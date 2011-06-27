2018 Kia Optima Hybrid Review
Pros & Cons
- Quiet interior around town and on the highway
- Available 60/40-split rear seats increase the cargo area
- Offers plenty of available safety and luxury features
- Some rival hybrid sedans get better fuel economy
- Rear headroom is limited by the sloping roofline
We like the Kia Optima sedan for offering lots of features for the money, along with a well-designed interior and a quiet ride. Adding a hybrid powertrain that's both more powerful and significantly more fuel-efficient than the standard gasoline engine seems like a no-brainer.
The biggest trade-off for the hybrid powertrain is the loss of some cargo space, which drops by 2.5 cubic feet. The available 60/40-split folding rear seats do mean that extra space is available. The Optima Hybrid is also limited to higher trim levels, so if you're looking for a basic hybrid, this might not be the car for you.
The Optima Hybrid certainly makes a case for itself in the segment, too. While we like the driving experience of the Ford Fusion Hybrid, it's an older model than the Optima and in need of a refresh. The new Toyota Camry Hybrid is very efficient but offers fewer features and a less usable infotainment interface. The biggest wild card might be the Honda Accord Hybrid, due out later this year: It's based on our current favorite midsize sedan, and it loses no cargo space in the electrification process.
2018 Kia Optima Hybrid models
The front-wheel-drive 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid is well-equipped no matter which version you choose. The entry-level Premium comes with dual-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and keyless entry and ignition. The Premium's Convenience package offers a good value for the extra features you get, while the EX takes that and adds goodies such as leather upholstery and a kicking Harman Kardon sound system. An electric motor and a 2.0-liter engine combine to produce 192 hp. Most hybrids have a continuously variable automatic transmission, but the Optima Hybrid sticks with a six-speed automatic transmission that gives a more traditional shifting feel.
The Premium trim comes with many standard features, including 16-inch wheels, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, a driver information display, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
The available Convenience package adds power-folding mirrors, laminated front windows to help noise reduction, a power driver seat with memory settings, rear air vents, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors and extra USB ports.
The EX has the Convenience package as standard (minus the parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring) and adds 17-inch wheels, LED daytime running lights, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, leather upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with HD radio.
You can't get a more luxurious Optima Hybrid than the EX equipped with the Technology package, which adds LED adaptive headlights, automatic high-beam control, a panoramic sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, adaptive cruise control, a power passenger seat, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, rear side-window sunshades, lane departure warning, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear parking sensors.
- Blind-Spot Detection System
- Illuminates a light on either of the Optima's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Sounds a warning if the Optima detects an imminent front collision. Brakes automatically engage to lessen or mitigate the impact.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Sounds a warning if a vehicle is approaching the Optima from the side while it is in reverse.
