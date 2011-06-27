  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
2016 Kia Optima Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generously equipped
  • handsome cabin with easy-to-use controls and comfortable front seats
  • strong crash-test scores
  • lengthy warranty.
  • Lower fuel economy than rivals
  • tight rear-seat headroom
  • odd brake response
  • based on previous-generation Optima platform.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Optima Hybrid doesn't offer the eye-popping fuel economy of its primary rivals, but it's still a stylish, refined hybrid sedan that may be worth considering.

Vehicle overview

Kia's stylish and value-packed Optima has been a popular midsize sedan for several years now, and the 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid offers the same strengths with an emphasis on fuel efficiency. It's important to note, though, that while the rest of the 2016 Optima lineup has moved on with a full redesign, the hybrid is still based on the previous-generation car. On the bright side, the Optima Hybrid easily wins the fuel economy contest in this family, even with its older roots. That's not enough to earn the car our unequivocal recommendation, but we still think it's a nice all-around sedan that could be tempting at the right price.

The 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid may not be the newest entrant in this segment, but its styling is plenty fresh.

With an EPA combined estimate of 37 or 38 mpg depending on trim level, this Kia looks great until you compare it to its main rivals, which are significantly more fuel-efficient. The Optima also lags a little in terms of refinement, as its regenerative braking system doesn't feel as natural or progressive as some others. Furthermore, taller passengers may find rear-seat headroom a bit tight. The Optima Hybrid compensates, though, with an upscale cabin, excellent crash-test scores and Kia's usual focus on value for the dollar.

If you're shopping for a midsize hybrid sedan, know that the Toyota Camry Hybrid achieves 40-41 mpg and offers overhauled styling inside and out along with improved handling. The similarly efficient Ford Fusion Hybrid has style on its side, although like the Kia, it hasn't been updated in several years. The 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid delivers 42 mpg (matching the Ford) and, as a close cousin, also provides a good look at what the next-generation Optima Hybrid will offer. But don't write off the Edmunds "B" rated 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid just yet; it's still worth taking for a spin.

2016 Kia Optima Hybrid models

The 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid is a midsize hybrid sedan that comes in two trim levels: base and EX.

The base Optima Hybrid comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, automatic dual-zone climate control, a refrigerated glovebox, a height-adjustable driver seat with power lumbar, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.

The optional Hybrid Convenience package adds LED running lights, a laminated windshield and front windows (for a quieter cabin), an eight-way power driver seat, a rearview camera and Kia's Uvo voice command telematics system.

With the EX, all the above comes standard, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, LED foglights, power-folding exterior mirrors, an electronic parking brake, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a four-way power passenger seat, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, driver memory settings and an eight-speaker Infinity sound system.

The 2016 Optima Hybrid's control layout is distinctly driver-oriented, with a cockpit-like look and feel.

Optional on the EX is the Technology package, which adds a panoramic sunroof, rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert. Also available on the EX is the White Interior package (not available with some exterior colors), which requires the Technology package and adds white leather upholstery with contrasting piping and gloss black cabin accents.

2016 Highlights

The Kia Optima Hybrid is unchanged for 2016.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with an electric motor and a six-speed automatic transmission. Combined power output is 199 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque.

EPA fuel economy estimates differ slightly between the two trim levels, with the base earning a combined estimate of 38 mpg (36 city/40 highway) and the EX rating 37 mpg combined (35/39). Although those numbers are generally impressive, the Optima Hybrid's rivals are even more frugal.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Kia Optima Hybrid went from zero to 60 mph in 8.7 seconds, which is a bit below average for the segment.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid include four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is available, as are rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert. The available Uvo telematics system includes roadside assistance and automatic collision notification.

In Edmunds brake testing, an Optima Hybrid EX came to a stop from 60 mph in 129 feet, a few feet longer than average but still acceptable for this class.

In government crash tests, the 2016 Optima Hybrid earned a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with five stars awarded for both total frontal-impact safety and total side-impact safety.

