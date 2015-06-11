Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida

Leather Seats Navigation System Snow White Pearl Cargo Tray Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Cooled Front Seat(S) Beige; Leather Seat Trim Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with 25,024mi. The Kia Optima Hybrid EX speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Kia Optima Hybrid EX. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Kia Optima Hybrid, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. This pre-owned Kia Optima Hybrid looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. You demand the best in everything, so why would your automobile be any different? Enjoy the best features available in this stunning Kia Optima Hybrid. More information about the 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid: Compared to other mid-size sedans, the Kia Optima stands out in many ways. Showcasing Kia's more Euro-influenced design direction, the Optima's styling is much more edgy than that of most other mid-size sedans. The Optima's design is functional, too, and quite roomy on the inside. The Optima is also one of the most fuel-efficient mid-size sedans, offering strong mileage in addition to its sporty performance. The turbocharged engine in the SX-Turbo and Limited trims provides the power and acceleration of a V6 but the gas mileage of a four. Kia continues to offer an excellent 10-year warranty on powertrain components. Strengths of this model include hybrid powertrain available, Crisp, Euro-influenced styling, strong value, excellent warranty, capacious interior, and fuel-efficient powertrains

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

37 Combined MPG ( 35 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNAGN4AD0F5091563

Stock: F5091563

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020