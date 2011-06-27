Used 2010 Lincoln MKX Base Features & Specs
Starting MSRP
$38,845
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,845
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,845
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|342.0/475.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,845
|Torque
|250 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|265 hp @ 6250 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.6 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,845
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,845
|Monochromatic Limited Edition Package
|yes
|Ebony Interior Package
|yes
|Cargo Accesory Package
|yes
|Midnight Limited Edition Package
|yes
|Rapid Spec 100A
|yes
|Rapid Spec 101A
|yes
|Rapid Spec 102A
|yes
|Ultimate Package - Polished Aluminum Wheel Delete
|yes
|Class II Trailer Towing Prep Package
|yes
|Limited Edition Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,845
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,845
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather and chrome trim on shift knob
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,845
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,845
|Dual Headrest DVD Entertainment System by Invision
|yes
|All Weather Rubber Floor Mats
|yes
|Illuminated Front Door Scuff Plate
|yes
|THX II Premium Sound System
|yes
|Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|Voice Activated Navigation System w/THX II
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,845
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,845
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.7 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.9 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.8 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,845
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.8 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,845
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Black Roof Rack Side Rails
|yes
|White Platinum Tri-Coat Paint
|yes
|20" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Panoramic Vista Roof
|yes
|Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Paint
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,845
|Front track
|65.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|69.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4210 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5160 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|31.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|950 lbs.
|Length
|186.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|Height
|67.5 in.
|Wheel base
|111.2 in.
|Width
|75.8 in.
|Rear track
|64.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,845
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,845
|P245/60R H tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the MKX
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,845
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,845
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 45000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
