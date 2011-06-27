  1. Home
2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet interior around town and on the highway
  • Available 60/40-split rear seats increase the cargo area
  • Offers plenty of available safety and luxury features
  • Some rival sedans get better fuel economy
  • Rear headroom is limited by the sloping roofline
Which Optima Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

The base Premium won't disappoint with its wealth of standard features, but we think upgrading to the EX is well worth the cost. For one, it includes the Premium's Convenience package (with driver assist aids and quieter front windows, for starters). The EX also adds features such as heated front seats, leather and navigation. Most important, the EX's rear bench can be folded down to increase the size of the cargo area, a nifty feature that some other hybrid sedans don't offer.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The fully redesigned 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid improves upon its predecessor in many ways. You'll like the Optima's easy-driving nature and the number of features you get for your money. Fuel economy isn't tops, but it's good enough to keep this hybrid right in the mix.

The Optima midsize sedan is one of Kia's most popular cars, and it underwent a full overhaul last year. But some things were put on the backburner. In this case, it was the lower-volume hybrid version. Kia sold a 2016 hybrid model, but it was based on the outgoing Optima. That all changed with the 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid.

In addition to the improvements that the redesigned Optima brought (such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality and several new advanced safety systems), the Optima Hybrid gets a new, more fuel-efficient powertrain. It develops a bit less horsepower and slightly more torque than last year, but fuel economy estimates have jumped as a result. The new Optima Hybrid is rated at 42 mpg combined; the old one was rated at 36 or 37 mpg, depending on the version. That's still a bit behind the hybrid segment leaders, but overall the Optima's got enough going for it to make it a satisfying choice.

2017 Kia Optima Hybrid models

The front-wheel-drive 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid is well-equipped no matter which version you choose. The base Premium comes with dual-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and keyless entry and ignition. The Premium's Convenience package offers a good value for the extra features you get, while the EX takes that and adds goodies such as leather upholstery and a kicking Harman Kardon sound system. An electric motor and 2.0-liter engine combine to produce 192 hp. Most hybrids have a continuously variable transmission, but the Optima Hybrid sticks with a six-speed automatic transmission for a more traditional shifting feel.

The base Premium trim comes with many standard features, including 16-inch wheels, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, a driver information display, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

The available Convenience package adds power-folding mirrors, laminated (i.e., quieter) front windows, a power driver seat, driver-seat memory settings, rear air vents, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors and extra USB ports.

The EX has the Convenience package as standard (minus the parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring) and adds 17-inch wheels, LED daytime running lights, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, leather upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with HD radio.

You can't get a more luxurious Optima Hybrid than the EX equipped with the Technology package, which adds LED adaptive headlights, automatic high-beam control, a panoramic sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, adaptive cruise control, a power passenger seat, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, rear side-window sunshades, lane departure warning, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear parking sensors.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. Though we have not fully tested the new Optima Hybrid yet, we can glean some insight by relating our opinions from our full test of the 2016 Kia Optima LX Turbo (1.6L 4-cyl. turbo; 7-speed dual-clutch automatic). The two cars have different engines, but many of our other opinions still apply to the hybrid.

Driving

Though we haven't driven the 2017 Optima Hybrid yet, we have tested the mechanically related Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. We expect the Optima will pull away smoothly from a stop thanks to initial electric-only power. Outright performance and handling, however, are likely to be a bit disappointing.

Comfort

The regular Optima offers a comfortable ride overall, and we expect the same for the Hybrid. But the seats are less than ideal. There's a lack of side bolstering in the Optima's front seats, and those in the back don't offer enough thigh support.

Interior

There isn't a lot of visual excitement inside the 2017 Optima Hybrid, but it is smartly designed for function. The quality of materials and available features make you feel as if you're getting just a bit more for your money. The only drawback is mediocre rear visibility.

Ease of use

The 2017 Optima gets high marks for its easy-to-use infotainment system and readable physical buttons that are logically placed. The primary controls are all within reach, and there's no guesswork with buttons that are a bit out of the way.

Getting in/getting out

Tall door openings free from obstructions allow passengers to access their seats with no more effort than they'd expend in other sedans. The doors are adequately short in length to provide access in tight parking spots.

Roominess

The front seats have plenty of space for larger passengers, and the range of adjustments will cover short and tall occupants. The rear outboard seats benefit from an abundance of legroom, but headroom is merely adequate for the average adult.

