2000 Jeep Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,692$3,107$3,832
Clean$1,522$2,795$3,456
Average$1,183$2,171$2,705
Rough$843$1,548$1,953
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,448$2,400$2,884
Clean$1,303$2,159$2,602
Average$1,012$1,677$2,036
Rough$722$1,195$1,470
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,550$2,522$3,016
Clean$1,394$2,269$2,720
Average$1,083$1,762$2,129
Rough$772$1,256$1,537
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,351$2,395$2,929
Clean$1,215$2,154$2,642
Average$944$1,674$2,067
Rough$673$1,193$1,493
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee Classic 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,759$2,706$3,184
Clean$1,583$2,434$2,872
Average$1,230$1,891$2,247
Rough$877$1,348$1,623
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,448$2,537$3,092
Clean$1,303$2,282$2,789
Average$1,012$1,773$2,182
Rough$722$1,263$1,576
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee Classic 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,396$3,529$4,099
Clean$2,155$3,175$3,697
Average$1,675$2,466$2,893
Rough$1,194$1,758$2,089
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,500$2,614$3,184
Clean$1,349$2,352$2,872
Average$1,048$1,827$2,247
Rough$747$1,302$1,623
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,742$2,755$3,267
Clean$1,567$2,478$2,947
Average$1,218$1,925$2,306
Rough$868$1,372$1,665
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,331$5,175$6,108
Clean$2,997$4,656$5,509
Average$2,328$3,617$4,311
Rough$1,660$2,578$3,113
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,414$2,483$3,028
Clean$1,272$2,234$2,731
Average$989$1,735$2,137
Rough$705$1,237$1,543
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,525$2,487$2,975
Clean$1,372$2,237$2,683
Average$1,066$1,738$2,100
Rough$760$1,238$1,516
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Jeep Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,349 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,352 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,349 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,352 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Jeep Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,349 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,352 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Jeep Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Jeep Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Jeep Cherokee ranges from $747 to $3,184, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Jeep Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.