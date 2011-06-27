Vehicle overview

The Kia Optima is a popular choice for a midsize sedan, offering stylish looks, a well-trimmed cabin and a generous array of features. It would then stand to reason that the 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid, which gains the enhanced fuel economy of a hybrid powertrain, is a win-win proposition, right? For the most part, yes, but the Optima Hybrid loses points in a few key areas.

With an EPA combined estimate of 37 or 38 mpg (depending on trim level), this Kia looks great until you compare it to its main rivals, which yield an additional 3-10 mpg. The Optima also lags a little in terms of refinement, as its regenerative braking system doesn't feel as natural or progressive as others. Furthermore, taller passengers may find rear-seat headroom a bit tight.

If you're shopping for a midsize hybrid sedan, know that the 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid achieves 40-41 mpg and offers overhauled styling inside and out along with improved handling. The 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid has style on its side just like the Kia, and it delivers 42 mpg along with many available technology features. Finally, there's the segment's top fuel-sipper, the 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid, which boasts a 47 mpg rating. Checking out these competitors would be wise, but there's enough to like here that the Optima Hybrid earns an Edmunds "B" rating and remains a strong entry in its class.