Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid for Sale Near Me

DCH Kia Temecula - Temecula / California

35/39 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ DON'T DO IT!! Before you run out and buy from someone you don't know come check out our 'Economy' vehicles priced at $3,000 $4,000 $5,000 $6,000! Completely safe and ready to go! This vehicle has already been Smogged so you don't have any DMV registration issues! The Brakes and Tires are fine, and our dealership didn't spend a bunch of money doing things to make this unit too expensive! JUST A BASIC SAFETY TO SAVE YOU MONEY!! AFFORDABLE and AVAILABLE right here at DCH Kia of Temecula!! We have this vehicle, along with several other 'Economical' units, offered at super low prices and are fully inspected for safety and reliability! The Tires, brakes rotors are inspected to be safe so you don't have to spend any money doing them after you just bought a car from someone you don't know! Many of our customers are shopping for an affordable cash vehicle in the $3,000-$8,000 price range so we have several at all times to choose from. Please call our Internet Department at 951-699-3331 for your special Internet pricing and to make sure this specific vehicle didn't just sell...They will make sure you receive a full tank of gas with your purchase and a professional and easy no-hassle experience. We appreciate your business and the opportunity to help you get an affordable vehicle. Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle??s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

37 Combined MPG ( 35 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNAGN4AD7G5097975

Stock: KT02S077A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-09-2020