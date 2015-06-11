Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 70,173 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,888$1,978 Below Market
Preston's Kia - Montpelier / Vermont
The team at Preston's Kia proudly offers this 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid LX. This vehicle comes with our exclusive Lifetime Oil Changes and Lifetime Vermont State Inspections. All at no extra charge and included in every vehicle we sell. Don't forget to ask about FREE DELIVERY to your home or office. We have many financing options available to qualified buyers, and will always give you a fair and honest value for your trade. Must present this offer to qualify for any special pricing. *Based off factory recommended oil change intervals. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee.. This LX won't last long at $1,637 below NADA Retail* Gassss saverrrr!!! 40 MPG Hwy. Does it all!!! Own the road at every turn!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Climate control...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD2F5077523
Stock: K21007A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 100,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,998$1,735 Below Market
Morrie’s West End Lincoln - St. Louis Park / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD0F5077827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,495$2,152 Below Market
Tacoma Car Sales - Tacoma / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD4F5079340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,077 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,625$930 Below Market
Tom Ahl Buick GMC - Lima / Ohio
You can now buy your next vehicle all online! We have added the WebBuy app to our website so you can select you new vehicle, get a trade-in value on your vehicle, even arrange financing all from the safety of your own home. Do it at your own pace, be in control and buy your new vehicle on your terms. Click the Buy Now button to get started.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! INCLUDES WARRANTY, SIRIUS XM.36/40 City/Highway MPGFor over 50 years, Tom Ahl has been committed to earning your business, trust and friendship by providing you with the greatest value in a vehicle for the lowest cost to you. We offer full disclosure with every vehicle by providing a complimentary Autocheck vehicle history report and a copy of repairs made following our extensive 72 point inspection. For a "deal so good it'll knock your socks off", visit Tom Ahl's today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD6F5082532
Stock: B45430A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 52,172 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,895$1,692 Below Market
Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida
Come see this 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid . Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Electric I-4 2.4 L/144 engine will keep you going. This Kia Optima Hybrid has the following options: ELECTROCHROMIC MIRROR, CARGO TRAY, CARGO NET, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM -inc: Clean Tex technology, AURORA BLACK PEARL, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, and Trip Computer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD0F5082820
Stock: J18569A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-22-2020
- 61,156 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,921$1,633 Below Market
Norm Reeves Ford Superstore - Cerritos / California
2015 Kia Optima Hybrid FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHC 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHC.We also have a 5 day 500 mile trial and exchange program. We will happily exchange the car you purchased for another within 5 days or 500 miles from your original purchase.Our Internet Direct Pricing Always Saves You Time and Money. Here is how. All our Pre-Owned Vehicles are priced using the most current market data available. We compare our Pre-Owned Prices with over 20,000 websites daily to ensure our inventory is value priced for you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD1F5078761
Stock: F99421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 46,656 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,595$740 Below Market
Sahara DriveTime - Las Vegas / Nevada
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD7F5087934
Stock: 1070076000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,000 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,999
Car Bros Automotive - Lomita / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGN4AD0F5083155
Stock: 169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 323 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$16,998
CarMax Montgomery - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Montgomery / Alabama
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls, check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD2F5082575
