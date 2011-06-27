Estimated values
2010 Lincoln MKX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,973
|$6,670
|$7,820
|Clean
|$4,709
|$6,307
|$7,373
|Average
|$4,180
|$5,582
|$6,479
|Rough
|$3,651
|$4,857
|$5,585
Estimated values
2010 Lincoln MKX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,345
|$7,015
|$8,151
|Clean
|$5,060
|$6,634
|$7,685
|Average
|$4,492
|$5,871
|$6,753
|Rough
|$3,924
|$5,108
|$5,822