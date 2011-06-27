Estimated values
2009 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,112
|$2,665
|$3,003
|Clean
|$1,987
|$2,505
|$2,817
|Average
|$1,739
|$2,183
|$2,445
|Rough
|$1,490
|$1,861
|$2,073
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,546
|$3,161
|$3,536
|Clean
|$2,396
|$2,970
|$3,317
|Average
|$2,096
|$2,588
|$2,879
|Rough
|$1,796
|$2,207
|$2,441
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,333
|$2,903
|$3,251
|Clean
|$2,196
|$2,728
|$3,049
|Average
|$1,921
|$2,378
|$2,647
|Rough
|$1,646
|$2,027
|$2,244
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,919
|$3,581
|$3,986
|Clean
|$2,747
|$3,365
|$3,739
|Average
|$2,404
|$2,933
|$3,245
|Rough
|$2,060
|$2,501
|$2,752