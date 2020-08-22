Used 2018 Lexus RX 350L for Sale Near Me

157 listings
RX 350L Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 157 listings
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L in Gray
    certified

    2018 Lexus RX 350L

    12,720 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $40,495

    $5,052 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350L

    22,132 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,495

    $3,340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Lexus RX 350L

    18,932 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,695

    $3,659 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350L

    14,912 miles

    $36,944

    $4,862 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350L

    38,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,485

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350L

    23,317 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $40,189

    $3,777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350L

    16,316 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $41,998

    $1,357 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350L

    28,073 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,999

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350L

    21,135 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,998

    $1,520 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350L

    26,597 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $38,998

    $2,035 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350L

    9,040 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $40,999

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350L

    10,366 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $42,988

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350L

    36,639 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,998

    $223 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350L

    13,603 miles

    $40,453

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350L

    21,121 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,914

    $2,224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350L

    18,735 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $41,500

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350L

    20,757 miles

    $40,539

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus RX 350L in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus RX 350L

    30,880 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,344

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 350L

Read recent reviews for the Lexus RX 350L
Overall Consumer Rating
3.313 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
  • 5
    (31%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (23%)
  • 2
    (15%)
  • 1
    (15%)
I wanted so badly to like it!
Dennis,01/28/2018
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
So I'm a current Lexus owner, love the brand and have been waiting months for the RX-L to come out and replace our family vehicle with a 3 row SUV. I was so excited when the RXL came out and I went to the dealership with checkbook in hand, ready to buy. I literally cannot understand what Lexus was thinking with the 3rd row design. I expect midsize SUV 3rd rows to be child-sized, but this was completely non-functional and worse than any I've ever seen. With the 2nd row seats in the back position, the back of the 2nd row seat touches the bench of the 3rd row with precisely zero leg space. It touches! With the second row seats in the farthest forward position, I (or my teenage kids) STILL could not lock the second row seat in place (in it's farthest forward position) because the knees of the 3rd row passenger were in the way. It was physically impossible. The fact that the car is only 4 inches longer than the 2 row version should have been my first clue. If you need to get any child older than about 5 or a dog (which is exactly what they show in the new RXL commercial), the 3rd row is physically impossible to use. Not just cramped, not just tight, both of which I expected. Literally physically impossible to use and completely worthless. It was such a disappointment. We ended up buying the highest optioned Toyota Highlander (AWD hybrid limited platinum) instead. Not quite a Lexus, but darn, darn close and a bit cheaper too. I was so excited waiting for the RXL, but it's a complete whiff with regard to the 3rd row, which is what we were holding out for. I still love the two row version, the RX is still a great vehicle, but the RXL turned out to be completely pointless.
Report abuse
