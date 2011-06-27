  1. Home
2018 Jeep Compass Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,451$18,694$20,096
Clean$17,068$18,280$19,647
Average$16,304$17,453$18,749
Rough$15,539$16,626$17,851
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,113$20,341$21,729
Clean$18,695$19,891$21,243
Average$17,857$18,991$20,272
Rough$17,020$18,091$19,301
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,912$17,114$18,472
Clean$15,563$16,735$18,059
Average$14,866$15,978$17,234
Rough$14,169$15,221$16,408
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,807$15,021$16,393
Clean$13,504$14,689$16,027
Average$12,899$14,024$15,294
Rough$12,295$13,360$14,562
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,628$20,873$22,280
Clean$19,198$20,411$21,783
Average$18,338$19,488$20,787
Rough$17,478$18,565$19,791
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,656$17,738$18,959
Clean$16,292$17,346$18,535
Average$15,562$16,561$17,688
Rough$14,832$15,776$16,841
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,246$19,584$21,096
Clean$17,846$19,151$20,625
Average$17,047$18,284$19,682
Rough$16,248$17,418$18,739
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,944$16,112$17,431
Clean$14,617$15,756$17,042
Average$13,962$15,043$16,263
Rough$13,308$14,330$15,484
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,377$17,597$18,975
Clean$16,018$17,208$18,551
Average$15,300$16,430$17,703
Rough$14,583$15,651$16,855
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Jeep Compass on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jeep Compass with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,504 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,689 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Compass is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jeep Compass with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,504 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,689 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Jeep Compass, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jeep Compass with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,504 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,689 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Jeep Compass. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Jeep Compass and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Jeep Compass ranges from $12,295 to $16,393, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Jeep Compass is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.