Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,692
|$3,107
|$3,832
|Clean
|$1,522
|$2,795
|$3,456
|Average
|$1,183
|$2,171
|$2,705
|Rough
|$843
|$1,548
|$1,953
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,448
|$2,400
|$2,884
|Clean
|$1,303
|$2,159
|$2,602
|Average
|$1,012
|$1,677
|$2,036
|Rough
|$722
|$1,195
|$1,470
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,550
|$2,522
|$3,016
|Clean
|$1,394
|$2,269
|$2,720
|Average
|$1,083
|$1,762
|$2,129
|Rough
|$772
|$1,256
|$1,537
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,351
|$2,395
|$2,929
|Clean
|$1,215
|$2,154
|$2,642
|Average
|$944
|$1,674
|$2,067
|Rough
|$673
|$1,193
|$1,493
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee Classic 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,759
|$2,706
|$3,184
|Clean
|$1,583
|$2,434
|$2,872
|Average
|$1,230
|$1,891
|$2,247
|Rough
|$877
|$1,348
|$1,623
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,448
|$2,537
|$3,092
|Clean
|$1,303
|$2,282
|$2,789
|Average
|$1,012
|$1,773
|$2,182
|Rough
|$722
|$1,263
|$1,576
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee Classic 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,396
|$3,529
|$4,099
|Clean
|$2,155
|$3,175
|$3,697
|Average
|$1,675
|$2,466
|$2,893
|Rough
|$1,194
|$1,758
|$2,089
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,500
|$2,614
|$3,184
|Clean
|$1,349
|$2,352
|$2,872
|Average
|$1,048
|$1,827
|$2,247
|Rough
|$747
|$1,302
|$1,623
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,742
|$2,755
|$3,267
|Clean
|$1,567
|$2,478
|$2,947
|Average
|$1,218
|$1,925
|$2,306
|Rough
|$868
|$1,372
|$1,665
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,331
|$5,175
|$6,108
|Clean
|$2,997
|$4,656
|$5,509
|Average
|$2,328
|$3,617
|$4,311
|Rough
|$1,660
|$2,578
|$3,113
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,414
|$2,483
|$3,028
|Clean
|$1,272
|$2,234
|$2,731
|Average
|$989
|$1,735
|$2,137
|Rough
|$705
|$1,237
|$1,543
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,525
|$2,487
|$2,975
|Clean
|$1,372
|$2,237
|$2,683
|Average
|$1,066
|$1,738
|$2,100
|Rough
|$760
|$1,238
|$1,516