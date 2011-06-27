  1. Home
Used 2007 Jeep Compass Consumer Reviews

It's a Jeep thing!

Heather, 08/22/2006
I just bought my Steel Blue 4x4 Sport and I am 100% completely in love with it! It's just the perfect size for an SUV and the gas mileage is great. I couldn't be more pleased. The ride is so smooth, as well as the CVT transmission. I think all the Compass haters need to go drive one before they make their final judgment. I didn't like it at first; one test drive is all it took!

NW Compass

NW Compass, 11/08/2006
Was looking for a car for the wife. Leaning towards the Liberty, liked the look etc. and great cash incentives right now. From what I had heard Compass had no go. Test drove the Liberty then the Compass. The minute I drove the Compass knew it was the car she would enjoy. SUV look, had plenty of get up and go, plus the ride was so much better than the Liberty. It was what she wanted and is a lot more than I expected. Only options we got were the automatic, Drivers Convenience Group (recommended), the E Package (power windows etc.), Yes Essentials premium seats (recommended). The car drives great, plenty of room, zips down the freeway. Everything we wanted and more for a great price.

New Compass Owner

NW Mopar Man, 11/01/2006
Was looking at the Jeep Liberty and other SUV's. Was skeptical about the Compass because of some reviews. The Compass drives more like a car and much better comfort than the Jeep Liberty IMO. Bought the FWD auto, and the power is very adequate and the ride is very smooth and quiet. Goes down the freeway at 70mph no problem. The paint finish is great. This is the wife's daily driver and she loves the comfort, style, overall handling. We bought it for town and freeway driving, not off-road. Jeep has a winner in the price group. Would recommend the 26E package and Drivers Convenience group if you like a little more power options and gadgets.

I Love My Little Jeep

docgent, 12/17/2006
This car is really amazing and I love the fuel economy. It has some zip in the city and fun in the mountains. I owned a Honda Element for 3 years and sold it and bought this dandy of a vehicle. It rides great and feels like a car, yet has the room and comfort of a expensive SUV.

J.E.E.P- Just. Empty. Every. Pocket!

Elissa B., 01/05/2016
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
This is the first jeep I have ever owned. Purchased it 3 years ago used with 43,000 miles on it. I purchased it for $6000 and thats because it had been my brothers and he was buying new car. He had only had it for 2 years and all problems seemed to have started once it became mine, go figure! It has been in the shop more than ANY other vehicle I have ever owned. Over $3000 worth of repairs thus far. I have had front end work done multiple times, ball joints tie rods etc... throttle control problems, power steering pump problems and so many more that out of sheer frustration at the moment I cant even remember the rest! I have been told that framework on rear end is completely shot. Rusted out and unsafe to drive. I live in upstate NY and am use to driving in horrible winter conditions and because of frame problems I have handling issues and slide all over the place on roads with even the tiniest amount of snow on them while going 20mph!! From my research, all of these problems are typical of this vehicle and it looks like the most expensive fix is going to be the current framework problem. DO NOT BUY THIS CAR!!!! Don't be as stupid as I was!!!!!! In the shop more than the road, total money pit!

