Edmunds Rating
6.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(13)
2018 Lexus RX 350L Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccable cabin finished with top-quality materials and construction
  • Advanced safety features come standard
  • Wide cargo bay makes it easy to load luggage and groceries
  • Third-row space is tight for anyone other than small children
  • Less overall cargo capacity than competitors
  • Optional tech interface is clever but distracting to use while driving
Which RX 350L does Edmunds recommend?

The amount of standard equipment on the RX 350L is impressive, but we recommend getting the Luxury trim level. On top of standard equipment such as tri-zone climate control, LED lighting and a power-folding third-row seat, the Luxury trim level adds heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, upgraded leather upholstery, and heated second-row seats. The Luxury trim level is reasonably priced, too, without a lot of superfluous equipment.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.8 / 10

While immensely popular, the Lexus RX has always been a five-passenger crossover SUV. In years past, shoppers needing something with a third row had to look at one of Lexus' traditional SUVs, like the LX 570, or shop a different luxury brand entirely. But that changes with this year's stretched-out 2018 Lexus RX 350L.

The 2018 RX 350L is essentially a carbon copy of its two-row sibling, with almost all of the same standard and optional equipment and with many of the same virtues. That means high-quality materials, a quiet interior and excellent build quality. The main difference is the additional third-row seat.

Lexus was able to fit the third row by making the RX 350L 4.4 inches longer than the regular RX 350. That length is all in the back of the vehicle, however; Lexus chose to keep the wheelbase of the RX 350L (the length between the front and rear wheels) the same as the standard RX's. This choice results in both positives and negatives relative to other three-row crossover SUVs.

On the upside, expect the same easy-to-drive nature with the RX 350L. It's not a lumbering beast like Lexus' LX 570 SUV. But the retained wheelbase means Lexus had only so much interior space to squeeze in a third row. Third-row seating is cramped, and adults will have a very difficult time fitting back there. The addition of the third row has also reduced legroom in both the first and second row, and there's only a minimal amount of increased cargo space.

No doubt the 2018 RX 350L, and its hybrid sibling, the RX 450hL, will be very appealing if you've always wanted an RX with the ability to occasionally take on a couple of extra passengers. But for a more dedicated family hauler in the luxury class, you'll likely be more satisfied with one of the RX L's three-row competitors such as the Acura MDX or Volvo XC90.

2018 Lexus RX 350L models

The 2018 Lexus RX 350L is a three-row luxury crossover available in base and Luxury versions. Each comes standard with seven seats, but the second-row bench seat can be switched out for optional captain's chairs, reducing seating capacity to six passengers. Both come standard with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (290 horsepower, 263 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.

The base 350L model comes with 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights and high beams, LED foglights and running lights, rear privacy glass, keyless ignition and entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a 40/20/40-split rear seat and a power-folding third-row seat.

Other standard equipment includes a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, Safety Connect emergency communications, a suite of drive safety aids (the Safety System+ package, including lane departure warning and intervention, and forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic emergency braking), Bluetooth, an 8-inch display screen, a smartphone-integrated navigation system and a nine-speaker sound system.

The Premium package adds roof rails, a sunroof, auto-dimming side mirrors, automatic wipers, driver-seat memory functions, wood trim and a rear-armrest storage compartment. The Navigation package pads on an integrated navigation system, the Remote Touch tech interface, a larger 12.3-inch display, voice controls, the Lexus Enform App Suite and a 12-speaker sound system. The Navigation package is also available with a 15-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

The Luxury trim level (also referred to as the Luxury package) includes all the base equipment plus the contents of the Premium package, along with 20-inch wheels, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, rear door sunshades, upgraded leather upholstery, four-way lumbar adjustment for the front seats, and heated second-row seats.

Other options include a Cold Weather package, second-row captain's chairs, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and automated braking, a panoramic-view backup camera, front and rear parking sensors, a hands-free liftgate, upgraded LED headlights (with 18 individual LED accent lights), and a color head-up display.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lexus RX 350L (3.5L V6 | 8-speed automatic | FWD).

