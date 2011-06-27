Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee SE 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,544
|$2,663
|$3,240
|Clean
|$1,392
|$2,401
|$2,927
|Average
|$1,088
|$1,876
|$2,301
|Rough
|$784
|$1,350
|$1,675
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,770
|$2,808
|$3,340
|Clean
|$1,596
|$2,531
|$3,018
|Average
|$1,247
|$1,978
|$2,372
|Rough
|$899
|$1,424
|$1,727
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee SE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,805
|$3,262
|$4,013
|Clean
|$1,627
|$2,941
|$3,625
|Average
|$1,272
|$2,297
|$2,850
|Rough
|$917
|$1,654
|$2,074
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee Classic 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,597
|$4,177
|$4,985
|Clean
|$2,342
|$3,765
|$4,504
|Average
|$1,831
|$2,942
|$3,540
|Rough
|$1,319
|$2,118
|$2,577
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee Classic 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,908
|$3,208
|$3,874
|Clean
|$1,721
|$2,892
|$3,500
|Average
|$1,345
|$2,259
|$2,751
|Rough
|$969
|$1,627
|$2,003
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,649
|$2,621
|$3,118
|Clean
|$1,487
|$2,363
|$2,816
|Average
|$1,162
|$1,846
|$2,214
|Rough
|$838
|$1,329
|$1,612
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,543
|$2,497
|$2,986
|Clean
|$1,391
|$2,251
|$2,697
|Average
|$1,087
|$1,758
|$2,120
|Rough
|$784
|$1,266
|$1,543
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee SE 2WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,442
|$2,517
|$3,071
|Clean
|$1,300
|$2,269
|$2,774
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,773
|$2,181
|Rough
|$732
|$1,276
|$1,587
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,597
|$2,735
|$3,320
|Clean
|$1,440
|$2,465
|$2,999
|Average
|$1,126
|$1,926
|$2,358
|Rough
|$811
|$1,387
|$1,716
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,556
|$5,444
|$6,406
|Clean
|$3,206
|$4,907
|$5,787
|Average
|$2,506
|$3,834
|$4,550
|Rough
|$1,807
|$2,760
|$3,312
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee SE 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,509
|$2,609
|$3,174
|Clean
|$1,361
|$2,352
|$2,867
|Average
|$1,064
|$1,837
|$2,254
|Rough
|$767
|$1,323
|$1,641
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Cherokee Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,536
|$2,500
|$2,995
|Clean
|$1,385
|$2,254
|$2,706
|Average
|$1,082
|$1,761
|$2,127
|Rough
|$780
|$1,268
|$1,548