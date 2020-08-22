Used 2018 Lexus RX 350L for Sale Near Me
157 listings
- certified
2018 Lexus RX 350L12,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,495$5,052 Below Market
- 22,132 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,495$3,340 Below Market
- certified
2018 Lexus RX 350L18,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,695$3,659 Below Market
- 14,912 miles
$36,944$4,862 Below Market
- 38,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,485
- 23,317 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,189$3,777 Below Market
- 16,316 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,998$1,357 Below Market
- 28,073 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,999
- 21,135 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,998$1,520 Below Market
- 26,597 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,998$2,035 Below Market
- 9,040 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,999
- 10,366 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,988
- 36,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,998$223 Below Market
- 13,603 miles
$40,453
- 21,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,914$2,224 Below Market
- 18,735 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,500
- 20,757 miles
$40,539
- 30,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,344
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus RX 350L
Read recent reviews for the Lexus RX 350L
Overall Consumer Rating3.313 Reviews
Dennis,01/28/2018
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
So I'm a current Lexus owner, love the brand and have been waiting months for the RX-L to come out and replace our family vehicle with a 3 row SUV. I was so excited when the RXL came out and I went to the dealership with checkbook in hand, ready to buy. I literally cannot understand what Lexus was thinking with the 3rd row design. I expect midsize SUV 3rd rows to be child-sized, but this was completely non-functional and worse than any I've ever seen. With the 2nd row seats in the back position, the back of the 2nd row seat touches the bench of the 3rd row with precisely zero leg space. It touches! With the second row seats in the farthest forward position, I (or my teenage kids) STILL could not lock the second row seat in place (in it's farthest forward position) because the knees of the 3rd row passenger were in the way. It was physically impossible. The fact that the car is only 4 inches longer than the 2 row version should have been my first clue. If you need to get any child older than about 5 or a dog (which is exactly what they show in the new RXL commercial), the 3rd row is physically impossible to use. Not just cramped, not just tight, both of which I expected. Literally physically impossible to use and completely worthless. It was such a disappointment. We ended up buying the highest optioned Toyota Highlander (AWD hybrid limited platinum) instead. Not quite a Lexus, but darn, darn close and a bit cheaper too. I was so excited waiting for the RXL, but it's a complete whiff with regard to the 3rd row, which is what we were holding out for. I still love the two row version, the RX is still a great vehicle, but the RXL turned out to be completely pointless.
