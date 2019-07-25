2020 Kia Optima Hybrid
What’s new
- Wireless device charging and some features from last year's Technology package are now standard
- Part of the fourth Optima generation introduced in 2016
Pros & Cons
- Quiet interior around town and on the highway
- Available 60/40-split rear seats increase the cargo area
- Plenty of available safety and luxury features
- Some rival hybrid sedans get better fuel economy
- The sloping roofline limits rear headroom
2020 Kia Optima Hybrid Review
Take all that is good about the Kia Optima — smooth ride, comfortable interior, generous set of standard features — and combine it with more than 40 mpg, and you get the 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid. If you're considering a midsize sedan for short-range commutes and in-town driving, the Optima Hybrid merits a look.
The regular Optima's reputation is well-earned. It's sleek and looks great thanks to a guiding hand from one of Audi's former top designers. It's also loaded with features and has an infotainment system that is among the most user-friendly in the class. The Optima Hybrid amplifies these virtues by adding an impressive fuel economy of 42 mpg combined (40 city/45 highway).
True, those aren't the best numbers in the class. The Honda Accord and Toyota Camry hybrids do better, and do it without sacrificing much trunk space. The Optima Hybrid gives up 2.5 cubic feet of space to house its battery pack compared to its gas-only counterpart. On the other hand, the Optima Hybrid is dynamic and entertaining to drive, more so than some other midsize hybrid alternatives. It's a competitive option in a competitive class.
Which Optima Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Kia Optima Hybrid models
The 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid is a five-passenger midsize sedan powered by the combination of an electric motor and 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Together they make 192 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque and put power to the road through a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The Optima Hybrid comes well-equipped with standard features, but there is one available package to dress up the Kia even further. There is also an Optima Plug-In Hybrid, reviewed separately.
Only one trim level is available, the EX, and it comes with a shedload of standard features. Highlights include leather seating, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Uvo 8-inch touchscreen tech interface, wireless device charging, push-button ignition, and a comprehensive suite of driver aids (forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control, among others).
The Technology package adds items such as larger wheels, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and sound-reducing side windows. Inside, there's an upgraded Harman Kardon stereo system, a navigation system, ventilated front seats and additional driver aids.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Great car though night visibility is a little poor.
Features & Specs
|EX 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
|MSRP
|$29,310
|MPG
|40 city / 45 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|192 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Optima Hybrid safety features:
- Blind-Spot Detection System
- Illuminates a light on either of the Optima's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
- Sounds a warning if the Optima detects an imminent front collision. The brakes automatically engage to avoid or lessen an impact.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Sounds a warning if a vehicle is approaching the Optima from the side while it is in reverse.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Optima Hybrid vs. the competition
Kia Optima Hybrid vs. Honda Accord Hybrid
Adding hybrid capability to the redesigned Honda Accord should be a slam dunk since the current Accord has impressed with its style, space and upmarket feel. But even with impressive fuel economy ratings, the hybrid version leaves a bit to be desired. Some might find the noises emitted by the powertrain to be irritating, while the brakes can be both touchy at high speeds and not as effective as a regular Accord's.
Kia Optima Hybrid vs. Toyota Camry Hybrid
There's a lot to like about the Camry Hybrid, not least of which is its stellar fuel economy in LE trim. No sacrifices have been made to turn the car into a hybrid either: It offers the same interior and cargo volumes. But the ride in the LE version is a bit on the floaty side, something that's fixed in the higher trim levels. And we're still not enamored with Toyota's multimedia system.
Kia Optima Hybrid vs. Ford Fusion Hybrid
The Ford Fusion mixes style with substance and pretty decent fuel economy. The Fusion Hybrid definitely gets the driving part right, and it's one hybrid you'll want to use to drive the scenic route. The infotainment system is powerful and easy to operate, but rear visibility suffers because of the Fusion's sleek styling. It can also get a bit expensive when optioned up.
FAQ
Is the Kia Optima Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid:
Is the Kia Optima Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid is the 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,310.
Other versions include:
- EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $29,310
What are the different models of Kia Optima Hybrid?
More about the 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid
2020 Kia Optima Hybrid Overview
The 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Optima Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Optima Hybrid 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Optima Hybrid.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid?
Which 2020 Kia Optima Hybrids are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid for sale near.
Can't find a new 2020 Kia Optima Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Kia Optima Hybrid for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,312.
Find a new Kia for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,192.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
