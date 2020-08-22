Used 2018 Lexus RX 350L for Sale Near Me

So I'm a current Lexus owner, love the brand and have been waiting months for the RX-L to come out and replace our family vehicle with a 3 row SUV. I was so excited when the RXL came out and I went to the dealership with checkbook in hand, ready to buy. I literally cannot understand what Lexus was thinking with the 3rd row design. I expect midsize SUV 3rd rows to be child-sized, but this was completely non-functional and worse than any I've ever seen. With the 2nd row seats in the back position, the back of the 2nd row seat touches the bench of the 3rd row with precisely zero leg space. It touches! With the second row seats in the farthest forward position, I (or my teenage kids) STILL could not lock the second row seat in place (in it's farthest forward position) because the knees of the 3rd row passenger were in the way. It was physically impossible. The fact that the car is only 4 inches longer than the 2 row version should have been my first clue. If you need to get any child older than about 5 or a dog (which is exactly what they show in the new RXL commercial), the 3rd row is physically impossible to use. Not just cramped, not just tight, both of which I expected. Literally physically impossible to use and completely worthless. It was such a disappointment. We ended up buying the highest optioned Toyota Highlander (AWD hybrid limited platinum) instead. Not quite a Lexus, but darn, darn close and a bit cheaper too. I was so excited waiting for the RXL, but it's a complete whiff with regard to the 3rd row, which is what we were holding out for. I still love the two row version, the RX is still a great vehicle, but the RXL turned out to be completely pointless.

