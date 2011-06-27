Used 2007 Jeep Compass Consumer Reviews

It's a Jeep thing! Heather , 08/22/2006 65 of 65 people found this review helpful I just bought my Steel Blue 4x4 Sport and I am 100% completely in love with it! It's just the perfect size for an SUV and the gas mileage is great. I couldn't be more pleased. The ride is so smooth, as well as the CVT transmission. I think all the Compass haters need to go drive one before they make their final judgment. I didn't like it at first; one test drive is all it took! Report Abuse

NW Compass NW Compass , 11/08/2006 30 of 33 people found this review helpful Was looking for a car for the wife. Leaning towards the Liberty, liked the look etc. and great cash incentives right now. From what I had heard Compass had no go. Test drove the Liberty then the Compass. The minute I drove the Compass knew it was the car she would enjoy. SUV look, had plenty of get up and go, plus the ride was so much better than the Liberty. It was what she wanted and is a lot more than I expected. Only options we got were the automatic, Drivers Convenience Group (recommended), the E Package (power windows etc.), Yes Essentials premium seats (recommended). The car drives great, plenty of room, zips down the freeway. Everything we wanted and more for a great price. Report Abuse

New Compass Owner NW Mopar Man , 11/01/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Was looking at the Jeep Liberty and other SUV's. Was skeptical about the Compass because of some reviews. The Compass drives more like a car and much better comfort than the Jeep Liberty IMO. Bought the FWD auto, and the power is very adequate and the ride is very smooth and quiet. Goes down the freeway at 70mph no problem. The paint finish is great. This is the wife's daily driver and she loves the comfort, style, overall handling. We bought it for town and freeway driving, not off-road. Jeep has a winner in the price group. Would recommend the 26E package and Drivers Convenience group if you like a little more power options and gadgets. Report Abuse

I Love My Little Jeep docgent , 12/17/2006 21 of 23 people found this review helpful This car is really amazing and I love the fuel economy. It has some zip in the city and fun in the mountains. I owned a Honda Element for 3 years and sold it and bought this dandy of a vehicle. It rides great and feels like a car, yet has the room and comfort of a expensive SUV. Report Abuse