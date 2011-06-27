Overall rating

The fully redesigned 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid improves upon its predecessor in many ways. You'll like the Optima's easy-driving nature and the number of features you get for your money. Fuel economy isn't tops, but it's good enough to keep this hybrid right in the mix.

The Optima midsize sedan is one of Kia's most popular cars, and it underwent a full overhaul last year. But some things were put on the backburner. In this case, it was the lower-volume hybrid version. Kia sold a 2016 hybrid model, but it was based on the outgoing Optima. That all changed with the 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid.

In addition to the improvements that the redesigned Optima brought (such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality and several new advanced safety systems), the Optima Hybrid gets a new, more fuel-efficient powertrain. It develops a bit less horsepower and slightly more torque than last year, but fuel economy estimates have jumped as a result. The new Optima Hybrid is rated at 42 mpg combined; the old one was rated at 36 or 37 mpg, depending on the version. That's still a bit behind the hybrid segment leaders, but overall the Optima's got enough going for it to make it a satisfying choice.