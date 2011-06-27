Used 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Love the 2016 Kia Optima Hybrid (even more than th Tod Bowermaster , 04/14/2017 EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful They changed the interior in the 2017. They did improve the comfort of the seats/headrest, but for me, they went backwards in terms of the interior styling- very bland and generic. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Report Abuse

No so high-brid Last hybrid I by from Kia , 09/07/2017 EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful 25mpg in the city 33 hwy on the 2016 ex hybrid. Taken it in twice stating poor mpg and was told it's just not broken in yet. I have 10k on it when is it going to break in? Liars!! Update 23k it still don’t get the mileage average around 31 mpg. Battery died and it was a $500 trip at the dealership for the repayment service and they didn’t even reinstall the cover. The batter sits in a camparment in the trunk. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Kia Hybrid is poor man’s hybrid B Lucas , 04/25/2018 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Couple of things.. passenger seat is terribly low, radio has terrible sound, lighting is bad on instrument panel (red lights don’t show up well), seat track breaks every 20,000 miles. Mileage is effected by weather, lower mpg in cold weather. Hybrid gearing is dangerous. Starts with little hp In first gear. Slow to speed up. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ex Hybrid FAIL!!! CAllen , 09/19/2017 EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 4 of 6 people found this review helpful 3 times to the dealership with documented mileage. No support or fix. I get 25mpg in city and about 33 on the hwy. the hybrid doesn't work. It's running mostly off the engine. Dealerships excuses... it's just not broken in yet. I now have 11k miles. FAIL!!! Do not by the hybrid. My sisters non hybrid does just fine at 36/40 mpg Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse