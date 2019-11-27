2020 Lexus RX 350L
What’s new
- Revised front and rear styling
- Slightly sportier handling
- New touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- More standard safety features
- Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Impeccable cabin finished with top-quality materials and construction
- Advanced safety features come standard
- Excellent ride and seat comfort
- Third-row space is tight for anyone other than small kids
- Touchpad controller is distracting to use
- Less overall cargo capacity than competitors
- Hard to see out of
2020 Lexus RX 350L Review
As three-row SUVs have proliferated in the market, the absence of a proper three-row in the Lexus lineup has been conspicuous. Lexus addressed that recently by stretching its bread-and-butter midsize RX, adding a third row of seats, and calling it the RX L.
The large 2020 Lexus RX 350L is essentially identical to the RX (there's also a stretched hybrid, the RX 450hL, reviewed separately). It has the same properly luxurious interior, high-quality fit and finish, and serene and silent cabin. It's also powered by the same strong and respectably fuel-efficient V6 engine.
For 2020, the RX gets some noteworthy updates, including firmer suspension settings that promise livelier steering and handling, along with reduced road noise and vibration. But the RX L's new infotainment system is the most significant improvement.
Lexus has finally moved away from its Remote Touch interface, with its maddening mouse-meets-joystick controller, and settled instead on a sensible touchpad for making selections. We've sampled this interface in other newer Lexus cars, and while moving the on-screen cursor is still a bit awkward, it's leaps better than the earlier alternative. Even better, the display screen now has touchscreen capability, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is also finally included as standard equipment.
Upgrades aside, the RX 350L doesn't quite measure up against three-row rivals such as the Acura MDX, Infiniti QX60 and Land Rover Discovery — SUVs that feel as if the third row is baked into the design. These competitors can more comfortably seat adults in the very back, while the RX L's third row is more suited to children. But if all you need is an RX with a little extra cargo space or the ability to carry a couple extra kids in a pinch, the RX 350L should satisfy.
Our verdict7.3 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
While we can overlook the numbers, we noticed an occasional delay between asking for power and the transmission response. This phenomenon is a bit inconsistent, but it could be the biggest annoyance day to day if it becomes a common occurrence.
How comfortable is it?8.5
The RX 350L's suspension takes the edges off all bumps around town, even the big ones. The cabin is also well insulated from traffic and wind noise. You won't have to raise your voice to have a conversation. The one oddity is the rear-seating climate control panel that's located on one side of the third row of seats.
How’s the interior?7.0
We appreciate the number of clearly labeled buttons around the cabin. You still have to use the infotainment a fair amount to use certain controls, but Lexus has improved it this year, replacing the old joystick-style controller with a touchpad and adding a touchscreen interface. The location of the touchscreen makes it a bit of a reach for anyone, but it's better than not having that functionality.
How’s the tech?7.5
The driver aids mostly work well, especially adaptive cruise, which will operate in stop-and-go traffic. Most other systems are similarly strong, but the lane keeping assist offers very little intervention and can lose sight of lane markers.
How’s the storage?6.5
The child safety seat anchors in the second row are easily accessible, but you might have trouble fitting bulkier rear-facing car seats if you have the second row forward to allow for use of the third. And if you plan to do any towing, 3,500 pounds is the limit. It's far from a class-leading figure, but it's more than enough for light towing.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Dollar for dollar, the RX 350L is priced pretty competitively in the segment, but the idea of paying a premium for little extra usability over the regular RX is a bit galling. You're better off spending your money elsewhere since most midsize three-row competitors are quicker, roomier and more useful.
Wildcard7.0
Which RX 350L does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus RX 350L models
The 2020 Lexus RX 350L is a midsize luxury crossover available in a single trim level. It's powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine (290 horsepower, 263 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.
Seven seats are standard, but the second-row bench seat can be switched out for optional captain's chairs, reducing seating capacity to six passengers.
The RX 350L comes generously equipped with all manner of high-end touches, such as LED headlights, a power liftgate, and a power-folding and 50/50-split third-row seat. Tech highlights include a rearview camera, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a nine-speaker sound system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Lexus' suite of advanced driver safety aids (Lexus' Safety System+ 2.0) is also included.
