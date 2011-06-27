Estimated values
2007 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,178
|$2,882
|$3,265
|Clean
|$2,024
|$2,675
|$3,028
|Average
|$1,717
|$2,262
|$2,555
|Rough
|$1,410
|$1,848
|$2,083
Estimated values
2007 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,489
|$2,044
|$2,346
|Clean
|$1,384
|$1,897
|$2,176
|Average
|$1,174
|$1,604
|$1,836
|Rough
|$964
|$1,311
|$1,496
Estimated values
2007 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,884
|$2,528
|$2,877
|Clean
|$1,751
|$2,346
|$2,669
|Average
|$1,485
|$1,984
|$2,252
|Rough
|$1,220
|$1,621
|$1,835
Estimated values
2007 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,670
|$2,252
|$2,569
|Clean
|$1,552
|$2,091
|$2,383
|Average
|$1,317
|$1,768
|$2,011
|Rough
|$1,081
|$1,445
|$1,639