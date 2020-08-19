Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Presented in stunning Snow White Pearl, our One Owner, 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid is ready to enhance your drive. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder paired with an electric motor and 47kWh lithium-ion battery that together produce a combined output of 199hp and are coupled to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive sedan can attain up to 46mpg on the highway, provides responsive handling and a comfortable ride, and features attractive styling enhanced by five-spoke alloy wheels and chrome trim.Our Optima Hybrid's cabin will provide help make every drive more pleasant thanks to aluminum-look trim and the multitude of amenities available at your fingertips. Supportive front seats, a multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and keyless entry/ignition are on hand for your convenience. Also, you can easily stay connected with the full-color infotainment system that offers Bluetooth, USB/Aux inputs, and other connectivity options.Our Kia features a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags for your peace of mind. Offering driving excitement, security, style, your Optima Hybrid awaits! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 39 City/ 46 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNAGT4LC5H5007217

Stock: 113868

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-26-2020