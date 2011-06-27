Estimated values
2007 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,521
|$2,425
|$2,944
|Clean
|$1,439
|$2,293
|$2,774
|Average
|$1,274
|$2,028
|$2,435
|Rough
|$1,108
|$1,763
|$2,095
Estimated values
2007 Kia Sedona 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$981
|$1,266
|$1,435
|Clean
|$928
|$1,197
|$1,352
|Average
|$821
|$1,058
|$1,186
|Rough
|$715
|$920
|$1,021
Estimated values
2007 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,684
|$2,684
|$3,258
|Clean
|$1,593
|$2,537
|$3,070
|Average
|$1,410
|$2,244
|$2,694
|Rough
|$1,227
|$1,950
|$2,318