Visibility

The Optima's cabin feels big and airy thanks to large windows and narrow roof pillars, but the high rear decklid and rear seat headrests obscure the rearward view. The standard rearview camera and optional parking sensors help reduce the blind spot.

Quality

Plenty of plastic is used throughout the interior, but it's sturdy and attractively grained. Creaks and squeaks are nonexistent, and the car feels as solid as any other sedan in the class.

Utility

With 13.4 cubic feet of storage, the trunk is slightly above the class average for a midsize hybrid sedan. It gains extra points for the 60/40-split rear seats in the EX model, though the opening is on the small side. Inside, there's plenty of space for personal items with many bins and pockets.

Technology

Kudos to Kia for an easy-to-use infotainment system with high-quality graphics and plenty of redundant physical buttons so you don't get lost in the menus. Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are appreciated.

Audio & navigation

Like Kia itself, the touchscreen interface prefers function to form. There's nothing flashy; it's just easy to use and competent. The navigation system is fine, but we wish it tried to predict street and city names in the input screens.

Driver aids

Most of the latest driver safety aids, such as lane departure warning and forward collision warning, are optional on the Optima. A rearview camera is standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid.

5(66%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(16%)
1(18%)
3.8
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best PHEV
Chris Doan,07/03/2017
EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
I've owned BMW, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz in the lasts 10 years and have been shopping around for a PHEV for months. I was considering and test driving the Ford Fusion Energi, Chevy Volt, Totoyta Prius, Nissan Leaf, BMW i3, Huyndai Sonota Hybrid, Tesla Model S but finally traded in my Mercedes for a KIA Optima EX PHEV for its styling, infotaiment system, technologies, range, price/value ratio, long warranty. This car met all my expectations: stylish, smooth/quiet/comfortable interior, reasonable EV range. It did deliver the 29 all EV range as advertised. I've installed a 240V outlet and used an inexpensive level 2 charger I bought from Amazon.com for less than $250, it charged the car from empty to full battery in less than 3 hours. Well done KIA!
Best Value Hybrid
Reginald Gayden,04/16/2018
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
Bought 2017 Optima Hybrid in November 17. It was the only Hybrid Optima on the lot out of dozens of gas ones. I had been comparing Accord, Camry, and Malibu Hybrids and read the Optima Hybrid got 46 mpg on the hwy. That was only 2 or 3 miles per gallon less than the best of them so I did some pricing. My choice was for the 26,800 premium with pretty standard features, good radio with Android Audio and SiriusXM, dual zone climate control, tilt, cruise control,pwr windows and Door locks. At the time of purchase, there was a $5,000 rebate offered. I could not believe it. All this car for less than a Prius prime. I have driven it to over 18k miles in 6 months after taking several trips and I really enjoy and appreciate this car. My first trip was from Phoenix to Vegas. Did it on one tank of gas. The car went 828 miles. Very impressive! Really like having a 6 speed transmission instead of a CVT. Driven properly there are days when it averages 60 to 61 mpg city hwy mix. It can go up to 80mph in electric mode. 10 year 100 k warranty and a 5star safety rating I think the value is unbeatable.
25miles per gallon hybrid
Aric Pease,09/21/2017
EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
At 11k now in a lease for 39 months and it only gets 25mpg in city. 3 times dealerships say it just not broken in yet. Do not buy!!! Very poor service follow up. Filed case with corporate and still have yet to hear from them. Over a month now.
I love this car
Habib,12/24/2017
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
This car is amazing and have no complaints. You get a lot of bang for your buck.
See all 6 reviews of the 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

Our experts like the Optima Hybrid models:

Blind-Spot Detection System
Illuminates a light on either of the Optima's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Sounds a warning if the Optima detects an imminent front collision, and brakes automatically engage to lessen or mitigate the impact.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Sounds a warning if a vehicle is approaching the Optima from the side while it is traveling in reverse.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid

Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Overview

The Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Optima Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), and EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid EX is priced between $17,500 and$18,970 with odometer readings between 28853 and44670 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium is priced between $12,971 and$15,998 with odometer readings between 38165 and69970 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2017 Optima Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,971 and mileage as low as 28853 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2017 Kia Optima Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Optima Hybrid for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $10,572.

Find a used Kia for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,139.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Optima Hybrid for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,842.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,816.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

