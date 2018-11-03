Used 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid for Sale Near Me

189 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 189 listings
  • 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium in Silver
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium

    53,450 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,500

    $1,605 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in White
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    14,941 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,797

    $441 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium in White
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium

    25,285 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,639

    $639 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium in Silver
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium

    17,397 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,279

    $1,040 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium in Silver
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium

    37,173 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $15,994

    $660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    39,374 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,988

    $1,513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    36,703 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,491

    $1,560 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in White
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    21,838 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Delivery Available*

    $20,499

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in Black
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    24,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,692

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium

    25,459 miles

    $19,988

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    19,634 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,989

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in White
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    36,717 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,777

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium in Silver
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium

    21,693 miles

    $21,900

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium

    53,312 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,890

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in White
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    39,071 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,833

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    58,161 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,598

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium in Silver
    certified

    2017 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium

    21,925 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,990

    $2,573 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    46,819 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,100

    $4,018 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Optima Hybrid

Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Luxury hybrid sedan
Alan W,03/11/2018
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
I couldn't imagine a better hybrid. I tried the Camry hybrid, didn't like the CVT (continuous variable transmission), which was noisy when pushed even slightly. It was pricey but not as well equipped as the top of the line Optima Hybrid. I bought it with the technology package, which added $5K to the price but was well worth it for the safety features. I kept my last car, an indestructible 2003 Acura TL, for 15 years; I intend to keep the Optima Hybrid for the same length of time. The Acura was great on the highway but it was a gas guzzler in the city, where I now mainly drive, and the gas it guzzled was premium. The new car sips regular gas. It's much safer as well as far more advanced technologically. I've been getting very good gas mileage (it's rated 39 city, 46 highway but on two occasions I got 48.1 mpg). Gas mileage in the city tends to be mediocre. Besides outstanding safety and comfort, the car offers a wide variety of entertainment options thanks to Sirius XM and Android auto. Consumer reports gave the Optima a top rating. It was right about the Acura in 2003; so far it's been right about about the Optima Hybrid.
