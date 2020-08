Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Preston's Kia - Montpelier / Vermont

The team at Preston's Kia proudly offers this 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid LX. This vehicle comes with our exclusive Lifetime Oil Changes and Lifetime Vermont State Inspections. All at no extra charge and included in every vehicle we sell. Don't forget to ask about FREE DELIVERY to your home or office. We have many financing options available to qualified buyers, and will always give you a fair and honest value for your trade. Must present this offer to qualify for any special pricing. *Based off factory recommended oil change intervals. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee.. This LX won't last long at $1,637 below NADA Retail* Gassss saverrrr!!! 40 MPG Hwy. Does it all!!! Own the road at every turn!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Climate control...

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

38 Combined MPG ( 36 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNAGM4AD2F5077523

Stock: K21007A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-17-2020