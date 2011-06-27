  1. Home
Used 2010 Lincoln MKX Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,845
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Monochromatic Limited Edition Packageyes
Ebony Interior Packageyes
Cargo Accesory Packageyes
Midnight Limited Edition Packageyes
Rapid Spec 100Ayes
Rapid Spec 101Ayes
Rapid Spec 102Ayes
Ultimate Package - Polished Aluminum Wheel Deleteyes
Class II Trailer Towing Prep Packageyes
Limited Edition Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo netyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Dual Headrest DVD Entertainment System by Invisionyes
All Weather Rubber Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Front Door Scuff Plateyes
THX II Premium Sound Systemyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Voice Activated Navigation System w/THX IIyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Black Roof Rack Side Railsyes
White Platinum Tri-Coat Paintyes
20" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Panoramic Vista Roofyes
Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Paintyes
Measurements
Front track65.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4210 lbs.
Gross weight5160 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload950 lbs.
Length186.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track64.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Cinnamon Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat
  • Gold Leaf Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Medium Light Stone, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Light Camel, premium leather
  • Light Camel, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
P245/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 45000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles