Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    27,676 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,276

    $2,798 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia Optima Hybrid

    128,303 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,898

    $2,280 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid in White
    used

    2016 Kia Optima Hybrid

    60,846 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,499

    $2,815 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in White
    used

    2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    125,817 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,443

    $2,528 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia Optima Hybrid

    48,093 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,745

    $3,358 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    121,906 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,989

    $1,324 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    38,683 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,500

    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid in White
    used

    2016 Kia Optima Hybrid

    10,287 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $14,780

    $1,422 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid in White
    used

    2016 Kia Optima Hybrid

    46,679 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,995

    $2,154 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    9,255 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $18,998

    $546 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    58,916 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,720

    $1,407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in Black
    certified

    2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    23,989 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $17,499

    $2,168 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid in White
    used

    2016 Kia Optima Hybrid

    15,890 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $17,645

    $420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid in White
    used

    2016 Kia Optima Hybrid

    24,809 miles
    Good Deal

    $16,120

    $1,390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in Silver
    used

    2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    34,639 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,350

    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid in Black
    used

    2016 Kia Optima Hybrid

    27,745 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,800

    $1,237 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid in White
    used

    2016 Kia Optima Hybrid

    42,947 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,599

    $1,044 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX in White
    used

    2016 Kia Optima Hybrid EX

    32,264 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,880

    $915 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Optima Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Kia Optima Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
3.86 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 2
    (33%)
Love the 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid (even more than th
Tod Bowermaster,04/14/2017
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
They changed the interior in the 2017. They did improve the comfort of the seats/headrest, but for me, they went backwards in terms of the interior styling- very bland and generic.
Report abuse
