Consumer Rating
(1)
2020 Kia Optima Hybrid

What’s new

  • Wireless device charging and some features from last year's Technology package are now standard
  • Part of the fourth Optima generation introduced in 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet interior around town and on the highway
  • Available 60/40-split rear seats increase the cargo area
  • Plenty of available safety and luxury features
  • Some rival hybrid sedans get better fuel economy
  • The sloping roofline limits rear headroom
MSRP Starting at
$29,310
2020 Kia Optima Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Kia Optima Hybrid Review

Take all that is good about the Kia Optima — smooth ride, comfortable interior, generous set of standard features — and combine it with more than 40 mpg, and you get the 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid. If you're considering a midsize sedan for short-range commutes and in-town driving, the Optima Hybrid merits a look.

The regular Optima's reputation is well-earned. It's sleek and looks great thanks to a guiding hand from one of Audi's former top designers. It's also loaded with features and has an infotainment system that is among the most user-friendly in the class. The Optima Hybrid amplifies these virtues by adding an impressive fuel economy of 42 mpg combined (40 city/45 highway).

True, those aren't the best numbers in the class. The Honda Accord and Toyota Camry hybrids do better, and do it without sacrificing much trunk space. The Optima Hybrid gives up 2.5 cubic feet of space to house its battery pack compared to its gas-only counterpart. On the other hand, the Optima Hybrid is dynamic and entertaining to drive, more so than some other midsize hybrid alternatives. It's a competitive option in a competitive class.

Which Optima Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

With just one trim level available, the EX is an easy recommendation. But we also like the extra features that come with the Technology package, such as a panoramic sunroof, 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat, upgraded Harman Kardon sound system and navigation system. Even with these extra luxury and tech items, the Optima Hybrid is still competitively priced.

Kia Optima Hybrid models

The 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid is a five-passenger midsize sedan powered by the combination of an electric motor and 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Together they make 192 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque and put power to the road through a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The Optima Hybrid comes well-equipped with standard features, but there is one available package to dress up the Kia even further. There is also an Optima Plug-In Hybrid, reviewed separately.

Only one trim level is available, the EX, and it comes with a shedload of standard features. Highlights include leather seating, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Uvo 8-inch touchscreen tech interface, wireless device charging, push-button ignition, and a comprehensive suite of driver aids (forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control, among others).

The Technology package adds items such as larger wheels, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and sound-reducing side windows. Inside, there's an upgraded Harman Kardon stereo system, a navigation system, ventilated front seats and additional driver aids.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid.

5 star reviews: 0%
4 star reviews: 100%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    4 out of 5 stars, Great car!
    Jackman,
    EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)

    Great car though night visibility is a little poor.

    See all 1 reviews

    Features & Specs

    EX 4dr Sedan features & specs
    EX 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
    MSRP$29,310
    MPG 40 city / 45 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower192 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Optima Hybrid safety features:

    Blind-Spot Detection System
    Illuminates a light on either of the Optima's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
    Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
    Sounds a warning if the Optima detects an imminent front collision. The brakes automatically engage to avoid or lessen an impact.
    Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
    Sounds a warning if a vehicle is approaching the Optima from the side while it is in reverse.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.8%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Kia Optima Hybrid vs. the competition

    Kia Optima Hybrid vs. Honda Accord Hybrid

    Adding hybrid capability to the redesigned Honda Accord should be a slam dunk since the current Accord has impressed with its style, space and upmarket feel. But even with impressive fuel economy ratings, the hybrid version leaves a bit to be desired. Some might find the noises emitted by the powertrain to be irritating, while the brakes can be both touchy at high speeds and not as effective as a regular Accord's.

    Compare Kia Optima Hybrid & Honda Accord Hybrid features

    Kia Optima Hybrid vs. Toyota Camry Hybrid

    There's a lot to like about the Camry Hybrid, not least of which is its stellar fuel economy in LE trim. No sacrifices have been made to turn the car into a hybrid either: It offers the same interior and cargo volumes. But the ride in the LE version is a bit on the floaty side, something that's fixed in the higher trim levels. And we're still not enamored with Toyota's multimedia system.

    Compare Kia Optima Hybrid & Toyota Camry Hybrid features

    Kia Optima Hybrid vs. Ford Fusion Hybrid

    The Ford Fusion mixes style with substance and pretty decent fuel economy. The Fusion Hybrid definitely gets the driving part right, and it's one hybrid you'll want to use to drive the scenic route. The infotainment system is powerful and easy to operate, but rear visibility suffers because of the Fusion's sleek styling. It can also get a bit expensive when optioned up.

    Compare Kia Optima Hybrid & Ford Fusion Hybrid features

    FAQ

    Is the Kia Optima Hybrid a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Optima Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Kia Optima Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Optima Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 42 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Optima Hybrid has 13.4 cubic feet of trunk space.

    What's new in the 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid?

    According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid:

    • Wireless device charging and some features from last year's Technology package are now standard
    • Part of the fourth Optima generation introduced in 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Kia Optima Hybrid reliable?

    To determine whether the Kia Optima Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Optima Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Optima Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

    Is the 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Optima Hybrid is a good car for you.

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid?

    The least-expensive 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid is the 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,310.

    Other versions include:

    • EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $29,310
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Kia Optima Hybrid?

    If you're interested in the Kia Optima Hybrid, the next question is, which Optima Hybrid model is right for you? Optima Hybrid variants include EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A). For a full list of Optima Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid

    2020 Kia Optima Hybrid Overview

    The 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Optima Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Optima Hybrid 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

