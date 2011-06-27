Used 2007 Lincoln MKX Consumer Reviews
Expectations Realized
Overall, the MKX is quick, looks very sharp, has a nice ride and a very accommodating "main" cabin, with decent fuel economy. It is pretty sweet to get this kind of power from a six using regular fuel and move 4400 lbs with gusto! The THX Audio system is excellent, the controls are logically located and operate in a crisp and refined manner.
Love this car
I don't usually write reviews online but I feel strongly about this car. My 2007 Lincoln MKX has been running now for 100,000 miles and it is still running great.
Awsome Car
At first i was skeptical about buying a lincoln but after driving this car it has completely changed my thoughts about the car company. This is a great car. It's fast, handles great and looks great in the black i got it in. Interior materials are tip notch and this car is easily up there with the RX350 and ML350. Gas milage is great even though i have only had it about a week now. The optional THX surround sound w/ navi is worth the splurge and so is the panorama sunroof....Great car overall....
Really Great Car!!
Ive been driving the 07' MKX for about 3 years now. What can I say, the car is just good all around. The outside presents a nice clean and smooth look. The one I drive is in black so it looks as good as any other black car on the road during the night time. My favorite part of this car is the tail lights. Its not like the protypical tail lights on cars. The Long straight bar lights look great and can you can easily tell this car apart even from the sister MKT from the rear. The car offeres decent performance. Isnt the most fuel efficient car by far but is solid. At $2.75 a galllon your looking at a $50 fillup at the pump. Good Pick. Just take car of her!
Best in Class
Great Looks, great safety equipment, to many toys to mention, drives like a dream with plenty of power, corners very well. and is the quietest vehicle I've ever owned. Power lift gate and huge power roof are great ideas. The 2nd row seats fold with a button. No other make puts it together like this for the price.
Sponsored cars related to the MKX
Related Used 2007 Lincoln MKX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator