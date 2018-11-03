Used 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid for Sale Near Me
189 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 53,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,500$1,605 Below Market
- 14,941 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,797$441 Below Market
- 25,285 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,639$639 Below Market
- 17,397 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,279$1,040 Below Market
- 37,173 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$15,994$660 Below Market
- certified
2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX39,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,988$1,513 Below Market
- 36,703 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,491$1,560 Below Market
- 21,838 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetDelivery Available*
$20,499
- 24,386 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,692
- 25,459 miles
$19,988
- 19,634 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,989
- 36,717 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,777
- 21,693 miles
$21,900
- 53,312 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,890
- 39,071 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,833
- 58,161 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,598
- certified
2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium21,925 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,990$2,573 Below Market
- 46,819 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,100$4,018 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Optima Hybrid searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Optima Hybrid
Read recent reviews for the Kia Optima Hybrid
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating52 Reviews
Report abuse
Alan W,03/11/2018
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
I couldn't imagine a better hybrid. I tried the Camry hybrid, didn't like the CVT (continuous variable transmission), which was noisy when pushed even slightly. It was pricey but not as well equipped as the top of the line Optima Hybrid. I bought it with the technology package, which added $5K to the price but was well worth it for the safety features. I kept my last car, an indestructible 2003 Acura TL, for 15 years; I intend to keep the Optima Hybrid for the same length of time. The Acura was great on the highway but it was a gas guzzler in the city, where I now mainly drive, and the gas it guzzled was premium. The new car sips regular gas. It's much safer as well as far more advanced technologically. I've been getting very good gas mileage (it's rated 39 city, 46 highway but on two occasions I got 48.1 mpg). Gas mileage in the city tends to be mediocre. Besides outstanding safety and comfort, the car offers a wide variety of entertainment options thanks to Sirius XM and Android auto. Consumer reports gave the Optima a top rating. It was right about the Acura in 2003; so far it's been right about about the Optima Hybrid.
Related Kia Optima Hybrid info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Savannah GA
- Used Kia Sorento Allentown PA
- Used Kia Soul Greensboro NC
- Used Kia Sorento Scottsdale AZ
- Used Kia Sorento Torrance CA
- Used Kia Sportage Minneapolis MN
- Used Kia Soul Des Moines IA
- Used Kia Soul Bellevue WA
- Used Kia Sorento Fayetteville AR
- Used Kia Sedona San Diego CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.