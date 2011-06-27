2019 Kia Optima Hybrid
2019 Kia Optima HybridMSRP: $28,090
|MSRP
|$28,090
|Dealer Price
Which Optima Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Quiet interior around town and on the highway
- Available 60/40-split rear seats increase the cargo area
- Plenty of available safety and luxury features
- Some rival hybrid sedans get better fuel economy
- The sloping roofline limits rear headroom
- Additional standard features this year
- EX is the only available trim for 2019
- Minor exterior styling updates
- Part of the second Optima Hybrid generation introduced in 2016
Overall rating
The 2019 Kia Optima takes everything you get with a regular Optima — plenty of features for the price, as well as a comfortable interior and a pleasant ride quality — and adds on some extra goodness. You get an EPA-estimated 41 mpg in combined city/highway driving as well as 192 horsepower. Those are noteworthy increases compared to a regular Optima.
It's true that most rival midsize hybrid sedans typically offer a tad better fuel economy than the Optima. Also, some other manufacturers have packaged the battery packs to not impinge on cargo space — the Optima Hybrid loses 2.5 cubic feet to its hybridization. From a driving standpoint, however, the Optima is among the best. While you'll want to consider rivals such as the Honda Accord, the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and the Toyota Camry, the Optima Hybrid is definitely a competitive option.
Kia Optima Hybrid models
The 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid is a five-passenger midsize sedan available in one trim level. It's powered by the combination of an electric motor and 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which together make 192 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque. The Optima Hybrid comes well-equipped with standard features, but there is one available package to dress up the Kia even further.
The only trim level available is the EX, and it comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights and power-folding mirrors. Inside, leather seating includes a 10-way adjustable driver's seat, a six-way adjustable passenger seat and heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Dual-zone climate control and rear-seat air vents are standard, as is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 7-inch touchscreen, keyless entry and push-button ignition. Reverse assistance, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring and lane keeping assist are all included in the Optima's standard suite of driver aids.
The Technology package adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a 10-way power-adjustable passenger seat, adaptive LED headlights and laminated front door windows to reduce road noise for a quieter cabin. Inside, there's a panoramic sunroof and auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 10-speaker, 630-watt Harman Kardon stereo system, an 8-inch touchscreen, a heated steering wheel, LED interior lights, and ventilated front seats. Forward collision warning and assist, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control are also added.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|EX 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
|MSRP
|$28,090
|MPG
|39 city / 45 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|192 hp @ 6000 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Optima Hybrid
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Optima Hybrid safety features:
- Blind-Spot Detection System
- Illuminates a light on either of the Optima's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Sounds a warning if the Optima detects an imminent front collision. The brakes automatically engage to avoid or lessen an impact.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Sounds a warning if a vehicle is approaching the Optima from the side while it is in reverse.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Optima Hybrid vs. the competition
Kia Optima Hybrid vs. Honda Accord Hybrid
Adding hybrid capability to the redesigned Honda Accord should be a slam dunk since the new Accord has impressed with its style, space and upmarket feel. But even with impressive fuel economy ratings, the hybrid version leaves a bit to be desired. Some might find the noises emitted by the powertrain to be irritating, while the brakes can be both touchy at high speeds and not as effective as a regular Accord's.
Kia Optima Hybrid vs. Toyota Camry Hybrid
There's a lot to like about the 2019 Camry Hybrid, not least of which is its stellar fuel economy in LE trim. No sacrifices have been made to turn the car into a hybrid either, as it offers the same interior and cargo volumes. But the ride in the LE version is a bit on the floaty side, something that's fixed in the higher trim levels. And we're still not enamored with Toyota's multimedia system.
Kia Optima Hybrid vs. Ford Fusion Hybrid
The 2019 Ford Fusion mixes style with substance and pretty decent fuel economy. The Fusion Hybrid definitely gets the driving part right, and it's one hybrid you'll want to use to drive the scenic route. The infotainment system is powerful and easy to operate, but visibility to the rear suffers thanks to the Fusion's sleek styling. It can also get a bit expensive when optioned up.
FAQ
Is the Kia Optima Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid:
- Additional standard features this year
- EX is the only available trim for 2019
- Minor exterior styling updates
- Part of the second Optima Hybrid generation introduced in 2016
Is the Kia Optima Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid is the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,090.
Other versions include:
- EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $28,090
What are the different models of Kia Optima Hybrid?
More about the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid
Proving that hybrids don't have to be weird-looking pods of efficiency, the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid remains a stylish, practical sedan. And like other Kias, the Optima Hybrid is chock-full of standard features backed up by a strong warranty.
The 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid carries over nearly unchanged this year, but it does get a few additional features, including heated leather seats, dual-zone climate control and a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat.
Power for the Optima Hybrid comes from the combination of an electric motor and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, which combine to make 192 horsepower. Kia uses a six-speed automatic for its more familiar gear-shifting experience, whereas other manufacturers incorporate a continuously variable automatic transmission. Fuel economy for the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid is rated at 41 mpg combined (39 city/45 highway).
Inside, the Optima Hybrid is nearly indistinguishable from the standard Optima with clean, straightforward design, excellent ergonomics and good-quality materials. There's plenty of space and visibility for front passengers, but taller rear passengers might want a little bit more headroom. Also, rearward visibility is reduced because of the Optima's swoopy styling.
Cargo space does take a small hit due to the hybrid battery packaging, and the result is a loss of 2.5 cubic feet (now at 13.4 cubic feet) compared to the gasoline-powered sedan. But with 60/40-split folding rear seats, the Optima Hybrid still provides one of the more spacious trunks in the class.
As for available trim levels, there's only one: the EX. It's already well-equipped, but there's also an optional Technology package that adds such niceties as ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, more driver safety aids, acoustically insulated front glass and adaptive cruise control. Whatever your choice, let Edmunds help you find the perfect 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid for you.
2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Overview
The 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Optima Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Optima Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Optima Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid?
Which 2019 Kia Optima Hybrids are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid.
Can't find a new 2019 Kia Optima Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Kia Optima Hybrid for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,784.
Find a new Kia for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,327.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Kia lease specials
Related 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volvo XC90 2018
- Used Subaru Forester 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2012
- Used Ford F-150 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2017
- Used Ford Escape 2015
- Used Nissan Frontier 2018
- Used Honda Odyssey 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2019 Sorento
- 2019 Kia Rio
- Kia Soul 2019
- 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Kia Sportage
Research Similar Vehicles
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 MDX
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2019 BMW 5 Series
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Volvo S90 2020
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- 2019 GLC-Class