Stock: 18995136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,148 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,000$734 Below Market
Greenway Kia West - Orlando / Florida
*BLUETOOTH, *CRUISE CONTROL, *POWER WINDOWS, *POWER LOCKS, *LOCAL TRADE-IN, *FULL SAFETY INSPECTION-150 POINT INSPECTION**, 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHC. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Clean CARFAX.*Internet Price Includes a discount of $995 Greenway Kia West Owner Loyalty DiscountHere at Greenway Kia West, we pride ourselves on providing the best value for pre-owned vehicles, while giving you a top-notch customer service experience. ** Contactless Purchase**, ** Free Home Drop-off **, ** Free Test Drive at Home **, ** Private Dealership Appointments **, ** Virtual Appointments ** , ** Custom Online Financing **. This vehicle will be sold AS-IS and will be fully be inspected, you'll have the peace of mind to know that you made a great decision placing your trust in Greenway Kia West. Family owned and operated, we strive to give you 100% satisfaction with your vehicle purchase.Call and ask for an Internet Sales Consultant to check availability and additional options - 3407 WEST Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD4F5081539
Stock: P4263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 59,211 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,450$1,672 Below Market
Weseloh Chevrolet - Carlsbad / California
Snow White Pearl Hybrid EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHC 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHC, 6 Speakers, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Navigation System. 35/39 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Lots of features for the money; handsome cabin with easy-to-use controls and comfortable front seats; top crash scores; lengthy warranty. Source: Edmunds * With world-class engineering, outstanding performance and advanced safety systems, the 2015 Kia Optima gives you good reason to be passionate about driving a midsize sedan. It combines bold exterior styling, performance and a spacious, luxurious cabin. With the Optima, exhilaration is standard. The key to its exciting performance are the two available engines: the 2.4L Gasoline Direct Injection with an EPA rated 24 city/35 hwy mpg or the turbocharged 2.0L GDI I4 engine that delivers 274 horsepower and fuel efficiency of 22 city/34 hwy mpg. The Optima also has a standard 6-speed Sportmatic transmission for an engaging driving experience. The Optima Hybrid features a 2.4L Atkinson cycle 4-cyl. engine giving an amazing 35 city/40 hwy mpg. Spacious and comfortable seating can accommodate five adults and includes a driver's seat with power lumbar and available leather seat trim. Rear seats have a 60/40 split-folding design for added versatility. Optima EX/EX Turbo and SX Premium Packages include front and rear heated seats and heated front seatbacks for cold-weather comfort. The Optima is designed to make every drive a pleasure. The available Premium Touring Package includes features like the innovative UVO infotainment system which lets you use your compatible cell phone to make hands-free calls, receive and respond to text messages, listen to streaming audio, enjoy your personal music, and play your favorite song, artist or genre of music all by giving a single voice command, premium Infinity sound system for exceptional audio entertainment, and a panoramic sunroof. The available Technology Package includes a voice command navigation system, giving you access to detailed highway conditions from SiriusXM Traffic. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGN4AD0F5083107
Stock: KT083107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 25,031 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,987$310 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Leather Seats Navigation System Snow White Pearl Cargo Tray Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Cooled Front Seat(S) Beige; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with 25,024mi. The Kia Optima Hybrid EX speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Kia Optima Hybrid EX. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Kia Optima Hybrid, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. This pre-owned Kia Optima Hybrid looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. You demand the best in everything, so why would your automobile be any different? Enjoy the best features available in this stunning Kia Optima Hybrid. More information about the 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid: Compared to other mid-size sedans, the Kia Optima stands out in many ways. Showcasing Kia's more Euro-influenced design direction, the Optima's styling is much more edgy than that of most other mid-size sedans. The Optima's design is functional, too, and quite roomy on the inside. The Optima is also one of the most fuel-efficient mid-size sedans, offering strong mileage in addition to its sporty performance. The turbocharged engine in the SX-Turbo and Limited trims provides the power and acceleration of a V6 but the gas mileage of a four. Kia continues to offer an excellent 10-year warranty on powertrain components. Strengths of this model include hybrid powertrain available, Crisp, Euro-influenced styling, strong value, excellent warranty, capacious interior, and fuel-efficient powertrains All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGN4AD0F5091563
