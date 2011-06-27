Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 Consumer Reviews
Best SUV period
I first purchased an LX in 2000. I'm on my 3rd and 4th ones now. These don't ever break..ever. I have gray 2005 and my wife has a black 2007. Comfortable, reliable. They are fairly expensive new, but if you can find one(and it's difficult) a year old or so you will not be sorry. I live on an island in Florida and it floods often after heavy summer rains. no problem, Push the button to raise the car six inches and plow on through when you get to 20mph it lowers itself back down. In my opinion, this car looks like a perfect combination of tough and refined making it a true classic.
The Best SUV in the Market..3rd Purchase
Simply the best SUV Truck money can buy. I first purchased this truck in 1999 in white, again in 2003 in Galactic Gray, and now again in White Blizzard. Each time I reviewed all competitive models including Cadillac, Land Rover, Hummer, etc. and kept coming with the same conclusion: "This is simply the best designed, most comfortable, roomy, and best handling SUV in the market today!" I even got to Crash test the 2003 with a Snow Plow and while I did not win, the vehicle handled the impact better than any vehicle ever owned. I was safe and once repaired, it drove as well as before. The LX 470 is quiet, permitting total enjoyment over long highway rides, with the entire family in tow.
Lx470
I love the feeling when I wrap my hands around that wood trim steering wheel.The softy smooth whisper of the wind I here when I pull out in front of a car the humming of that 4.7V8 engine and the styling of the exterior.the smooth ride and the quick stopping brakes.this truck will blow your mind!!!!!!! this is the best luxury here!!!!!
Simply the Best, 2005 Lexus LX 470
My new LX470 is absolutely spectacular in ever way except fuel mileage. This is my second LX470, the first being a 2002. As delivered, from day one, there have been no problems what so ever. Nice to drive, great fit and finish, and impressive off road performance. What else can I say, it is a Lexus. Dave
Great car
This car is great to drive and a fun family car. You will get reliability, comfort and preformance.
