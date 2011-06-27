Estimated values
2018 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,451
|$18,694
|$20,096
|Clean
|$17,068
|$18,280
|$19,647
|Average
|$16,304
|$17,453
|$18,749
|Rough
|$15,539
|$16,626
|$17,851
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,113
|$20,341
|$21,729
|Clean
|$18,695
|$19,891
|$21,243
|Average
|$17,857
|$18,991
|$20,272
|Rough
|$17,020
|$18,091
|$19,301
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,912
|$17,114
|$18,472
|Clean
|$15,563
|$16,735
|$18,059
|Average
|$14,866
|$15,978
|$17,234
|Rough
|$14,169
|$15,221
|$16,408
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,807
|$15,021
|$16,393
|Clean
|$13,504
|$14,689
|$16,027
|Average
|$12,899
|$14,024
|$15,294
|Rough
|$12,295
|$13,360
|$14,562
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,628
|$20,873
|$22,280
|Clean
|$19,198
|$20,411
|$21,783
|Average
|$18,338
|$19,488
|$20,787
|Rough
|$17,478
|$18,565
|$19,791
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,656
|$17,738
|$18,959
|Clean
|$16,292
|$17,346
|$18,535
|Average
|$15,562
|$16,561
|$17,688
|Rough
|$14,832
|$15,776
|$16,841
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,246
|$19,584
|$21,096
|Clean
|$17,846
|$19,151
|$20,625
|Average
|$17,047
|$18,284
|$19,682
|Rough
|$16,248
|$17,418
|$18,739
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,944
|$16,112
|$17,431
|Clean
|$14,617
|$15,756
|$17,042
|Average
|$13,962
|$15,043
|$16,263
|Rough
|$13,308
|$14,330
|$15,484
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,377
|$17,597
|$18,975
|Clean
|$16,018
|$17,208
|$18,551
|Average
|$15,300
|$16,430
|$17,703
|Rough
|$14,583
|$15,651
|$16,855