Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Optima Hybrid

    70,173 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,888

    $1,978 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Optima Hybrid

    100,392 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,998

    $1,735 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid in White
    used

    2015 Kia Optima Hybrid

    102,024 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,495

    $2,152 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid in White
    used

    2015 Kia Optima Hybrid

    93,077 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,625

    $930 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Optima Hybrid

    52,172 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,895

    $1,692 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Optima Hybrid

    61,156 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,921

    $1,633 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid in White
    used

    2015 Kia Optima Hybrid

    46,656 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,595

    $740 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    73,000 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid in White
    used

    2015 Kia Optima Hybrid

    323 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Kia Optima Hybrid

    67,148 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,000

    $734 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in White
    used

    2015 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    59,211 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,450

    $1,672 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in White
    used

    2015 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    25,031 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,987

    $310 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Optima Hybrid

    61,510 miles

    $10,800

    $816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid in White
    used

    2015 Kia Optima Hybrid

    102,429 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,989

    $713 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in White
    used

    2015 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    40,212 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,000

    $1,373 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid in White
    used

    2015 Kia Optima Hybrid

    94,421 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,247

    $391 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in White
    used

    2015 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    25,603 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid in Black
    used

    2015 Kia Optima Hybrid

    37,070 miles

    $12,370

    Details

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Optima Hybrid searches:

  • 5
    (22%)
  • 4
    (44%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 1
    (22%)
Love the seats
Jim,11/06/2015
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
I have sat in both the front and back seats and I there great. I have a bad neck and on long drives my neck never bothers me. This is coming from a man that traded in a Cadillac for the hybrid. The mileage is exactly what the review say, a bit lower than other of the same size, especially in colder weather. Overall though I am very happy with the car
