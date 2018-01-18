Overall rating 6.8 / 10

While immensely popular, the Lexus RX has always been a five-passenger crossover SUV. In years past, shoppers needing something with a third row had to look at one of Lexus' traditional SUVs, like the LX 570, or shop a different luxury brand entirely. But that changes with this year's stretched-out 2018 Lexus RX 350L.

The 2018 RX 350L is essentially a carbon copy of its two-row sibling, with almost all of the same standard and optional equipment and with many of the same virtues. That means high-quality materials, a quiet interior and excellent build quality. The main difference is the additional third-row seat.

Lexus was able to fit the third row by making the RX 350L 4.4 inches longer than the regular RX 350. That length is all in the back of the vehicle, however; Lexus chose to keep the wheelbase of the RX 350L (the length between the front and rear wheels) the same as the standard RX's. This choice results in both positives and negatives relative to other three-row crossover SUVs.

On the upside, expect the same easy-to-drive nature with the RX 350L. It's not a lumbering beast like Lexus' LX 570 SUV. But the retained wheelbase means Lexus had only so much interior space to squeeze in a third row. Third-row seating is cramped, and adults will have a very difficult time fitting back there. The addition of the third row has also reduced legroom in both the first and second row, and there's only a minimal amount of increased cargo space.

No doubt the 2018 RX 350L, and its hybrid sibling, the RX 450hL, will be very appealing if you've always wanted an RX with the ability to occasionally take on a couple of extra passengers. But for a more dedicated family hauler in the luxury class, you'll likely be more satisfied with one of the RX L's three-row competitors such as the Acura MDX or Volvo XC90.