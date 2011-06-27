  1. Home
2011 Jaguar XK Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 engines
  • pleasing balance of performance and comfort
  • luxurious cabin with high feature content
  • quick convertible top operation
  • less expensive than many peers.
  • Dinky backseat
  • frustrating touchscreen controls.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Jaguar XK provides the luxury and comfort expected from the legendary marque as well as lofty levels of performance. It has a few quirks, but they rarely detract from the XK's very pleasurable motoring experience.

Vehicle overview

The current-generation Jaguar XK heads into its fifth year of production with little substantial change save for the introduction of the limited-edition XKR175 Coupe. There's nothing to worry about, though, as the improvements made to last year's XK really sharpened up this car's performance, and the entire lineup continues to be an attractive choice among luxury sports cars.

The direct-injection 5.0-liter V8 introduced last year is powerful yet smooth. Rated at 385 horsepower, it boasts 40 hp more than the Porsche 911 Carrera and a better power-to-weight ratio than the Mercedes-Benz SL550. Beyond the raw numbers, the V8's broad torque range allows the XK to be useful as either a long-distance cruiser or a back-road burner. It's a similar story for the supercharged Jaguar XKR, which boasts 510 hp, some 10 hp more than the mighty Porsche 911 Turbo. Though the Mercedes SL63 AMG has 8 hp more, the XKR scales in about 300 pounds less (and costs $44,000 less, too).

Certainly the XK isn't wanting for power, and Jaguar backs it up with exceptional road manners. Jaguar Drive Control gives the driver a choice of three modes to alter such performance attributes as throttle response, shift speed and suspension settings. The adjustable suspension and adaptive dampers allow the XK to prowl quietly or cut corners like a cat on a shag rug, and the XKR displays even more control with the addition of an electronically controlled, limited-slip rear differential.

In general we're quite fond of the 2011 Jaguar XK and find it fully competitive (and a strong value) against already impressive players like the aforementioned 2011 Mercedes SL-Class and 2011 Porsche 911 as well as the 2011 Maserati GranTurismo. The XK isn't flawless -- its rear seats aren't particularly useful, and the electronics interface can be fussy to use -- but its generous content, muscular performance and the panache that comes with an illustrious history certainly helps it stand out in a very illustrious crowd.

2011 Jaguar XK models

The 2011 Jaguar XK is available in coupe and convertible body styles, with each offered in XK and XKR trim levels. The new XKR175 is available only as a coupe. Standard equipment on the base car includes 19-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, heated power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated and cooled front seats and automatic dual-zone climate control. Also standard are a touchscreen control interface, Bluetooth, a navigation system and a Bowers & Wilkins premium surround-sound system with in-dash six-CD changer, satellite radio and USB audio interface. The convertible features a power-retractable soft top and power rear windows.

Options include interior piano black wood veneer, HD radio, a heated windshield, active headlights and adaptive cruise control (which is packaged with active headlights for XK models). Except for the heated windshield, these items are standard on the XKR, as are a supercharged engine, active differential control, different 19-inch wheels, bigger brakes and unique interior trim and body colors. Optional on the XKR are 20-inch wheels, red brake calipers (coupe only) and different interior veneers and body colors.

The XKR175, available only in black, adds unique 20-inch wheels, front and rear spoilers, side sills, a rear diffuser, red brake calipers, limited-edition door sill plates and special interior trim. There are no options, and the heated windshield and active cruise control are not available.

2011 Highlights

There are few changes to the 2011 Jaguar XK coupe and convertible. To celebrate 75 years of the Jaguar name, the XKR175 75th-anniversary coupe is available in a limited edition (yes, 175 of them). Highlights include special black paint, aerodynamic enhancements, unique interior trim and a higher top speed than the standard XKR. Other additions for the line of 2011 XK models this year include a heated windshield, revised interior trim, adaptive cruise control and, for the XKR, the red brake calipers that come standard on the XKR175.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Jaguar XK is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 385 hp and 380 pound-feet of torque. The Jaguar XKR features a supercharged version of the same engine that pumps out 510 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. In performance testing, an XKR convertible went from zero to 60 mph in a blistering 4.5 seconds -- the lighter coupe would be even quicker. Both are therefore quicker than the much more expensive Mercedes SL63 AMG. EPA fuel economy estimates for the base coupe are 16 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined. The XKR drops to 15/22/17 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, electronic brakeforce distribution, stability and traction control, and front-seat side airbags. The convertible has pop-up rollover hoops.

