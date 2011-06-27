Estimated values
2007 Lincoln MKX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,222
|$4,506
|$5,224
|Clean
|$3,009
|$4,205
|$4,866
|Average
|$2,585
|$3,601
|$4,150
|Rough
|$2,160
|$2,998
|$3,434
Estimated values
2007 Lincoln MKX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,994
|$4,287
|$5,008
|Clean
|$2,797
|$4,000
|$4,665
|Average
|$2,402
|$3,426
|$3,979
|Rough
|$2,008
|$2,853
|$3,292