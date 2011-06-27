Vehicle overview

The current-generation Jaguar XK heads into its fifth year of production with little substantial change save for the introduction of the limited-edition XKR175 Coupe. There's nothing to worry about, though, as the improvements made to last year's XK really sharpened up this car's performance, and the entire lineup continues to be an attractive choice among luxury sports cars.

The direct-injection 5.0-liter V8 introduced last year is powerful yet smooth. Rated at 385 horsepower, it boasts 40 hp more than the Porsche 911 Carrera and a better power-to-weight ratio than the Mercedes-Benz SL550. Beyond the raw numbers, the V8's broad torque range allows the XK to be useful as either a long-distance cruiser or a back-road burner. It's a similar story for the supercharged Jaguar XKR, which boasts 510 hp, some 10 hp more than the mighty Porsche 911 Turbo. Though the Mercedes SL63 AMG has 8 hp more, the XKR scales in about 300 pounds less (and costs $44,000 less, too).

Certainly the XK isn't wanting for power, and Jaguar backs it up with exceptional road manners. Jaguar Drive Control gives the driver a choice of three modes to alter such performance attributes as throttle response, shift speed and suspension settings. The adjustable suspension and adaptive dampers allow the XK to prowl quietly or cut corners like a cat on a shag rug, and the XKR displays even more control with the addition of an electronically controlled, limited-slip rear differential.

In general we're quite fond of the 2011 Jaguar XK and find it fully competitive (and a strong value) against already impressive players like the aforementioned 2011 Mercedes SL-Class and 2011 Porsche 911 as well as the 2011 Maserati GranTurismo. The XK isn't flawless -- its rear seats aren't particularly useful, and the electronics interface can be fussy to use -- but its generous content, muscular performance and the panache that comes with an illustrious history certainly helps it stand out in a very illustrious crowd.