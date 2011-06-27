  1. Home
2015 Kia Optima Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of features for the money
  • handsome cabin with easy-to-use controls and comfortable front seats
  • top crash scores
  • lengthy warranty.
  • Lower fuel economy than rivals
  • tight rear-seat headroom
  • odd brake response.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid doesn't have the eye-popping fuel economy of its primary rivals, but it's still a sleek, refined hybrid sedan that's worth considering if you don't mind sacrificing a few mpg on the altar of style.

Vehicle overview

The Kia Optima is a popular choice for a midsize sedan, offering stylish looks, a well-trimmed cabin and a generous array of features. It would then stand to reason that the 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid, which gains the enhanced fuel economy of a hybrid powertrain, is a win-win proposition, right? For the most part, yes, but the Optima Hybrid loses points in a few key areas.

With an EPA combined estimate of 37 or 38 mpg (depending on trim level), this Kia looks great until you compare it to its main rivals, which yield an additional 3-10 mpg. The Optima also lags a little in terms of refinement, as its regenerative braking system doesn't feel as natural or progressive as others. Furthermore, taller passengers may find rear-seat headroom a bit tight.

If you're shopping for a midsize hybrid sedan, know that the 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid achieves 40-41 mpg and offers overhauled styling inside and out along with improved handling. The 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid has style on its side just like the Kia, and it delivers 42 mpg along with many available technology features. Finally, there's the segment's top fuel-sipper, the 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid, which boasts a 47 mpg rating. Checking out these competitors would be wise, but there's enough to like here that the Optima Hybrid earns an Edmunds "B" rating and remains a strong entry in its class.

2015 Kia Optima Hybrid models

The 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid is a midsize hybrid sedan that comes in two trim levels: base and EX.

The base Optima Hybrid comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated exterior mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, automatic dual-zone climate control, a refrigerated glovebox, a height-adjustable driver seat with power lumbar adjustment, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The optional Hybrid Convenience package adds LED running lights, a laminated windshield and front windows (for a quieter cabin), an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), a rearview camera and Kia's Uvo voice-command telematics system.

With the EX, all the above comes standard, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, LED foglights, power-folding exterior mirrors, an electronic parking brake, a navigation system (with an 8-inch touchscreen display), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, rear climate vents, leather upholstery, a four-way power passenger seat, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, driver memory settings and an eight-speaker Infinity sound system with HD radio.

Optional on the EX is the Technology package, which adds a panoramic sunroof, blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. Also available on the EX is the White Interior package, which requires the Technology package and adds white leather upholstery with contrasting piping and gloss black cabin accents.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Kia Optima Hybrid is unchanged apart from the removal of the "LX" from the base trim's name.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with an electric motor and a six-speed automatic transmission. Combined power output is 199 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque.

EPA fuel economy estimates differ slightly between the two trim levels, with the base earning a combined estimate of 38 mpg (36 city/40 highway) and the EX rating 37 mpg combined (35/39). Although those numbers are generally impressive, the Optima Hybrid's rivals are even more frugal.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Kia Optima Hybrid went from zero to 60 mph in 8.7 seconds, which is a bit below average for the segment.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid include four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is available, as are rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert and a blind-spot monitoring system. The available Uvo telematics system includes roadside assistance and automatic collision notification.

In Edmunds brake testing, an Optima Hybrid EX came to a stop from 60 mph in 129 feet, a few feet longer than average but still acceptable for this class.

In government crash tests, the Optima Hybrid earned a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with five stars awarded for both total frontal-impact safety and total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the non-hybrid but otherwise identical Optima a top score of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength impact tests. The Optima earned an "Acceptable" rating (second highest) in the small-overlap frontal-offset crash test, while its seat and head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid rides smoothly on a variety of surfaces, and its cabin remains admirably hushed at highway speeds. The car's steering is less praiseworthy, though, thanks to a numb feel and artificially high effort. Nonetheless, the driving experience is pleasant overall, with a good balance between handling agility and ride comfort.

Most drivers should be satisfied with the Optima Hybrid's performance. You'll scarcely notice the transitions between gas and electric propulsion in traffic, and there's more power for passing maneuvers than the mediocre 0-60-mph sprint suggests. The only real issue on the road is the odd braking response, which stems from the car's hybrid regenerative braking system. There's a small but noticeable delay between pressing the brake pedal and actually getting the desired braking force. Make no mistake, the 2015 Optima Hybrid provides plenty of braking power when you need it, but it's a peculiarity that will likely require acclimation.

Interior

First impressions of the 2015 Kia Optima's interior are usually favorable. There's a distinctly modern look to the design, and the sense of quality is boosted by an abundance of soft-touch materials. The EX trim level pours on the charm with its additional equipment and leather upholstery. If you're looking for a touch of luxury in your hybrid sedan, the Optima Hybrid is a top choice.

Kia's Uvo (pronounced "yoo-voh") electronics interface system is similar to Ford's Sync system (both are powered by Microsoft). Uvo provides voice controls for connected phones and other devices, as well as services such as points of interest and turn-by-turn navigation. In our testing of Uvo, we've found that it works quite well. The touchscreen interface in navigation-equipped Optima Hybrids features high-resolution graphics that are among the segment's best, and it's easy to use, too.

The Optima Hybrid has a fairly spacious cabin, with comfortable seats and adequate legroom front and rear. However, headroom in back is a bit tight due to the car's rakish, coupelike roof line. Opting for the panoramic sunroof further decreases headroom. The Optima Hybrid's trunk offers 10.8 cubic feet of cargo space, considerably less than the non-hybrid Optima due to intrusion from the hybrid battery pack, and 1-2 cubes less than the competition.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid.

5(22%)
4(45%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(22%)
3.4
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love the seats
Jim,11/06/2015
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
I have sat in both the front and back seats and I there great. I have a bad neck and on long drives my neck never bothers me. This is coming from a man that traded in a Cadillac for the hybrid. The mileage is exactly what the review say, a bit lower than other of the same size, especially in colder weather. Overall though I am very happy with the car
Best Deal and pleasent suprize
David,05/19/2017
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
Bought new and got an awesome deal, love the car more than I thought and so have the people who have ridden in it.
Only thing good is warranty
Josh,08/22/2017
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
Car does not get anywhere near advertised mileage, it varies depending on which gas station you use. but my V8 Mustang GT gets better mileage on the highway. The taillights fill with moisture all the time, had them replaced 8 times still do it. The trunk comes open when it wants, the bluetooth does not sync have the time. Worst of all is resell paid 36k after 10k miles it is worth $16,500 should have never switched from Toyota
Seats are horrible & not comfortable
Luz Mendoza,10/27/2015
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
The back seats are so laid back you cannot straighten yourself up. The passenger front seat is so low that you feel like you are sitting in a pod. If someone is seated behind this seat you cannot move it back either. So most time your knees are touching the glove compartment. It is exceptionally good with gas. All other things are ok in this car.
See all 9 reviews of the 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
36 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
199 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
35 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
199 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

