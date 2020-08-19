Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium21,925 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,990$2,573 Below Market
Airport Kia - Naples / Florida
Kia Certified!!! Clean CARFAX 1 OWNER!!! 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, APPLE CAR PLAY ANDROID AUTO.Recent Arrival! Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 164 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase dateOdometer is 16687 miles below market average! 39/46
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGT4LE9H5009134
Stock: 426664A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-31-2020
- 46,819 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,100$4,018 Below Market
DCH Academy Honda - Old Bridge / New Jersey
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Delivers 46 Highway MPG and 39 City MPG! This Kia Optima Hybrid delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHITE INTERIOR PACKAGE -inc: white seat trim w/piping, White Leather Seat Trim, contrast piping, High Gloss Black Interior Accents, black high gloss console upper cover and power window switch panel, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: LED Front & Rear Reading Lamps, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, LED Headlights w/Dynamic Bending Light, High Beam Assist (HBA), Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Parking Assist System, 10-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat, 2 way power lumbar support, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Panoramic Sunroof w/Gloss Black B-Pillar, Front Collision Warning System (FCWS), Rear Side Window Sun Shades, Heated Rear Outboard Seat Cushions, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning System, SNOW WHITE PEARL.* This Kia Optima Hybrid Features the Following Options *Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17 x 7J Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable intermittent wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P215/55R17, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Kia Optima Hybrid come see us at DCH Academy Honda, 1101 US Highway 9, Old Bridge, NJ 08857. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGU4LE9H5013777
Stock: AH200805T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 41,257 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,888$2,404 Below Market
Preston's Kia - Montpelier / Vermont
The team at Preston's Kia proudly offers this 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Base. This vehicle comes with our exclusive Lifetime Oil Changes and Lifetime Vermont State Inspections. All at no extra charge and included in every vehicle we sell. Don't forget to ask about FREE DELIVERY to your home or office. We have many financing options available to qualified buyers, and will always give you a fair and honest value for your trade. Must present this offer to qualify for any special pricing. *Based off factory recommended oil change intervals. This is the vehicle for you if you're looking to get great gas mileage on your way to work** Priced below NADA Retail!!! What a value.. INTERNET DEAL! ELECTRIFYING! CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee*** This tip-top Vehicle will have you excited to drive to work, even on Mondays* Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Stability control...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Climate control...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGT4LE6H5012251
Stock: K19220A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 21,636 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,500$1,812 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Presented in stunning Snow White Pearl, our One Owner, 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid is ready to enhance your drive. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder paired with an electric motor and 47kWh lithium-ion battery that together produce a combined output of 199hp and are coupled to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive sedan can attain up to 46mpg on the highway, provides responsive handling and a comfortable ride, and features attractive styling enhanced by five-spoke alloy wheels and chrome trim.Our Optima Hybrid's cabin will provide help make every drive more pleasant thanks to aluminum-look trim and the multitude of amenities available at your fingertips. Supportive front seats, a multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and keyless entry/ignition are on hand for your convenience. Also, you can easily stay connected with the full-color infotainment system that offers Bluetooth, USB/Aux inputs, and other connectivity options.Our Kia features a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags for your peace of mind. Offering driving excitement, security, style, your Optima Hybrid awaits! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGT4LC5H5007217
Stock: 113868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- certified
2017 Kia Optima Hybrid EX16,509 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,992$3,513 Below Market
Napleton's Elgin Kia - Elgin / Illinois
Thank you for your interest in our 2016 Certified Ready Kia Optima EX . This vehicle is loaded with lot of extras *LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA AND A LOCAL TRADE-IN WITH LOW MILES. Buy with confidence! This vehicles story can be verified with a CARFAX Title History report. Extra clean. No rips, no abuse, no cigarette burns. So clean you'd swear it was new! We offer the lowest prices on hard to find vehicles. Ultra-luxurious interior will appeal to all who drive or ride in this vehicle. Breathe easy! This is a Non Smoker vehicle! Certified Rates as low as 2.9% please call for more info (847) 717-8800
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGU4LE0H5010623
Stock: 590680
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 46,272 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,493$1,542 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Base Auto..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGT4LC6H5005380
Stock: X005380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 56,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,499$2,088 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Presented in stunning Gravity Blue, our One Owner, Accident-Free 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid EX is ready to enhance your drive. Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder paired with an electric motor and 1.8kWh lithium-ion battery that together produce a combined output of 192hp and are coupled to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive sedan can attain up to 46mpg on the highway, provides responsive handling and a comfortable ride, and features attractive styling enhanced by a Panoramic sunroof and bi-color alloy wheels.Our Optima Hybrid EX's cabin will provide help make every drive more pleasant thanks to aluminum-look trim and the multitude of amenities available at your fingertips. Heated and ventilated, power-adjustable front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated outboard rear seats, and keyless entry/ignition are on hand for your convenience. Also, you can easily stay connected with the full-color infotainment system that offers navigation, Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and USB/Aux inputs.Our Kia features adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags to help keep you safe and secure. Offering driving excitement, security, style, your Optima Hybrid awaits! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGU4LE7H5010313
Stock: 114099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 26,714 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$15,999$1,613 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2231 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGU4LC6H5004890