Driving

7.5
In spite of its extra weight, the RX 350L accelerates readily and handles well. But the numbers tell their own story. This vehicle performs worse than the regular RX and falls noticeably behind the segment.

Acceleration

7.0
The V6 engine provides smooth power that's accompanied by a pleasantly burly exhaust note. It pulls nicely even at freeway speeds. But the L's extra weight takes a toll: Our as-tested 0-60 mph of 8.2 seconds is slower than the regular RX 350 and falls well behind class leaders.

Braking

7.0
The brake pedal is very light, but the response is predictable, which makes it easy to bring the RX 350L to a smooth stop. While the ease of use instills confidence, our as-tested 60-0 mph panic-stop distance of 129 feet is noticeably longer than many competitors.

Steering

8.0
The steering's low resistance just off center makes it a little too easy to drift out of your lane, and there's very little feedback from the road. But the steering's appropriate weighting and accuracy make the RX pretty easy to live with.

Handling

8.0
Even with its added weight, the RX 350L handles well. When driving along a twisty road, the stability is reassuring and will keep passengers' stomachs happy. Take a sharp turn in town, however, and you can still feel the 350L's added heft.

Drivability

8.0
The eight-speed transmission shifts smoothly in typical driving and provides sharper shifts in Sport mode. In the default mode, there's sometimes a delay between when you ask for power and the transmission responds. It also upshifts the moment you ease off the gas, which can be a little annoying. The manual mode doesn't change gears. It just sets the maximum gear.

Comfort

8.0
The front seating area is every bit as comfortable as that of the standard RX. The cabin is pleasantly quiet, and the climate control system has a lot of functionality. But the ride quality is stiffer than we expect from a luxury SUV.

Seat comfort

8.5
The seats are wide and accommodating, with relatively flat cushions and a contoured back that benefits from a four-way adjustable lumbar. The head restraint angle is a little aggressive, but it has enough height adjustment that it won't be an issue for most drivers. Overall, most people should find the front seats comfortable on long drives.

Ride comfort

7.5
The ride quality is a bit firm; you'll feel bumps when driving around town. On the freeway, however, the suspension evens out undulations nicely. The Pilot is a smooth long-distance cruiser.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The cabin is well-insulated from traffic and road noise, and wind remains muted even at highway speeds. You won't have to raise your voice to have a conversation. Even the engine fades into the background when you're cruising.

Climate control

8.5
Lexus oddly placed the rear climate control panel on one side of the third row of seats. Otherwise, the system is easy to adjust and works well. Sensors will switch to recirculation if the air outside gets too smoggy, and seat heating and cooling can be set to adjust automatically.

Interior

6.5
The interior is luxurious and roomy if you leave the third-row seats stowed. That third row is cramped, however, and raising the seats reduces room for the second row, too. It's a poor showing in the three-row SUV segment. Visibility is also an issue.

Ease of use

7.0
We appreciate that there are quite a few clearly labeled buttons around the cabin. But not all buttons are placed in logical or easy-to-reach spots. The joystick-based infotainment interface is also finicky to use.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The large door openings facilitate access to the first two rows, but the long doors make getting in and out of tight parking spaces more of a challenge. Even with the second-row seats pushed forward, it's a real squeeze to clamber into the back row. Competitors have better solutions.

Driving position

7.0
There's enough adjustment for a range of drivers to fit comfortably, but the gauge cluster and steering wheel are positioned a bit low. The steering column can impinge on kneeroom, too. Depending on your seating position, you might find the RX 350L's setup awkward.

Roominess

6.5
Headroom in the first two rows is expansive, and legroom in the second row is generous if you're not using the third row. The second row, when moved forward to allow the third row to be used, is cramped for even average-size adults. The third row is unusable by anyone but children.

Visibility

6.0
The RX 350L's thick roof pillars create big blind spots, and it's hard to judge where the corners of the car are due to the massive dashboard and long cargo area. You'll want to get the optional 360-degree parking camera system for sure.

