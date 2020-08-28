Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 27,676 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,276$2,798 Below Market
Ed Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst - Elmhurst / Illinois
2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Navigation System, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Backup Camera, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Memory Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Infinity Audio Premium Sound System, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, Portable Audio Connection, Alloy Wheels, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Security System, Power Windows, Power Locks.LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH INSTANT APPROVAL, WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN and WE GUARANTEE NO ONE WILL GIVE YOU MORE! Drive off the lot with complete peace of mind, knowing that this Kia Optima Hybrid EX is covered by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. At Napleton Acura Elmhurst we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest prices, and this Kia Optima Hybrid EX is no exception. Independent Inspections are Welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGN4AD7G5093263
Stock: PHK10432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 128,303 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,898$2,280 Below Market
Atlas Motors - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN TITLE. Hybrid. Comes equipped with power locks, power windows, AM/FM/CD player, alloy wheels with good tires, cruise control, dual climate control and much much more. We are agents for most credit unions in Utah. This makes it super easy for us to help find the right loan for you, even if you aren't a credit union member. (OAC) The above information is believed to be complete and correct. Misprinted information, including the price, is subject to correction without penalty or obligation to the dealership. Listed vehicles are subject to prior sale; ensure availability prior to visiting the dealership. Internet price only. Cannot be combined with any other advertised specials. All prices and/or payment calculations are to be regarded as estimates, actual sale price and/or monthly payments may vary Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Atlas Motors Inc. 4220 South State Street SLC, Utah 84107 801-293-9269 www.atlasmotorsut.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD8G5095106
Stock: 095106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,846 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,499$2,815 Below Market
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2016 KIA OPTIMA HYBRID CLEAN CARFAX WITH EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORD AND ONE OWNER VEHICLE / LOADED BLUETOOTH CONNECTION / XM RADIO / AUX / AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION / ALLOY WHEELS WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD8G5096479
Stock: LLM7142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 125,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,443$2,528 Below Market
DCH Kia Temecula - Temecula / California
35/39 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ DON'T DO IT!! Before you run out and buy from someone you don't know come check out our 'Economy' vehicles priced at $3,000 $4,000 $5,000 $6,000! Completely safe and ready to go! This vehicle has already been Smogged so you don't have any DMV registration issues! The Brakes and Tires are fine, and our dealership didn't spend a bunch of money doing things to make this unit too expensive! JUST A BASIC SAFETY TO SAVE YOU MONEY!! AFFORDABLE and AVAILABLE right here at DCH Kia of Temecula!! We have this vehicle, along with several other 'Economical' units, offered at super low prices and are fully inspected for safety and reliability! The Tires, brakes rotors are inspected to be safe so you don't have to spend any money doing them after you just bought a car from someone you don't know! Many of our customers are shopping for an affordable cash vehicle in the $3,000-$8,000 price range so we have several at all times to choose from. Please call our Internet Department at 951-699-3331 for your special Internet pricing and to make sure this specific vehicle didn't just sell...They will make sure you receive a full tank of gas with your purchase and a professional and easy no-hassle experience. We appreciate your business and the opportunity to help you get an affordable vehicle. Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle??s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGN4AD7G5097975
Stock: KT02S077A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 48,093 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,745$3,358 Below Market
Car Corporation of Maryland - Sykesville / Maryland
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Aluminum Silver 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid Base 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHC. 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHCAwards:* 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+At Car Corporation of Maryland, we believe in providing our customers with an extraordinary buying experience, quality vehicles and an unforgettable sales process. When you visit us, you will find a diverse inventory; including trucks, cars, SUVs, vans such as Ford, Chevrolet, Chrysler and imported vehicles like BMW, Lexus, Toyota, Mercedes to name a few. Along with an unique and exclusive inventory, we also offer a personal and tailored sales experience to each and every customer.CALL US AT 1-877-554-9845.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD6G5094875
Stock: CS5000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 121,906 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,989$1,324 Below Market
Dean McCrary Kia - Mobile / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGN4AD6G5093867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,683 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,500
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGN4AD4G5092071
Stock: R6664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 10,287 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$14,780$1,422 Below Market
Prestige Autos - Corona / California
*** EVERY VEHICLE IS DISINFECTED WERE OPEN , ONLINE INQUIRIES ARE RESPONDED TO 7DAYS A WEEK 10am-6pm PLEASE TEXT 951.316.3901 IF NEEDED ~~~ PRICE UPDATE 08.28.20 Expires close of business 08.30.20 ~~~~~ NO SOCIAL NEEDED TO GET APPROVED @ www.PrestigeCorona.com **** Dealer installed options are not reflected in pricing.* **** Get Instantly Approved @ www.PRESTIGECORONA.com --- NEVER UNDERSOLD AND PROUD TO BE THE NATIONS LOW PRICED LEADER! --- Come experience the Prestige difference where you will always find a knowledgeable and friendly staff paired with easy no haggle pricing. Please note that vehicles labeled as Just In or Pre-Inspection Photo are vehicles that are waiting for our service department to certify them. You can come still visit and purchase the vehicle but we may need a couple days to expedite the safety inspection of the vehicle. The pricing is guaranteed to be extremely aggressive and allows us to provide a stress free purchase environment. 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic.2016 Kia Optima Hybrid Base CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Snow White Pearl *** GET PRE APPROVED WITHOUT A HARD INQUIRY.. Welcome to Prestige Autos. Doesn't matter if you're looking for a price quote on a one of our No-Haggle vehicles, researching for an used car, or researching our interest rates as low as 3.9%, our friendly, professional staff is ready to provide you with all the help you need. Rest assured we take pride in the vehicles we sell and all our vehicles go through a 118 point inspection. If you have any questions or just want a direct line to someone who can make decision, please email your comments or requests to Wecare@prestigeautonet.com.36/40 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Reviews:* Generously equipped; handsome cabin with easy-to-use controls and comfortable front seats; strong crash-test scores; lengthy warranty. Source: EdmundsKia 2016 Optima Hybrid 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHC FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD4G5096883
Stock: 141817N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 46,679 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$13,995$2,154 Below Market