Stock: B305291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 10,302 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$17,998$534 Below Market
CarMax Henderson - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Henderson / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGT4LC5H5006178
Stock: 19206725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$18,840
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGU4LE7H5010957
Stock: 10430039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 30,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$15,998$1,633 Below Market
CarMax Norman - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Norman / Oklahoma
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OK, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGT4LC6H5006058
Stock: 19152736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,874 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$16,910
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGU4LE3H5012382
Stock: 10418251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 34,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,999
STG Auto Group - Montclair / California
**ONE OWNER**, **HYBRID CONVENIENCE PACKAGE -INC: ACOUSTIC LAMINATED FRONT DOOR WINDOWS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION W/REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, 12-WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE DRIVER'S SEAT, LUMBAR SUPPORT AND 2-POSITION INTEGRATED MEMORY SYSTEM (IMS) FOR DRIVERS SEAT AND OUTSIDE MIRRORS, USB CHARGING PORTS, 2 CENTER CONSOLE USB CHARGING PORTS AND REAR 12V OUTLET, REAR PARKING ASSIST SYSTEM, HEATED POWER-FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS, LED TURN SIGNALS, REAR AIR CONDITIONING VENTS**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH CONNECTION**, **BRAKE ASSIST**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **LEATHER STEERING WHEEL**, **BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER STEERING**CALL TODAY! VISIT ANY OF OUR 4 LOCATIONS NEAR YOU! ONTARIO - MONTCLAIR - GARDEN GROVE - BELLFLOWER. WON'T LAST! ATTENTION TO ALL BUYERS..... ALL PRICES ARE FINAL PLUS ANY AFTERMARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, LOWERING KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, PRE-INSTALLED THEFT DETERRENT DEVICES, $395 3M® DOOR GUARD, DOC PREP FEES, SMOG FEE, SALES TAX, DMV LICENSE FEES, REGISTRATION FEES, SMOG CERTIFICATE FEE...CALL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS. ANY AND ALL FACTORY INSTALLED FEATURES AND OPTIONS DESCRIBED MAY OR MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE OR PRESENT, PLEASE VERIFY WITH DEALER. LISTED EQUIPMENT VALUES BASED ON ORIGINAL MSRP. THANK YOU!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGT4LC4H5004583
Stock: 46345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 38,791 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$15,999$852 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $1925 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGU4LC8H5007533
Stock: O303736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 57,695 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,599$1,283 Below Market
CarMax Jensen Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jensen Beach / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGT4LC3H5007975
Stock: 19157009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium33,430 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$15,999$1,534 Below Market
DiFeo Kia - Lakewood / New Jersey
REDUCED FROM $17,999!, FUEL EFFICIENT 46 MPG Hwy/39 MPG City!, $600 below NADA Retail! CARFAX 1-Owner, Kia Certified, GREAT MILES 33,430! Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Hands-Free Liftgate, Smart Device Integration Kia Base with SILVER exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 192 HP at 6000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: HYBRID CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Acoustic Laminated Front Door Windows, Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, 12-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat, lumbar support and 2-position Integrated Memory System (IMS) for drivers seat and outside mirrors, USB Charging Ports, 2 center console USB charging ports and rear 12V outlet, Rear Parking Assist System, Heated Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors, LED turn signals, Rear Air Conditioning Vents. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Reduced from $17,999. This Optima Hybrid is priced $600 below NADA Retail. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: Every vehicle must pass a 164-point inspection by Kia-trained technicians. 12 months / 12,000 miles of Platinum Comprehensive coverage, 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, Rental car coverage and travel breakdown assistance are included, 24/7 Roadside Assistance and Towing includes lockout service, jump start, flat tires, and more. CarFax vehicle history report is included with every Certified Kia Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGT4LE2H5009752
Stock: H5009752P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 23,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$19,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Technology Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Leather Seat Trim Crimson Red This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This low mileage Kia Optima Hybrid has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Kia Optima Hybrid EX. More information about the 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid: The Kia Optima has always presented a strong value argument. A choice of three powerful and efficient powertrains compliment a feature-rich and stylish sedan. With prices starting at just over $22,000 for the base LX and ranging up to about $36,000 for the SXL Turbo, the Optima offers something at every price point. Interesting features of this model are Strong value ratio, hybrid availability, powerful engine lineup, stylish design, and extensive standard feature list AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGU4LE5H5011282
Stock: H5011282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 54,016 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,790$494 Below Market
Paramount Kia of Hickory - Hickory / North Carolina
Certified. 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Backup Camera, Bluetooth, I4, Snow White Pearl, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 12-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat, Acoustic Laminated Front Door Windows, Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors, Hybrid Convenience Package, Rear Air Conditioning Vents, Rear Parking Assist System, USB Charging Ports. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* 164 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $5039/46 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (39 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGT4LE4H5010434
Stock: 9966A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Optima Hybrid searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Optima Hybrid
- 5(67%)
- 2(17%)
- 1(17%)
Related Kia Optima Hybrid info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Soul Charleston WV
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Hollywood FL
- Used Kia Sedona Frisco TX
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Corona CA
- Used Kia Sorento Columbus GA
- Used Kia Soul South Portland ME
- Used Kia Sportage Vancouver WA
- Used Kia Sorento Mesa AZ
- Used Kia Sedona Port Saint Lucie FL
- Used Kia Sorento Fredericksburg VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Kia Forte 2017 Springfield IL
- Used Kia Soul 2013 Little Rock AR
- Used Kia Sorento 2017 Virginia Beach VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2