 2005 Subaru Legacy and was very impressed by ride, luxury, performance of this vehicle. Report Abuse

07 AWD Dustin , 11/04/2015 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I sold my 392 Challenger and bought a used 07 MKZ AWD with roughly 90k miles. Turning 120k now and only an a/c clutch had to be replaced. I was ran off the road at an intersection by someone that blew a red light, forcing me to jump a curb. Surprisingly, no damage other than an alignment and wheel balancing. The power is very adequate (this coming from someone that had a hopped up (525hp) car. I get 25-28mpg, depending on the highway speed, typically 75mph. Pretty good mpg for an awd. Looks good, drives good, what else can you want? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Happy owner L.M. , 04/08/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased my MKZ in April 2007, and currently have 34,000 miles on it. I get about 22 mpg average and at least 27 mpg on the road. I have gotten as high as 30 mpg on flat terrain with no headwind. The car has an elegant interior, and I have had no mechanical problems of any Kind. The on/off switch on the radio broke. That was under warranty, and they replaced the entire radio, claiming you cannot order just the plastic switch cap. The handling is excellent, acceleration is excellent. I drive, on the highway, about 70 to 74 mph (speed limit 70) The car has plenty of acceleration at that speed, allowing a fast and safe pass of slower cars on two lane roads. Report Abuse

I Love This Car!!! malcep , 01/16/2007 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I just traded in a 2004 Acura TL and can't begin to tell you how much more I enjoy driving my new MKZ. The MKZ is built much better than the TL. I suffered through rattles and a buzzy stereo speaker with the Acura. The MKZ is solid as a rock. In fact, I would compare it favorably to the 2001 Saab 95 I used to own which was vault like. Don't listen to all of the magazine reviews. This car is outstanding! The ride is comfortable but still has a European feel. There is no torque steer, which is something I disliked about my TL. The car is appointed beautifully. You owe it to yourself to at least test drive the MKZ. It's a lot a car for the money. Report Abuse