Flawless Automall - Woodbridge / New Jersey
* GREAT DEAL AT $13,995 * * 2016 ** Kia * * Optima Hybrid * * Base * With such great unique features like a push button start, braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and digital display, you'll be excited to take this 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid Base for a ride. It has great mileage with 36 MPG in the city and 40 MPG on the highway. This safe and reliable sedan has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! This is the vehicle you have been waiting for! Call now to schedule a test drive! For more information regarding this or any other vehicles and for GREAT SAVINGS contact our Internet department at (732)-769-1400. Contact Information: Flawless Auto Mall, 820 US 1, Woodbridge, NJ, 07095, Phone: (732) 769-1400, E-mail: sales@flawlessautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD2G5092587
Stock: F2391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,255 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$18,998$546 Below Market
CarMax Canoga Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Canoga Park / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGN4AD8G5098343
Stock: 19276826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$13,720$1,407 Below Market
Bayside Toyota - Prince Frederick / Maryland
World Class Fuel Economy with>35/39 City/Highway MPG 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Exterior Parking Camera, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Infinity Premium Sound System w/8 Speakers, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry.Bayside For Life Oil Changes and Tire Rotations, Car Washes, Earn Points, and more Call for Details. 7 Day Exchange Policy - If you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, you may exchange it for full credit towards the next vehicle you buy from us - it is that easy! Recall Notice: We make every effort to ensure all manufacture safety recalls are addressed prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov.Reviews:* Generously equipped; handsome cabin with easy-to-use controls and comfortable front seats; strong crash-test scores; lengthy warranty. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGN4AD7G5098754
Stock: 098754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- certified
2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX23,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$17,499$2,168 Below Market
Jim Shorkey Kia - North Huntington / Pennsylvania
Certified. 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX FWD CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 35/39 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 13363 miles below market average! This vehicle has been through our rigorous reconditioning process and is ready for your driveway. Kia Details: * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 164 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHC, Back-Up Warning System, Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Infinity AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation, Infinity Premium Sound System w/8 Speakers, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof w/Gloss Black B-Pillar, Technology Package, Vehicle Detailed, Voice-Command Navigation w/SiriusXM Traffic. Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ MORE ABOUT US We treat you like one of the family. Jim Shorkey Auto Group started back in 1974 as a small 3-car showroom and has now become one of the most recognized automotive names in Pittsburgh, North Huntingdon, Monroeville, and Western PA. We stock more, sell'em for less, and treat you better than anyone else around!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGN4AD8G5093210
Stock: U20646
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 15,890 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$17,645$420 Below Market
VA Cars West Broad - Richmond / Virginia
2016 Kia Optima Hybrid Snow White Pearl FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHC 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHC. Odometer is 29524 miles below market average! 36/40 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Reviews:* Generously equipped; handsome cabin with easy-to-use controls and comfortable front seats; strong crash-test scores; lengthy warranty. Source: Edmunds****LOYALTY FOR LIFE**** #ENGINES FOR LIFE #STATE INSPECTIONS FOR LIFE #TOWING FOR LIFE. Our cars are priced right and our service is second to none. We LOVE Trades and will give you the most $$ possible! This car is being offered exclusively at VA CARS Westbroad, your SUPER DEALER!!! FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT AVAILABLE. We offer the best pre-owned car buying experience in the entire state of Virginia! Save yourself time and come see us for a hassle-free process! We work with dozens and dozens of lenders who work with all credit types! Stop in and see us today or give us a call at 804-332-5050! VA CARS Westbroad is located a block from Parham Road on Our Internet Special Price reflects a single payment with cash or cash equivalent and does not include applicable taxes, licenses plates or any additional fees. Please see dealer for details. Broad Street and proudly serves Henrico, Hanover, Glen Allen, Montpelier, Short Pump, Goochland, Caroline, Bowling Green, Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Thornburg, Doswell, Bumpass, Louisa, Mechanicsville, Williamsburg, Hampton and the entire state of Virginia.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD8G5095185
Stock: 2400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 24,809 milesGood Deal
$16,120$1,390 Below Market
Buchanan Buick Chevrolet GMC - Waynesboro / Pennsylvania
2016 Kia Optima Hybrid Snow White Pearl FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 MPI Hybrid Electric DOHCOdometer is 21692 miles below market average! 36/40 City/Highway MPGBUCHANAN IS BETTER! Awards:* 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Reviews:* Generously equipped; handsome cabin with easy-to-use controls and comfortable front seats; strong crash-test scores; lengthy warranty. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD1G5093052
Stock: KX4351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-11-2016
- 34,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$15,350
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGN4AD7G5098348
Stock: 10426492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 27,745 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$12,800$1,237 Below Market
OC Auto Club - Midway City / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD6G5095895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$14,599$1,044 Below Market
CarMax Orlando - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Orlando / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (36 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGM4AD5G5092521
Stock: 19311477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,264 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,880$915 Below Market
Lindsay Lexus of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Pearl White/Black 2016 Kia Optima EX Hybrid Sedan w/ only 32k miles! Loaded w/ Navigation, Rear View Camera, Smart Key Access, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Leather Interior, Heated Steering Wheel, Infinity Audio System, HID Headlights, Alloy Wheels, and estimated 37 mpg city/39 mpg hwy! Inspected, serviced, and comes with a warranty! Sale priced at only $15,880!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGN4AD6G5092279
Stock: L36938A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
