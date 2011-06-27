Used 2001 Land Rover Discovery Series II Consumer Reviews

I liked it.. mylandy , 12/31/2010 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I loved it... I would say it was in the shop twice a year for something, but I loved it until it, quite literally burst into flames after getting stuck in a snow drift. Apparently there was a recall for the same symptoms but didnt apply to mine. Have to say that the lady at land rover was very polite and wished me a 'better day' but I am more than marginally concerned at the complete lack of concern shown by land rover. Report Abuse

I must have the best Disco aerialhunter , 02/24/2013 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I have 190k on my Disco2 and other than normal maintenance issues this vehicle is great. It is my daily driver at 60 miles/day. It does terrific in snow and ice from a driving perspective with the exception of stopping....This beast goes anywhere. For those of you that are mechanically inclined, once you get below the skin, you'll appreciate the "beefiness" of the materials used and the quality of the bolts/fasteners. It is built like a machine. Don't know why so many people dislike this vehicle, but mine is great.

For what its worth Blake , 12/14/2009 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought this truck from my uncle's dealership in Oklahoma while living out west of Phoenix Arizona. Did environmental work on an abandoned gold mine and wanted a truck to hold all my gear and make the experience fun. The truck is a beast when it comes to repairs, but nothing can match the unique style and upgrade abilities of a Land Rover. I have suspension work, racks, tires, and a whole list of additional upgrades. "Stella" might be a pain sometimes, but she gets the job done when I need her to. I live in a cabin in the woods of North Texas now and couldn't imagine not having my Rover. I am welding a new bumper for her right now. I'll drive her till she dies, then throw in a diesel!

My favorite truck jacquesh , 01/27/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I've owned this truck since new. My only regret is the resale value is poor, I'm only selling mine to get a newer RangeRover The 2001 Disco is at an great buy, provided you do your homework. The price is low because dealer service and parts are expensive, and everthing about the thing is complicated so you need a good mechanic. Be sure you get detailed service records to be sure it is in good shape. There are things that go wrong with any old SUV, like main seals and head gasket and tranny, good maint is the key to avoid these. Take care to check the Disco drivetrain to be sure it isn't ready to go. If you choose well you will get the best 4x4 ever for a great price.