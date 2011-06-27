2022 Lexus RX 350L
MSRP Range: $48,150 - $55,550
|MSRP
|$49,225
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$49,225
Start Price Checker
2022 Lexus RX 350L Review
- Impeccable cabin finished with top-quality materials
- Advanced safety features come standard
- Excellent ride and seat comfort
- Third-row space is tight for anyone other than small kids
- Touchpad controller is distracting to use
- Less overall cargo capacity than competitors
- Hard to see out of
- Foglights are available as a stand-alone option on any trim
- New paint colors
- Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Lexus RX 350L.
Helpful shopping links
2022 Lexus RX 350L video
2020 Lexus RX First Look
NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Lexus RX 350L, but since the 2022 Lexus RX 350L is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Halfway through its current life cycle, the Lexus RX is getting a mild refresh in the form of some styling, tech and equipment updates. The 2020 Lexus RX acquires new headlights, a new front and rear fascia, and the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard equipment. The standard RX 350 model all the way up to the Lexus RX 450h hybrid and its three-row variant, the RX 450hL, also receive suspension and chassis updates to improve ride quality and steering responsiveness. The optional 12.3-inch infotainment screen has also been moved closer to the driver and given touchscreen capability, a change that should make the system much easier to use.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $48,150
- MPG & Fuel
- 19 City / 26 Hwy / 22 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 19.2 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 7 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: front wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- V6 cylinder
- Horsepower: 290 hp @ 6300 rpm
- Torque: 263 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 196.9 in. / Height: 67.3 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 74.6 in.
- Curb Weight: 4464 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 7.5 cu.ft.
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the Lexus RX 350L a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 RX 350L both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus RX 350L fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RX 350L gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the RX 350L has 7.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus RX 350L. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Lexus RX 350L?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Lexus RX 350L:
- Foglights are available as a stand-alone option on any trim
- New paint colors
- Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
Is the Lexus RX 350L reliable?
To determine whether the Lexus RX 350L is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RX 350L. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RX 350L's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Lexus RX 350L a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Lexus RX 350L is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 RX 350L is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Lexus RX 350L?
The least-expensive 2022 Lexus RX 350L is the 2022 Lexus RX 350L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,150.
Other versions include:
- Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $55,550
- 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $48,150
- Luxury 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $54,150
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $49,550
What are the different models of Lexus RX 350L?
If you're interested in the Lexus RX 350L, the next question is, which RX 350L model is right for you? RX 350L variants include Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of RX 350L models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Lexus RX 350L info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus RX 350 1999
- Used Ford F-150 1990
- Used Chrysler 200 2006
- Used Buick Verano 2013
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 2010
- Used Lamborghini Aventador 2012
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Buick Lucerne 2007
- Used Acura NSX 1992
- Used Mazda CX-9 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi TT
- 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- 2022 Carnival
- 2021 MINI Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Toyota Tundra
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2020 V60 Cross Country
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Minivans
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2021 Bronco Sport
- 2021 Ford Expedition
- Ford Mustang Mach-E 2021
- 2021 Ford Edge
- 2021 Ford Escape
- 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- Ford Shelby GT500 2021
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- Ford Mustang 2021
- 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma
- 2021 Gladiator
- Honda Ridgeline 2021
- Ram 1500 2021
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2021 Colorado
- Jeep Gladiator 2020
- 2020 Tundra
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2021
- 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Recommended
- Ford Fiesta 2012 Sedan Features Specs
- Acura ILX 2016 Features Specs
- Acura ILX 2017 Features Specs
- Acura ILX 1990 Features Specs
- Acura ILX 1993 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Ferrari Superamerica in Cape Coral, FL
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost-Series-Ii in Chino, CA
- Used Volkswagen Golf-Sportwagen in Sugar Land, TX
- Used Honda Accord-Hybrid in Scranton, PA
- Used Toyota Rav4-Hybrid in Inglewood, CA
- Used Ford Fusion-Plug-In-Hybrid in Hawthorne, CA
- Used Mclaren 600Lt-Spider in Garden Grove, CA
- Used Hyundai Ioniq-Plug-In-Hybrid in Newport Beach, CA
- Used BMW X3 in Porterville, CA
- Used Dodge Dart in Allen, TX
- Used Nissan Titan in Lowell, MA
- Used Ferrari California-T in Marysville, WA
- Used Chevrolet Traverse in Walnut Creek, CA
- Used Mazda 5 in Allen, TX
- Used Ford F-450-Super-Duty in Buena Park, CA
- Used Kia Telluride in Berkeley, CA
- Used Nissan Versa-Note in San Leandro, CA
- Used Nissan Versa in Mansfield, TX
- Used BMW M8-Gran-Coupe in Redlands, CA
- Used Chevrolet Volt in Ogden, UT
- Used Subaru Ascent in San Marcos, CA
- Used Genesis G80 in Marysville, WA
- Used Hyundai Sonata-Hybrid in La Mesa, CA
- Used Nissan Quest in San Clemente, CA
- Used Mclaren 570S-Spider in Santa Cruz, CA
- Used Ford Fusion in Jupiter, FL