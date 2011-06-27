Used 2001 Land Rover Discovery Series II SD Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,350
full time 4WDyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/393.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,350
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,350
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,350
100 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,350
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,350
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,350
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,350
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,350
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,350
Length185.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight4576 lbs.
Gross weight6064 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height76.4 in.
Maximum payload1488 lbs.
Wheel base100 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,350
Exterior Colors
  • Epsom Green
  • Chawton White
  • Java Black
  • Bonatti Gray
  • Alveston Red
Interior Colors
  • Bahama Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,350
P255/65R H tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,350
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