Driving

The 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid rides smoothly on a variety of surfaces, and its cabin remains admirably hushed at highway speeds. The car's steering is less praiseworthy, though, thanks to a numb feel and artificially high effort. Nonetheless, the driving experience is pleasant overall, with a good balance between handling agility and ride comfort.

Most drivers will likely be satisfied with the Optima Hybrid's performance. You'll scarcely notice the transitions between gas and electric propulsion in traffic, and there's more power for passing maneuvers than the mediocre 0-60-mph sprint suggests. The only real issue on the road is the odd braking response, which stems from the car's hybrid regenerative braking system. There's a tiny but noticeable delay between pressing the brake pedal and actually getting the desired braking force. Make no mistake, the 2016 Optima Hybrid provides sufficient braking power when you need it, but its pedal feel is a peculiarity that may require acclimation.

Interior

First impressions of the 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid's interior are usually favorable. Although some might find it visually busy, there's a modern look to the design, and the sense of quality is boosted by an abundance of soft-touch materials. The EX trim level pours on the charm with its additional equipment and leather upholstery. If you're looking for a touch of luxury in your hybrid sedan, the Optima Hybrid is a good choice.

Kia's Uvo (pronounced "yoo-voh") electronics interface system is similar to Ford's Sync system (both are powered by Microsoft). Uvo provides voice controls for connected phones and other devices, as well as services such as points of interest and turn-by-turn navigation. In our testing of Uvo, we've found that it works quite well. The touchscreen interface in navigation-equipped Optima Hybrids features high-resolution graphics that are among the segment's best, and it's easy to use, too. The screen also displays hybrid-specific information such as power flow diagrams and driving efficiency levels.

The 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid's touchscreen display provides useful hybrid driving information.

The 2016 Optima Hybrid has a fairly spacious cabin, with comfortable seats and adequate legroom front and rear. However, headroom in back is a bit tight due to the car's rakish, coupelike roof line. Opting for the panoramic sunroof further decreases headroom. The Optima Hybrid's trunk offers 10.8 cubic feet of cargo space, considerably less than the non-hybrid Optima due to intrusion from the hybrid battery pack, and 1-2 cubes less than the competition.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid.

5(50%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(33%)
1(0%)
3.8
6 reviews
3.8
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love the 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid (even more than th
Tod Bowermaster,04/14/2017
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
They changed the interior in the 2017. They did improve the comfort of the seats/headrest, but for me, they went backwards in terms of the interior styling- very bland and generic.
No so high-brid
Last hybrid I by from Kia,09/07/2017
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
25mpg in the city 33 hwy on the 2016 ex hybrid. Taken it in twice stating poor mpg and was told it's just not broken in yet. I have 10k on it when is it going to break in? Liars!! Update 23k it still don’t get the mileage average around 31 mpg. Battery died and it was a $500 trip at the dealership for the repayment service and they didn’t even reinstall the cover. The batter sits in a camparment in the trunk.
Kia Hybrid is poor man’s hybrid
B Lucas,04/25/2018
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Couple of things.. passenger seat is terribly low, radio has terrible sound, lighting is bad on instrument panel (red lights don’t show up well), seat track breaks every 20,000 miles. Mileage is effected by weather, lower mpg in cold weather. Hybrid gearing is dangerous. Starts with little hp In first gear. Slow to speed up.
Ex Hybrid FAIL!!!
CAllen,09/19/2017
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
3 times to the dealership with documented mileage. No support or fix. I get 25mpg in city and about 33 on the hwy. the hybrid doesn't work. It's running mostly off the engine. Dealerships excuses... it's just not broken in yet. I now have 11k miles. FAIL!!! Do not by the hybrid. My sisters non hybrid does just fine at 36/40 mpg
Features & Specs

Features & Specs

MPG
36 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
199 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
35 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
199 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid

Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid Overview

The Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Optima Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), and EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid Base is priced between $11,700 and$18,497 with odometer readings between 15890 and98234 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX is priced between $12,920 and$15,880 with odometer readings between 32264 and58916 miles.

