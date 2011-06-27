  1. Home
2001 Jeep Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee SE 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,544$2,663$3,240
Clean$1,392$2,401$2,927
Average$1,088$1,876$2,301
Rough$784$1,350$1,675
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,770$2,808$3,340
Clean$1,596$2,531$3,018
Average$1,247$1,978$2,372
Rough$899$1,424$1,727
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee SE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,805$3,262$4,013
Clean$1,627$2,941$3,625
Average$1,272$2,297$2,850
Rough$917$1,654$2,074
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee Classic 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,597$4,177$4,985
Clean$2,342$3,765$4,504
Average$1,831$2,942$3,540
Rough$1,319$2,118$2,577
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee Classic 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,908$3,208$3,874
Clean$1,721$2,892$3,500
Average$1,345$2,259$2,751
Rough$969$1,627$2,003
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,649$2,621$3,118
Clean$1,487$2,363$2,816
Average$1,162$1,846$2,214
Rough$838$1,329$1,612
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,543$2,497$2,986
Clean$1,391$2,251$2,697
Average$1,087$1,758$2,120
Rough$784$1,266$1,543
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee SE 2WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,442$2,517$3,071
Clean$1,300$2,269$2,774
Average$1,016$1,773$2,181
Rough$732$1,276$1,587
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,597$2,735$3,320
Clean$1,440$2,465$2,999
Average$1,126$1,926$2,358
Rough$811$1,387$1,716
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,556$5,444$6,406
Clean$3,206$4,907$5,787
Average$2,506$3,834$4,550
Rough$1,807$2,760$3,312
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee SE 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,509$2,609$3,174
Clean$1,361$2,352$2,867
Average$1,064$1,837$2,254
Rough$767$1,323$1,641
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,536$2,500$2,995
Clean$1,385$2,254$2,706
Average$1,082$1,761$2,127
Rough$780$1,268$1,548
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Jeep Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,721 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,892 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,721 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,892 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Jeep Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,721 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,892 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Jeep Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Jeep Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Jeep Cherokee ranges from $969 to $3,874, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Jeep Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.