Stock: F5091563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 61,510 miles
$10,800$816 Below Market
Southern Kia Greenbrier - Chesapeake / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Aurora Black Pearl 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHC 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. When you buy from us you get our EXCLUSIVE Southern Hospitality Buyers Program. Value-added Benefits like LIFETIME Oil & Filter Changes, LIFETIME Va. State Inspections, LIFETIME Loaner Car Program and Much, Much More! SAVE UP TO $3805 IN SERVICE WITH THESE VALUE ADDED BENEFITS! Odometer is 4948 miles below market average! 36/40 City/Highway MPG CALL US, EMAIL US, CHAT WITH US, OR JUST STOP BY AND LET US SHOW YOU WHAT WE CAN DO FOR YOU TODAY!! Reviews: * Lots of features for the money; handsome cabin with easy-to-use controls and comfortable front seats; top crash scores; lengthy warranty. Source: Edmunds * With world-class engineering, outstanding performance and advanced safety systems, the 2015 Kia Optima gives you good reason to be passionate about driving a midsize sedan. It combines bold exterior styling, performance and a spacious, luxurious cabin. With the Optima, exhilaration is standard. The key to its exciting performance are the two available engines: the 2.4L Gasoline Direct Injection with an EPA rated 24 city/35 hwy mpg or the turbocharged 2.0L GDI I4 engine that delivers 274 horsepower and fuel efficiency of 22 city/34 hwy mpg. The Optima also has a standard 6-speed Sportmatic transmission for an engaging driving experience. The Optima Hybrid features a 2.4L Atkinson cycle 4-cyl. engine giving an amazing 35 city/40 hwy mpg. Spacious and comfortable seating can accommodate five adults and includes a driver's seat with power lumbar and available leather seat trim. Rear seats have a 60/40 split-folding design for added versatility. Optima EX/EX Turbo and SX Premium Packages include front and rear heated seats and heated front seatbacks for cold-weather comfort. The Optima is designed to make every drive a pleasure. The available Premium Touring Package includes features like the innovative UVO infotainment system which lets you use your compatible cell phone to make hands-free calls, receive and respond to text messages, listen to streaming audio, enjoy your personal music, and play your favorite song, artist or genre of music all by giving a single voice command, premium Infinity sound system for exceptional audio entertainment, and a panoramic sunroof. The available Technology Package includes a voice command navigation system, giving you access to detailed highway conditions from SiriusXM Traffic. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD5F5082358
Stock: BPK2485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 102,429 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,989$713 Below Market
Envision Toyota of West Covina - West Covina / California
Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Alloy wheels, Front dual zone A/C, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Recent Arrival! 36/40 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Lots of features for the money; handsome cabin with easy-to-use controls and comfortable front seats; top crash scores; lengthy warranty. Source: Edmunds* With world-class engineering, outstanding performance and advanced safety systems, the 2015 Kia Optima gives you good reason to be passionate about driving a midsize sedan. It combines bold exterior styling, performance and a spacious, luxurious cabin. With the Optima, exhilaration is standard. The key to its exciting performance are the two available engines: the 2.4L Gasoline Direct Injection with an EPA rated 24 city/35 hwy mpg or the turbocharged 2.0L GDI I4 engine that delivers 274 horsepower and fuel efficiency of 22 city/34 hwy mpg. The Optima also has a standard 6-speed Sportmatic transmission for an engaging driving experience. The Optima Hybrid features a 2.4L Atkinson cycle 4-cyl. engine giving an amazing 35 city/40 hwy mpg. Spacious and comfortable seating can accommodate five adults and includes a driver's seat with power lumbar and available leather seat trim. Rear seats have a 60/40 split-folding design for added versatility. Optima EX/EX Turbo and SX Premium Packages include front and rear heated seats and heated front seatbacks for cold-weather comfort. The Optima is designed to make every drive a pleasure. The available Premium Touring Package includes features like the innovative UVO infotainment system which lets you use your compatible cell phone to make hands-free calls, receive and respond to text messages, listen to streaming audio, enjoy your personal music, and play your favorite song, artist or genre of music all by giving a single voice command, premium Infinity sound system for exceptional audio entertainment, and a panoramic sunroof. The available Technology Package includes a voice command navigation system, giving you access to detailed highway conditions from SiriusXM Traffic. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD2F5082091