The optional Premium and Luxury packages are available to further deck out your RX. Here you'll find worthwhile upgrades such as leather upholstery, upgraded front seats (with power cushion extenders and lumbar adjustment) and a sunroof. The Navigation package, which we recommend getting, adds an integrated navigation system, a 12.3-inch display and a 12-speaker sound system. The Navigation package is also available with a 15-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.
Other stand-alone options include a surround-view parking camera system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and a hands-free liftgate.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Lexus RX 350L.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- seats
- driving experience
- ride quality
- spaciousness
Most helpful consumer reviews
I was leaning towards the BMW X5 and my sife was leaning for the Lexus. We were shopping for an SUV for last 3 months. We did not like the GLE as it was truck based, jazzy and uncomfortable seats and the thrid row as cramped. After test driving the X5 and RXL couple of times, we purchased 2020 RX 350L Atomic Silver with black interior, what a great color combination. BMW X5 is also a good choice for those who want luxury interior with, better handling and performance. For us the RXL met our needs of comfort and we were not looking at performance. The third row in the 2020 model slides and is enough to sit mid side adults or kids. We were not looking at a regular 7 seater as we don't want a big vehicle and we only needed 7 seats for occasional guests. Also the third row seats are regular seats with USB and climate control and not jump seats like X5. The front seats are very comfortable and I like the high seating. Premium audio with 12 speakers is good enough for us. Connectivity, wifi, navigation are flawless in our car. Interior is classic and not jazzy like other competitors. The ride is very smooth with almost no feedback from the road. The drag coefficient is reduced compared to 2019 model and the handling is sharper. Go for RXL vs the RX for extra space, seats with hardly any impact on mileage. The infotainment system with touch screen is good however I prefer the trackpad when driving. The heated and ventilate seats and heated steering make long distance driving a pleasure. I would have chosen the RX 450HL but it comes with Captain chars in second row instead of Bench and reduces seating to 6. If you are okay with that, go for the RX 450HL as the drive is smoother and you will get better mileage in stop and go traffic like LA. With Third row you still ahve enough room for couple of small bags or carryons in cargo space. Safety: Compared to competitors, safety is priority and not an option in Lexus. Thanks to Lexus’ Safety System+ 2.0 there is no shortage of standard safety items on the RX range, which includes Siri Eyes Free, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, rearview camera, and automatic high beams. In 2020 RX L there is low-light bicyclist detection, low-light pedestrian detection, road sign assist, and lane tracing assist. Best is wife is happy with the purchase.
The above review is like I wrote it. I did extensive research and decided on the RXL. For my family, we loved ghat the second row seats recline and that even though you gain 4.3 ish inches, your increased cargo space is much more measurement wise. I love the fact that I am not driving a huge suv anymore, however, keep my emergency extra seats down just in case. It feels sporty and inside of the car feels luxurious. We recently packed up the car with 2 teenagers and hit the road for a weekend getaway with plenty of room for our bags and grocery items for our cabin. I have also purchased the all weather mats. Love it!!
Very nice car for traveling. Super comfortable & quiet.
Driving a cloud!
2020 Lexus RX 350L video2020 Lexus RX First Look
2020 Lexus RX First Look
[MUSIC PLAYING] TRAVIS LANGNESS: If you've been in the market for a luxury crossover any time in the last 20 years, you're probably familiar with what's behind me. The Lexus RX. This is the new 2020 RX 350, the F sport in this particular case. It's got some new details. We're going to check out what this mid-cycle refresh is all about and see what's new. [MUSIC PLAYING] Since it's one of Lexus' top selling models, and one of the top selling luxury vehicles in America, they haven't really messed with the formula on this one. There are small changes to the front bumper and headlights, as well as the rear bumper, exhaust pipes, but the profile of this car stays the same. It was only redesigned four years ago, so they're not going to mess with success. And that's it on the outside. Sure, you get some new wheels, but if you see the 2019 and 2020 model next to each other in a parking lot, you might have a hard time telling them apart. That's because the side profile is pretty much the same. But everything up front looks a little bit sleeker, more grown up, which is strange to say about a luxury vehicle. I think it's a big improvement for this Lexus. Under the hood, you get the same choice of engines as you did last year. There's a 3.5 liter V6 that puts out about 295 horsepower, as well as another 3.5 liter V6 paired with two electric motors for the hybrid model. That puts out about 310 horsepower. Both of those engines get the same horsepower and fuel economy ratings as the previous model year. Under the car and the suspension bits things have changed a little bit more. The F-sport is actually now broken into two different packages. You