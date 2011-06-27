Vehicle overview

Kia's stylish and value-packed Optima has been a popular midsize sedan for several years now, and the 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid offers the same strengths with an emphasis on fuel efficiency. It's important to note, though, that while the rest of the 2016 Optima lineup has moved on with a full redesign, the hybrid is still based on the previous-generation car. On the bright side, the Optima Hybrid easily wins the fuel economy contest in this family, even with its older roots. That's not enough to earn the car our unequivocal recommendation, but we still think it's a nice all-around sedan that could be tempting at the right price.

The 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid may not be the newest entrant in this segment, but its styling is plenty fresh.

With an EPA combined estimate of 37 or 38 mpg depending on trim level, this Kia looks great until you compare it to its main rivals, which are significantly more fuel-efficient. The Optima also lags a little in terms of refinement, as its regenerative braking system doesn't feel as natural or progressive as some others. Furthermore, taller passengers may find rear-seat headroom a bit tight. The Optima Hybrid compensates, though, with an upscale cabin, excellent crash-test scores and Kia's usual focus on value for the dollar.

If you're shopping for a midsize hybrid sedan, know that the Toyota Camry Hybrid achieves 40-41 mpg and offers overhauled styling inside and out along with improved handling. The similarly efficient Ford Fusion Hybrid has style on its side, although like the Kia, it hasn't been updated in several years. The 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid delivers 42 mpg (matching the Ford) and, as a close cousin, also provides a good look at what the next-generation Optima Hybrid will offer. But don't write off the Edmunds "B" rated 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid just yet; it's still worth taking for a spin.