Stock: F5082091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 40,212 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,000$1,373 Below Market
Alderman Luxury Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Local Trade, All Recommended Maintenance Completed, GAS SAVER. Odometer is 29036 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *Restrictions apply, Vehicle Delivery is offered. Aldermanâ s Limited Power Train Warranty is subject to vehicles that are within 10 (ten) model years with no more than 80,000 miles on the odometer (some restrictions apply, see dealer for detail). Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, security, license, processing and/or documentation fees. Call us today at 317-IMPORTS (317-467-6787) to arrange your VIP test drive or reach us at aldermanauto.com. Find us at 13875 Trade Center Dr. Fishers, IN 46038.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGN4AD7F5088661
Stock: T5427M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 94,421 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,247$391 Below Market
Terre Haute Chevrolet - Terre Haute / Indiana
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT! EXCELLENT MPG'S, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS! GREAT SHAPE, CHECK OUT THE PICS AND SEE FOR YOURSELF!!! $199 Doc fee is Included in the Sales Price on all New and Pre owned vehicles in stock. Now serving: Indianapolis, St. Louis, Chicago, Louisville, Cincinnati, Champaign, Fort Wayne. Please contact one of our professional Internet Department staff at (812) 298-9413 for more details on this vehicle!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4ADXF5082100
Stock: F5082100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 25,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,998
CarMax Tampa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Tampa / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGN4AD3F5090178
Stock: 19288273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,070 miles
$12,370
Jeff Wyler Fairfield Kia - Fairfield / Ohio
Certified. Aurora Black Pearl 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHC ** BLUETOOTH/HANDSFREE **, ** REAR BACKUP CAMERA **, ** PASSED OUR SAFETY INSPECTION **, ** GREAT VALUE **, ** GREAT FUEL ECONOMY **, ** AFFORDABLE PRICE RANGE **, ** WILL NOT LAST LONG **, ** INQUIRE NOW! **, ** SUPER CLEAN CAR **, 5801 DIXIE HIGHWAY 513-682-2500, GREAT VALUE, CALL NOW FOR YOU VIP APPOINTMENT 513-682-2500, 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHC.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 30140 miles below market average! 36/40 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Lots of features for the money; handsome cabin with easy-to-use controls and comfortable front seats; top crash scores; lengthy warranty. Source: Edmunds * With world-class engineering, outstanding performance and advanced safety systems, the 2015 Kia Optima gives you good reason to be passionate about driving a midsize sedan. It combines bold exterior styling, performance and a spacious, luxurious cabin. With the Optima, exhilaration is standard. The key to its exciting performance are the two available engines: the 2.4L Gasoline Direct Injection with an EPA rated 24 city/35 hwy mpg or the turbocharged 2.0L GDI I4 engine that delivers 274 horsepower and fuel efficiency of 22 city/34 hwy mpg. The Optima also has a standard 6-speed Sportmatic transmission for an engaging driving experience. The Optima Hybrid features a 2.4L Atkinson cycle 4-cyl. engine giving an amazing 35 city/40 hwy mpg. Spacious and comfortable seating can accommodate five adults and includes a driver's seat with power lumbar and available leather seat trim. Rear seats have a 60/40 split-folding design for added versatility. Optima EX/EX Turbo and SX Premium Packages include front and rear heated seats and heated front seatbacks for cold-weather comfort. The Optima is designed to make every drive a pleasure. The available Premium Touring Package includes features like the innovative UVO infotainment system which lets you use your compatible cell phone to make hands-free calls, receive and respond to text messages, listen to streaming audio, enjoy your personal music, and play your favorite song, artist or genre of music all by giving a single voice command, premium Infinity sound system for exceptional audio entertainment, and a panoramic sunroof. The available Technology Package includes a voice command navigation system, giving you access to detailed highway conditions from SiriusXM Traffic. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD1F5085919
Stock: 4122844A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