can get the appearance package or the performance package. And the performance package includes an adaptive suspension sourced from the Lexus LC. They're big sporty grand coupe. On the safety front, there's new equipment too. All Lexus RX models get the Safety System Plus 2.0, which includes cool stuff like Cyclist Detection and Pedestrian Detection. Great when you add it to the already full list of safety features available on our models. Along with the tech updates and the things on the outside, there's some styling changes on the inside in the form of a couple of new interior colors like this red, as well as a couple of different options for paint. You also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A first for this car. As well as this 12.3 inch optional touchscreen that moves 5 and 1/2 inches closer to the driver, not just controlled by this frustrating to use touchpad. That's going to be a big difference and might just change the game for the RX. So should you buy a new 2020 Lexus RX? Well, depends on what you want out of your luxury crossover. This one's well rounded. It's got lots of great standard and optional equipment, but it's not the sportiest in the bunch, despite the F-sport name. Other vehicles like the Audi Q5 might be better at that. And if you're looking at the long version, the RX 350L, you might look at something with more space in the back like an Audi Q7 or an XC 90 from Volvo. Those are going to be less cramped in the third row. And if you're looking at hybrid models, we also recommend a vehicle like the Acura MDX Sport Hybrid or the XC 90 T8 hybrid. But if you want a well-rounded luxury crossover, take a look at the RX. We think it's worth your time. For all the details on the RX 350, the F-sport, the 3-row version, and all of the RX models, go to edmunds.com. Take a look at our First Looks. Also for videos like this, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel, and check us out on Facebook and Instagram.
Halfway through its current life cycle, the Lexus RX is getting a mild refresh in the form of some styling, tech and equipment updates. The 2020 Lexus RX acquires new headlights, a new front and rear fascia, and the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard equipment. The standard RX 350 model all the way up to the Lexus RX 450h hybrid and its three-row variant, the RX 450hL, also receive suspension and chassis updates to improve ride quality and steering responsiveness. The optional 12.3-inch infotainment screen has also been moved closer to the driver and given touchscreen capability, a change that should make the system much easier to use.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$48,700
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6300 rpm
|4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$47,300
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Luxury 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$53,300
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$54,700
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RX 350L safety features:
- Lexus Safety System+ 2.0
- Bundle includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation with automatic braking, and lane keeping assist.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- Automatically alerts emergency services in the event of a crash or distress. Also includes a stolen vehicle locator.
- Panoramic Rearview Camera
- It maximizes the 12.3-inch widescreen display and gives a broad look at what's behind you before you back up.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|18.2%
Lexus RX 350L vs. the competition
Lexus RX 350L vs. Acura MDX
The Acura MDX is the more practical SUV of the two. An excellent all-wheel-drive system gives the MDX a sporty edge that the RX 350L lacks, and its third row is slightly more adult-friendly. Like the Lexus, the MDX comes loaded up with standard features, including a stout V6, but for a bit less money.
Lexus RX 350L vs. Infiniti QX60
Like the RX 350L, the Infiniti QX60 prioritizes comfort over driving dynamics. The Infiniti's third-row seat is a little roomier, and it's less expensive overall. But the Lexus counters with its richer interior design and more appealing technology features.
Lexus RX 350L vs. Toyota Highlander
The RX 350L and the Toyota Highlander are mechanically related, though the Highlander's third row is more accommodating for adults. The Toyota lacks the Lexus' refinement and cachet, but many of the RX L's luxury features are available on the Highlander.
FAQ
Is the Lexus RX 350L a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lexus RX 350L?
Is the Lexus RX 350L reliable?
Is the 2020 Lexus RX 350L a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus RX 350L?
The least-expensive 2020 Lexus RX 350L is the 2020 Lexus RX 350L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,300.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $48,700
- 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $47,300
- Luxury 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $53,300
- Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $54,700
What are the different models of Lexus RX 350L?
More about the 2020 Lexus RX 350L
2020 Lexus RX 350L Overview
The 2020 Lexus RX 350L is offered in the following submodels: RX 350L SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Lexus RX 350L?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lexus RX 350L and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 RX 350L 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 RX 350L.
