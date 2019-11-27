2020 Lexus RX 350L Review

As three-row SUVs have proliferated in the market, the absence of a proper three-row in the Lexus lineup has been conspicuous. Lexus addressed that recently by stretching its bread-and-butter midsize RX, adding a third row of seats, and calling it the RX L. The large 2020 Lexus RX 350L is essentially identical to the RX (there's also a stretched hybrid, the RX 450hL, reviewed separately). It has the same properly luxurious interior, high-quality fit and finish, and serene and silent cabin. It's also powered by the same strong and respectably fuel-efficient V6 engine. For 2020, the RX gets some noteworthy updates, including firmer suspension settings that promise livelier steering and handling, along with reduced road noise and vibration. But the RX L's new infotainment system is the most significant improvement. Lexus has finally moved away from its Remote Touch interface, with its maddening mouse-meets-joystick controller, and settled instead on a sensible touchpad for making selections. We've sampled this interface in other newer Lexus cars, and while moving the on-screen cursor is still a bit awkward, it's leaps better than the earlier alternative. Even better, the display screen now has touchscreen capability, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is also finally included as standard equipment. Upgrades aside, the RX 350L doesn't quite measure up against three-row rivals such as the Acura MDX, Infiniti QX60 and Land Rover Discovery — SUVs that feel as if the third row is baked into the design. These competitors can more comfortably seat adults in the very back, while the RX L's third row is more suited to children. But if all you need is an RX with a little extra cargo space or the ability to carry a couple extra kids in a pinch, the RX 350L should satisfy.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.3 / 10

The RX 350L is a slightly larger (and pricier) RX 350, with an occasional-use-only third-row seat. Compared to similarly priced three-row SUVs, it simply can't compete in performance, space or utility. If you're a fan of the RX and looking for one with more cargo space, the 350L could still work. Otherwise there are better three-row options.

How does it drive? 7.5

The RX 350L feels good on the road, with solid pickup, easy steering, smooth stops and competent handling. Our instrumented test numbers tell their own story, though, and the RX trails many of its competitors by at least a small margin in acceleration, braking performance and handling grip.



While we can overlook the numbers, we noticed an occasional delay between asking for power and the transmission response. This phenomenon is a bit inconsistent, but it could be the biggest annoyance day to day if it becomes a common occurrence.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

Comfort is where the RX excels, but only for those seated in the first two rows. The front seats are wide and accommodating, with a contoured back that benefits from four-way lumbar adjustment. The second-row seats are pretty comfy too, as long you don't have to make sacrifices for anyone sitting in the tiny third row.



The RX 350L's suspension takes the edges off all bumps around town, even the big ones. The cabin is also well insulated from traffic and wind noise. You won't have to raise your voice to have a conversation. The one oddity is the rear-seating climate control panel that's located on one side of the third row of seats.

How’s the interior? 7.0

The interior feels luxurious and roomy if you leave the third-row seats stowed. Raise the third row, however, and things go south. The third row is very cramped, and room in the second row can suffer because you'll likely have to slide the seats up to use the third row. It's a poor showing in the three-row segment. Visibility can be an issue in parking lot scenarios, and you could be playing a guessing game without the optional 360-degree camera.



We appreciate the number of clearly labeled buttons around the cabin. You still have to use the infotainment a fair amount to use certain controls, but Lexus has improved it this year, replacing the old joystick-style controller with a touchpad and adding a touchscreen interface. The location of the touchscreen makes it a bit of a reach for anyone, but it's better than not having that functionality.

How’s the tech? 7.5

Lexus' Mark Levinson stereos are always a high point, and the big infotainment screen is crisp and appealing. Lexus' Enform app has a handful of useful features, but it only integrates a limited selection of third-party apps. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration operates fine for the most part, though some of our Android users experienced issues with some apps missing and sometimes had no functionality at all. Charging options are available for the first two rows, with a generous six USBs total.



The driver aids mostly work well, especially adaptive cruise, which will operate in stop-and-go traffic. Most other systems are similarly strong, but the lane keeping assist offers very little intervention and can lose sight of lane markers.

How’s the storage? 6.5

For the size gained in its growth spurt, the L version of the RX reaps few benefits in utility. The biggest gains come with the third row folded, netting a total of 23 cubic feet of cargo space, but in all configurations the Lexus falls far short of three-row competitors. It does much better on small-item storage. There are clever little cubbies for the driver and front passenger, with plenty of options for not just storing but also organizing your stuff.



The child safety seat anchors in the second row are easily accessible, but you might have trouble fitting bulkier rear-facing car seats if you have the second row forward to allow for use of the third. And if you plan to do any towing, 3,500 pounds is the limit. It's far from a class-leading figure, but it's more than enough for light towing.

How economical is it? 7.0

We tested the front-wheel-drive RX 350L, which gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg (19 city/26 highway). That's marginally better than average for a three-row crossover SUV. All-wheel-drive RX 350Ls take a 1 mpg hit across the board but still do better than average. Our test RX 350L fell a bit short on our 115-mile real-world evaluation route, averaging 21.6 mpg.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The RX feels solidly put together, and though there are hard plastics around, you're unlikely to interact with them. Touch points are covered with high-quality materials that really lend a luxury feel. Lexus put some thought into this interior.



Dollar for dollar, the RX 350L is priced pretty competitively in the segment, but the idea of paying a premium for little extra usability over the regular RX is a bit galling. You're better off spending your money elsewhere since most midsize three-row competitors are quicker, roomier and more useful.

Wildcard 7.0

Lexus has taken a stylish and intriguing two-row midsize SUV and turned it into a three-row also-ran. It comes up short in a segment of strong contenders offering more performance, fun and practicality. That said, it's still an attractive and comfortable SUV that many people will flock to for those qualities alone.

Which RX 350L does Edmunds recommend?

The 2020 RX 350L comes in just one trim, but it can be tailored to your taste through several packages and stand-alone options. It's worth springing for the Navigation package with the 15-speaker Mark Levinson audio system. It adds a large, beautiful display screen with onboard navigation and an outstanding sound system. The 350L's thick rear pillars reduce visibility, so the optional blind-spot monitor and surround-view parking camera system are smart investments.

Lexus RX 350L models

The 2020 Lexus RX 350L is a midsize luxury crossover available in a single trim level. It's powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine (290 horsepower, 263 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.