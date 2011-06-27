1999 Jaguar XK-Series Review
Pros & Cons
- Possibly the most attractive car on the road today (particularly the coupe).
- The supercharged XKR isn't available until next year.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Now into its third year, Jaguar's XK8 still possesses some of the best curves to be found in modern automobilia. Featuring an ultra high-tech aluminum DOHC V8 engine that makes an impressive 290 horsepower and 284 foot-pounds of torque, these sexy two-doors are about more than just looks. With an enhanced five-speed automatic transmission whose knob and lever rests in the familiar J-gate, these cats can blast to 60 mph in less than seven seconds.
The interior is an equally race-inspired combination of well-placed gauges and easy-to-reach controls surrounded by rich Connolly leather and walnut trim. Despite the company's luxury orientation, the XKs are a blast to drive with effortless acceleration, precise steering, a supple suspension and fade-free brakes. Available as a coupe or convertible, this high-line sports car is guaranteed to put a smile on anyone's face.
Perhaps the most important thing about the XK8 is its indication of Jaguar's new direction. With the recent introduction of the XK8, Jaguar proves that it can look toward the future without forgetting the good things about its past. The XK embodies all that was great about the E-Type Jaguars with none of the flaws that haunted the classic sports coupe and convertible. We look forward to the arrival of the XKR sometime before 2000. Its supercharged engine should catapult Jaguar into the world of exotic car performance.
1999 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 Jaguar XK-Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
