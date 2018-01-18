2018 Lexus RX 350L Review
Pros & Cons
- Impeccable cabin finished with top-quality materials and construction
- Advanced safety features come standard
- Wide cargo bay makes it easy to load luggage and groceries
- Third-row space is tight for anyone other than small children
- Less overall cargo capacity than competitors
- Optional tech interface is clever but distracting to use while driving
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which RX 350L does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.8 / 10
While immensely popular, the Lexus RX has always been a five-passenger crossover SUV. In years past, shoppers needing something with a third row had to look at one of Lexus' traditional SUVs, like the LX 570, or shop a different luxury brand entirely. But that changes with this year's stretched-out 2018 Lexus RX 350L.
The 2018 RX 350L is essentially a carbon copy of its two-row sibling, with almost all of the same standard and optional equipment and with many of the same virtues. That means high-quality materials, a quiet interior and excellent build quality. The main difference is the additional third-row seat.
Lexus was able to fit the third row by making the RX 350L 4.4 inches longer than the regular RX 350. That length is all in the back of the vehicle, however; Lexus chose to keep the wheelbase of the RX 350L (the length between the front and rear wheels) the same as the standard RX's. This choice results in both positives and negatives relative to other three-row crossover SUVs.
On the upside, expect the same easy-to-drive nature with the RX 350L. It's not a lumbering beast like Lexus' LX 570 SUV. But the retained wheelbase means Lexus had only so much interior space to squeeze in a third row. Third-row seating is cramped, and adults will have a very difficult time fitting back there. The addition of the third row has also reduced legroom in both the first and second row, and there's only a minimal amount of increased cargo space.
No doubt the 2018 RX 350L, and its hybrid sibling, the RX 450hL, will be very appealing if you've always wanted an RX with the ability to occasionally take on a couple of extra passengers. But for a more dedicated family hauler in the luxury class, you'll likely be more satisfied with one of the RX L's three-row competitors such as the Acura MDX or Volvo XC90.
2018 Lexus RX 350L models
The 2018 Lexus RX 350L is a three-row luxury crossover available in base and Luxury versions. Each comes standard with seven seats, but the second-row bench seat can be switched out for optional captain's chairs, reducing seating capacity to six passengers. Both come standard with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (290 horsepower, 263 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.
The base 350L model comes with 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights and high beams, LED foglights and running lights, rear privacy glass, keyless ignition and entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a 40/20/40-split rear seat and a power-folding third-row seat.
Other standard equipment includes a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, Safety Connect emergency communications, a suite of drive safety aids (the Safety System+ package, including lane departure warning and intervention, and forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic emergency braking), Bluetooth, an 8-inch display screen, a smartphone-integrated navigation system and a nine-speaker sound system.
The Premium package adds roof rails, a sunroof, auto-dimming side mirrors, automatic wipers, driver-seat memory functions, wood trim and a rear-armrest storage compartment. The Navigation package pads on an integrated navigation system, the Remote Touch tech interface, a larger 12.3-inch display, voice controls, the Lexus Enform App Suite and a 12-speaker sound system. The Navigation package is also available with a 15-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.
The Luxury trim level (also referred to as the Luxury package) includes all the base equipment plus the contents of the Premium package, along with 20-inch wheels, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, rear door sunshades, upgraded leather upholstery, four-way lumbar adjustment for the front seats, and heated second-row seats.
Other options include a Cold Weather package, second-row captain's chairs, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and automated braking, a panoramic-view backup camera, front and rear parking sensors, a hands-free liftgate, upgraded LED headlights (with 18 individual LED accent lights), and a color head-up display.
Trim tested
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior6.5
Utility6.5
Technology6.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|6.5
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|6.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Lexus RX 350L.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the RX 350L models:
- Lexus Safety System+
- Bundle includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation/automatic braking, and lane departure warning/lane keeping assist.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- This system can automatically alert emergency services in the event of a crash or distress. Also includes a stolen-vehicle locator.
- Panoramic Rearview Camera
- Maximizing the 12.3-inch widescreen display, the panoramic rearview camera gives a broad look at what's behind you before you back up.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the RX 350L
Related Used 2018 Lexus RX 350L info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lexus UX 250h
- 2019 IS 300
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 RX 450hL
- 2020 RX 450hL
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 GS 300
- Lexus LC 500h 2019
- 2020 LC 500