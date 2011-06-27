Overall rating

We like the Kia Optima sedan for offering lots of features for the money, along with a well-designed interior and a quiet ride. Adding a hybrid powertrain that's both more powerful and significantly more fuel-efficient than the standard gasoline engine seems like a no-brainer.

The biggest trade-off for the hybrid powertrain is the loss of some cargo space, which drops by 2.5 cubic feet. The available 60/40-split folding rear seats do mean that extra space is available. The Optima Hybrid is also limited to higher trim levels, so if you're looking for a basic hybrid, this might not be the car for you.

The Optima Hybrid certainly makes a case for itself in the segment, too. While we like the driving experience of the Ford Fusion Hybrid, it's an older model than the Optima and in need of a refresh. The new Toyota Camry Hybrid is very efficient but offers fewer features and a less usable infotainment interface. The biggest wild card might be the Honda Accord Hybrid, due out later this year: It's based on our current favorite midsize sedan, and it loses no cargo space in the electrification process.