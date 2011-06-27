Estimated values
2007 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,231
|$3,039
|$3,498
|Clean
|$2,014
|$2,742
|$3,150
|Average
|$1,580
|$2,147
|$2,453
|Rough
|$1,146
|$1,552
|$1,757
Estimated values
2007 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,371
|$3,142
|$3,582
|Clean
|$2,141
|$2,835
|$3,226
|Average
|$1,679
|$2,220
|$2,512
|Rough
|$1,218
|$1,605
|$1,799