Quality

8.5
The interior is solidly put together. While there are hard plastics around, they're not obvious. Touch points and the areas around most of them have been covered with higher-quality materials. Lexus put some thought into this interior.

Utility

6.5
For all the weight added from its growth spurt, the L version has gained little extra utility. The biggest gains come with the third row stowed. But in all configurations, the Lexus falls far short of three-row competitors. Small-item storage is the bright spot here.

Small-item storage

9.0
There are clever little cubbies for the driver and front passenger, and they provide plenty of options for storing and organizing your stuff. The rear door pockets and seatback pockets provide storage space for second-row passengers. One cupholder even has a depth adjustment for tall beverages.

Cargo space

4.0
With just 7.5 cubic feet of storage behind the third row and 23 feet behind the second row, the RX 350L has far less cargo capacity than its main rival SUVs. It's also only a small improvement over the two-row RX because the load floor is higher.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
The LATCH anchors in the second row are easily accessible. However, bulkier rear-facing car seats may have trouble fitting if you have the second row pushed forward to allow for use of the third row.

Towing

6.5
The tow rating of 3,500 pounds is acceptable — it's far from what the class leaders provide, but it's enough for light towing duty.

Technology

6.5
Lexus' Mark Levinson stereos are always a high point, and the big infotainment screen has crisp-looking graphics. It's too bad the technology is frustrating to use, and you're stuck with the Enform app's limited integration. The driver aids generally work well, especially adaptive cruise control.

Audio & navigation

7.5
Sound quality from the optional Mark Levinson stereo is top-notch and justifies the upgrade's price. The navigation display is easy to read. Unless you've installed the Enform app on your phone and are parked, you can't search for destinations by anything but the address.

Smartphone integration

5.0
Lexus' Enform app has a handful of useful features, but it only integrates a limited selection of third-party apps. It's much less elegant and easy to use than Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Bluetooth pairing is easy, and charging options are available for the first two rows.

Driver aids

7.0
The adaptive cruise system works well even in stop-and-go traffic. It's a bit conservative about follow distance but doesn't overreact when cars change lanes ahead of you. The lane-keeping assist system offers very little intervention and can lose sight of lane markers.

Voice control

7.0
There are onscreen prompts, and it's generally clear what you need to say. Unfortunately, you often can't skip steps to get to certain commands, and some functions require manual control. Voice recognition capability is average.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall6.8 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior6.5
Utility6.5
Technology6.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Lexus RX 350L.

