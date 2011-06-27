  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Optima Hybrid
  4. Used 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Optima Hybrid
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Optima Hybrids for sale
List Price Estimate
$15,170 - $17,283
Used Optima Hybrid for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Luxury hybrid sedan

Alan W, 03/11/2018
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I couldn't imagine a better hybrid. I tried the Camry hybrid, didn't like the CVT (continuous variable transmission), which was noisy when pushed even slightly. It was pricey but not as well equipped as the top of the line Optima Hybrid. I bought it with the technology package, which added $5K to the price but was well worth it for the safety features. I kept my last car, an indestructible 2003 Acura TL, for 15 years; I intend to keep the Optima Hybrid for the same length of time. The Acura was great on the highway but it was a gas guzzler in the city, where I now mainly drive, and the gas it guzzled was premium. The new car sips regular gas. It's much safer as well as far more advanced technologically. I've been getting very good gas mileage (it's rated 39 city, 46 highway but on two occasions I got 48.1 mpg). Gas mileage in the city tends to be mediocre. Besides outstanding safety and comfort, the car offers a wide variety of entertainment options thanks to Sirius XM and Android auto. Consumer reports gave the Optima a top rating. It was right about the Acura in 2003; so far it's been right about about the Optima Hybrid.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

I love this car

James , 07/18/2020
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great car, awesome mileage, and rides really smooth

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Optima Hybrids for sale

Related Used 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles