Used 2018 Lexus RX 350L for Sale Near Me

CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, LOW MILES - 12,720! PRICED TO MOVE $3,400 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Third Row Seat, ACCESSORY PACKAGE, Captains Chairs KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist, Heated Leather Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: 12.3" NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE EMV/DVD audio and 12 speakers w/subwoofer, WHEELS: 20" HIGH-GLOSS MACHINED Dark silver, Tires: P235/55R20 M+S, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT intelligence clearance and back sonar and lane change assist, PREMIUM PACKAGE Illuminated & Wood Door Trim, Tilt & Slide Sun/Moon Roof, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS (HS), SECOND ROW CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS, ACCESSORY PACKAGE Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks, Carpet Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, integrated storage pouch, TOUCHLESS POWER BACK DOOR, HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Lexus RX 350L with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJDZKCAXJ2011971

Stock: L7320L

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-06-2020