Driving

It's no surprise the 2011 Jaguar XK is an impressive straight-line cruiser. However, the advantages of its lightweight aluminum construction and adjustable suspension become most evident when the roads get twisty and the XK carves precise lines through the corners. The XK might not be as responsive as a Porsche 911, but it's much more nimble than the Mercedes SL.

Last year's infusion of enhanced V8 power created an entire new definition of Jaguar performance. Even the base XK is impressively potent, with near-instant response and a wide, muscular power band. The supercharged XKR, meanwhile, is a monster, and it can post acceleration numbers equaling some of the world's best sports cars.

Interior

The 2011 Jaguar XK's cockpit is a well-tailored, contemporary environment with all the bells and whistles. Yet it also radiates an inviting atmosphere of upper-class comfort. There are some ergonomic glitches, however. The multipurpose touchscreen that operates audio, climate, navigation and phone systems is nice in theory, but in practice we've found it slow to respond and fussy to use. Another downside is getting in and out of the tiny backseats. They can certainly accommodate small children if properly bribed with a stop for ice cream, but most adults will gripe about the accommodations.

Jaguar's unique rotary shifter and start-up sequence also might be considered a glitch by traditionalists, but it really is an impressive bit of kit. When the car is unlocked, the console-mounted start/stop button pulses red and, once pressed, fires the engine to life while the round shifter rises into the driver's hand. The operation is also a reminder that the XK is a thoroughly modern automobile underneath its svelte skin.

As in any Jaguar, comfort is a priority. The front seats adjust 12 ways and include heating and cooling. XKR models also get an embossed "R" on the front of the front seat headrests. The power tilt-and-telescoping wheel is also heated, which is welcome on frosty mornings or, in the convertible, during those romantic drives under the stars.

The power soft top takes a scant 18 seconds to lower and is well insulated for a quiet ride when deployed. The XK coupe's trunk can hold about 11 cubic feet of cargo -- much larger than the trunks in the SL or 911 and just slightly smaller than the M6's cargo hold. With the top down, the XK convertible can still hold a respectable 8 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Jaguar XK.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my XKR
Arturo Gatti,03/31/2016
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
The car is very quick with instant power. The cabin is as nice as one would expect from jaguar. Service is very reasonable. Oil change and engine review cost $179. Car requires one oil change per year. The lines of the car are perfect and the look is very distinctive versus those of MBZ, BMW and Audi. The looks blow the German competitors away.
An English Masterpiece
Larry Ritter,05/11/2016
XKR 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
Awesome sound and acceleration. Interior is of very high quality. Exterior is beautiful, a real head-Turner. Really a 2 passenger car as the back seat is for groceries or a small cat. Electronics are so so. Navigation is clumsy and the Bluetooth phone features are limited. The stereo is terrific. Overall a wonderful and reliable car, highly recommended.
Perhaps the flat out best car on the planet
1970l78,06/17/2011
Just bought my new 2011 XKR Convertible 5 weeks ago. I can't begin to tell everyone out there how amazing this car is. Had a 2007 on a 2 year lease a few years back and that was just the 300hp XK. I thought that car was wicked. How wrong I was. Never has so much power been combined with such grace. Great looks, flat out astounding performance, and finally I feel like a rock star again. Can't wait to go to work in the morning. Can't wait to go anywhere in this car. Wow. Love it.
Better than I had hoped!
PRI,11/20/2010
This is the best car I have ever owned and that includes a lot of great cars (even a new 1974 XKE convertible). Before I bought it, I compared it to test drives of the MB SL 500, the Porsche Carrera and BMW 650I. The XKR won the comparison easily IMO. The acceleration from any speed is awesome. People are always pulling-up alongside to tell me how great it looks and sounds! Better city mileage than the 2008 BMW 750I I had before this car. Much simpler to operate than a BMW. I wanted a fantastic GT and now I have one. Jaguar's motto of "Grace with Pace" says it all. I will keep this car forever!
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
385 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
More about the 2011 Jaguar XK

Used 2011 Jaguar XK Overview

The Used 2011 Jaguar XK is offered in the following submodels: XK XKR175 75th Anniversary Limited Ed., XK XKR, XK Coupe, XK Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XKR 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A), 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XKR 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A), and XKR175 75th Anniversary Limited Ed. 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A).

