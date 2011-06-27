More about the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid

Proving that hybrids don't have to be weird-looking pods of efficiency, the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid remains a stylish, practical sedan. And like other Kias, the Optima Hybrid is chock-full of standard features backed up by a strong warranty. The 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid carries over nearly unchanged this year, but it does get a few additional features, including heated leather seats, dual-zone climate control and a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat. Power for the Optima Hybrid comes from the combination of an electric motor and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, which combine to make 192 horsepower. Kia uses a six-speed automatic for its more familiar gear-shifting experience, whereas other manufacturers incorporate a continuously variable automatic transmission. Fuel economy for the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid is rated at 41 mpg combined (39 city/45 highway). Inside, the Optima Hybrid is nearly indistinguishable from the standard Optima with clean, straightforward design, excellent ergonomics and good-quality materials. There's plenty of space and visibility for front passengers, but taller rear passengers might want a little bit more headroom. Also, rearward visibility is reduced because of the Optima's swoopy styling. Cargo space does take a small hit due to the hybrid battery packaging, and the result is a loss of 2.5 cubic feet (now at 13.4 cubic feet) compared to the gasoline-powered sedan. But with 60/40-split folding rear seats, the Optima Hybrid still provides one of the more spacious trunks in the class. As for available trim levels, there's only one: the EX. It's already well-equipped, but there's also an optional Technology package that adds such niceties as ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, more driver safety aids, acoustically insulated front glass and adaptive cruise control. Whatever your choice, let Edmunds help you find the perfect 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid for you.

2019 Kia Optima Hybrid Overview

The 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Optima Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid ?

Edmunds Expert Reviews

