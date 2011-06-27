Vehicle overview

A new Jaguar doesn't come along every day, and even when one does, it's usually hard to tell since it looks just like a past Cat. While there are certainly cues here and there to remind of its prestigious genealogy, the 2008 Jaguar XK is clearly a new kitten -- and a sexy one at that. However, there's more to this luxury coupe and convertible than sleek and muscular styling. This is a Jaguar that drives as well as it looks, and although it's not quite a canyon-carving sports car, the XK and the high-performance XKR are sporty enough to please those looking for something more than just a pretty automotive fashion accessory.

The XK was fully redesigned last year. One major change over the previous XK8 is the car's all-aluminum body structure and body panels. Sure enough, the XK is a bit lighter than before and significantly less portly than its main competition. Jaguar also claims that the aluminum structure's extra body stiffness has improved handling, ride quality and crashworthiness. While we passed on testing that last assertion, we can say that ride and handling are certainly better than before and certainly competent enough. Just don't expect the XK to keep up with a Porsche 911 in the mountains.

Nor can the standard XK coupe and convertible match the straight-line pace of competitors like the BMW 6 Series or Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class -- 300 horsepower just isn't enough these days. The XKR's 420-hp supercharged V8 easily closes the performance gap, but when properly optioned, the coupe and convertible are suddenly six-figure cars and in direct competition with the likes of the BMW M6 and Aston Martin V8 Vantage.

In a recent comparison test with the BMW 6 Series, we ranked the XK coupe second due to its higher price and relative lack of performance and practicality. However, if you're one to place high value on style, heritage and prestige, the 2008 Jaguar XK and XKR won't disappoint. Enjoyable to drive and look at, the XK should be a very pleasurable vehicle to own.