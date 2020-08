Used 2001 Jaguar XK-Series for Sale Near Me

Luxgear Motors - Milwaukie / Oregon

Meet our amazing 2001 Jaguar XK8 Coupe shown off in British Racing Green. Powered by a 4.0 Liter V8 that generates 290hp while connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission that helps this Rear Drive machine perform like an exotic thoroughbred. After-all, this is a Jaguar! You will love the performance-oriented extras like larger wheels, larger brakes, more responsive steering, and a firmer suspension. This XK includes a long list of extravagant features suitable for royalty. You'll enjoy supportive seating and many other great features. You'll have to take a look at our pictures and full options list for this hot ride! This radiant Jaguar XK8 has plenty of safety features that start with driver/passenger airbags that give you added peace of mind on the road. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJDA41C31NA15244

Stock: LG10375

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020