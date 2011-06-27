  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,178$2,882$3,265
Clean$2,024$2,675$3,028
Average$1,717$2,262$2,555
Rough$1,410$1,848$2,083
Estimated values
2007 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,489$2,044$2,346
Clean$1,384$1,897$2,176
Average$1,174$1,604$1,836
Rough$964$1,311$1,496
Estimated values
2007 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,884$2,528$2,877
Clean$1,751$2,346$2,669
Average$1,485$1,984$2,252
Rough$1,220$1,621$1,835
Estimated values
2007 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,670$2,252$2,569
Clean$1,552$2,091$2,383
Average$1,317$1,768$2,011
Rough$1,081$1,445$1,639
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Jeep Compass on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Jeep Compass with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,384 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,897 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Compass is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Jeep Compass with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,384 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,897 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Jeep Compass, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Jeep Compass with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,384 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,897 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Jeep Compass. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Jeep Compass and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2007 Jeep Compass ranges from $964 to $2,346, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Jeep Compass is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it's priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.