5(31%)
4(15%)
3(23%)
2(15%)
1(16%)
3.3
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I wanted so badly to like it!
Dennis,01/28/2018
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
So I'm a current Lexus owner, love the brand and have been waiting months for the RX-L to come out and replace our family vehicle with a 3 row SUV. I was so excited when the RXL came out and I went to the dealership with checkbook in hand, ready to buy. I literally cannot understand what Lexus was thinking with the 3rd row design. I expect midsize SUV 3rd rows to be child-sized, but this was completely non-functional and worse than any I've ever seen. With the 2nd row seats in the back position, the back of the 2nd row seat touches the bench of the 3rd row with precisely zero leg space. It touches! With the second row seats in the farthest forward position, I (or my teenage kids) STILL could not lock the second row seat in place (in it's farthest forward position) because the knees of the 3rd row passenger were in the way. It was physically impossible. The fact that the car is only 4 inches longer than the 2 row version should have been my first clue. If you need to get any child older than about 5 or a dog (which is exactly what they show in the new RXL commercial), the 3rd row is physically impossible to use. Not just cramped, not just tight, both of which I expected. Literally physically impossible to use and completely worthless. It was such a disappointment. We ended up buying the highest optioned Toyota Highlander (AWD hybrid limited platinum) instead. Not quite a Lexus, but darn, darn close and a bit cheaper too. I was so excited waiting for the RXL, but it's a complete whiff with regard to the 3rd row, which is what we were holding out for. I still love the two row version, the RX is still a great vehicle, but the RXL turned out to be completely pointless.
Disappointed
KT,11/29/2018
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
I loved my Lexus RX350 but wanted a 3rd row for passenger haul. Waited for years and finally when Lexus came out with one... it was a total disappointment. The 3rd row is non functional if you needed one. Can't even fit a child comfortably much less an adult. There is no leg room available as your knees are literally knocking on the 2nd row seats. Other than that, car is smooth to drive and would be a good vehicle if you dont need a 3rd row... I really dont see what segment this SUV is trying to attract but certainly not a practical car to own. We definitely will pass on this as there are other SUV with better design and more useful space than this. Sorry Lexus.
Very misleading with the mpg info
Carrie,12/07/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
First time Lexus owner and I was on the fence about this since it’s expensive but very very nice with all the bells and whistles. I wanted a high end car with 3rd row seating but also wanted reasonable gas mileage in a vehicle because I care about the environment. That combination is hard to find. Since the hybrid model was $10k more it just didn’t make sense so I opted for the standard 350 RXL model seeing that the sticker mpg still seeemd reasonable at 20 city, 27 hwy. I do most of my driving on state hwy roads so thought I would be close to 27 mpg avg. After driving for 2 months avg is about 18 no matter what I do. Makes me wonder if there’s false advertising with the mpg. I love most everything about this car but very disappointed in mpg. I’m only getting 1 mpg over what my OLD 2007 Ford Edge crossover got. Plus 3rd row is EXTREMELY tight. Not hardly even useable. Pretty sure I’ll be trading it in when my lease is up.
Big mistake buying the lexus 350L !
LS,03/10/2019
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
We bought the RX350L. Do not buy it if you want the third row for children! We bought it thinking it would be great as we take care of our grandkids a lot. We got fooled too thinking that with the captains chairs it would give the back more room. With the captains chairs the car fits 4 people! It is so dangerous sitting anyone in the third row. My grandkids are 3,5,and 8. Right now I have a car seat in the third row and one on the captains chair and my grandkids don’t fit. If we move the middle seat forward the kid in that seat don’t have room. I have to move the front seat up as close to the dashboard as it can go. I can hardly drive! I have two car seats and a booster in my car and it’s not working out at all. I love the RX 350 but not the long. We own three so you know how we feel about the car itself. My RX350L has 4200 hundred miles on it and I have been looking to get rid of it already. We spent last few weekends looking at new cars. We went back to the LexuS place that we bought all three cars at to see if the GX would work better. LexuS wouldn’t give us a good enough deal to make it worth our while. You would think they would because we are such loyal customers! Please don’t make the costly mistake we did buying the RX35L!
See all 13 reviews of the 2018 Lexus RX 350L
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2018 Lexus RX 350L features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the RX 350L models:

Lexus Safety System+
Bundle includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation/automatic braking, and lane departure warning/lane keeping assist.
Lexus Enform Safety Connect
This system can automatically alert emergency services in the event of a crash or distress. Also includes a stolen-vehicle locator.
Panoramic Rearview Camera
Maximizing the 12.3-inch widescreen display, the panoramic rearview camera gives a broad look at what's behind you before you back up.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.2%

More about the 2018 Lexus RX 350L

Used 2018 Lexus RX 350L Overview

The Used 2018 Lexus RX 350L is offered in the following submodels: RX 350L SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Lexus RX 350L?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Lexus RX 350L trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Lexus RX 350L Base is priced between $40,000 and$46,900 with odometer readings between 4651 and37394 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Lexus RX 350L Luxury is priced between $39,906 and$39,906 with odometer readings between 22663 and22663 miles.

Which used 2018 Lexus RX 350LS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Lexus RX 350L for sale near. There are currently 15 used and CPO 2018 RX 350LS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,906 and mileage as low as 4651 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Lexus RX 350L.

Can't find a used 2018 Lexus RX 350Ls you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus RX 350L for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,834.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,609.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus RX 350L for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,853.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,870.

